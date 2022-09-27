Film room: Assessing Texas' Wildcat plays vs. Texas Tech

Roschon Johnson (Will Gallagher/Inside Texas)

In the Texas Longhorns’ loss to the Texas Tech Red Raiders, Steve Sarkisian called a total of 60 plays. Seven of those plays were from the Wildcat, and it gained 15 yards.

There were instances where a 1-2 yard gain was all the Texas offense needed to move the sticks, making yards per play a slightly misleading stat. However, there’s nothing misleading about a 0-yard gain. Two of the seven plays with Roschon Johnson operating as quarterback failed to gain any yardage, and one of those plays was a fourth down opportunity.

Sarkisian has admitted that the Wildcat is not something he “majors in,” and utilizing it on just over 10 percent of the total plays would indicate that.

It has its value, but Texas Tech felt free to dedicate eight or nine defenders to the Wildcat to reduce the value. That dedication, and the lack of a passing threat, made the package rather ineffective in Lubbock.

“I didn’t love the way we executed it,” Sarkisian said Monday. “I think we could have executed better in that scenario when we got in Wildcat.”

Sarkisian was quick to point out that despite 4-of-7 Wildcat plays being a Johnson keeper, they ran the package out of different formations and personnel groupings.

That’s true. They utilized four different personnel groupings from the look and varied formations. The results were mostly the same, but that doesn’t mean Sarkisian is going to shelve the concept.

“I think that package has been good to us,” Sarkisian said. “It will continue to be good to us.”

Why wasn’t it good to Texas in Lubbock?

Play 1: 14:20 Q1 – 1st & 10

Personnel: 31, split back

This may have been the most creative look for Texas while running wildcat. Three running backs are on the field, with one tight end in Ja’Tavion Sanders.

Sanders is covered by the nickel, who crashes immediately because Texas hasn’t quite shown any sort of passing threat out of the package this year.

This still goes down as a good tendency-breaker, since Keilan Robinson is the Robinson who gets the ball in this scenario and not Bijan Robinson.

Bijan provides a good block on that crashing nickel, Johnson makes a good read, and Keilan gets outside for a gain of five.

Play 2: 3:20 Q1 – 2nd & 10

Personnel: 21, shotgun

Here’s a look where the nickel doesn’t respect any sort of passing threat at all, and eight players end up in the box. The field corner at the top of the screen also waits a tick before getting involved in the run play, and Tarique Milton can’t really shield him off.

This also continues a trend that would persist throughout the game, though it’s an understandable one. Hudson Card‘s involvement in any Wildcat play was to take a couple of steps back from the line. That’s a prudent move considering the current Texas quarterback situation. There’s no reason to have him run routes and risk further injury. Would an actual receiver stance hurt, though?

Play 3: 2:32 Q2 – 3rd & 1

Personnel: 23, shotgun (Andrej Karic at TE)

This look, with Johnson and Bijan Robinson in the backfield, and Sanders, Gunnar Helm, and Andrej Karic at tight end was run three times on Saturday. It gained two total yards, and was stuffed on third down once (here), and on fourth down later in the game.

What does this illustrate? Belief from Sarkisian that his eight can block what looks like Tech’s nine? Likely, but that belief might be misguided with how his line has blocked the run this year even with more favorable numbers.

There’s another trend to notice with regard to Card here, and again considering the situation, it makes sense. None of the seven plays really had any chance to go near him. Luckily for the offense, he aligned with a wide split on all but one occasion so his “man” couldn’t get involved in the play. But, it’s another trend.

Play 4: 1:46 Q2 – 4th & 1

Personnel: 23, shotgun (Andrej Karic at TE)

Another “line it up and win” play-call, personnel package, and formation. This time, Karic, Helm, Kelvin Banks, Hayden Conner, and Cole Hutson create the path for Johnson to get the two yards he needed.

Play 5: 12:52 Q3 – 4th & 2

Personnel: 23, shotgun (Andrej Karic at TE)

They try the jumbo set one more time, and against a 9-10 man box, it’s a member of the Tech defensive line crossing Hutson’s face that makes first contact on Johnson to bring him down before the line to gain.

Look at the safety scream down. At this point and with this personnel, Tech had no reason to respect a pass once everyone in burnt orange starts blocking.

There are times in football when a coach says “just go beat the man in front of you.” It’s what the game boils down to. Texas did not do that on this opportunity.

Play 6: 6:40 Q4 – 1st & 10

Personnel: 31, GoGo

Here is a little more variance in formation with the Wildcat, and on a 1st down no less. Using a look that was transplanted from Brennan Marion’s GoGo offense, this handoff to Bijan Robinson gains five yards on a first down.

Some secondary players can’t crash immediately because there are some legit pass options here to the short side of the field like Sanders, Keilan Robinson, and Jordan Whittington. That trio brings a few players out of the box because they present targets any running back could make, let alone a former quarterback like Johnson. It opens things up for Bijan Robinson to get a few yards.

Play 7: 6:19 Q4 – 2nd & 5

Personnel: 31, GoGo

Texas GoGoes to the well one more time. Nobody is able to get a hat on the Red Raider Will linebacker, and the safety bearing down catches Bijan from the backside.

But notice at the top of the screen, there are two receivers. One is open by scheme. Passing options are there, but when will Sark utilize them?

How much the Longhorns use the Wildcat going forward is a story to follow, especially once Quinn Ewers returns to the field. There are some aspects of it that can be adjusted Sunday through Friday, but some aspects just need to be better executed on Saturday, like Sarkisian mentioned.