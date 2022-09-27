ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wyoming County, PA

Comments / 0

Related
Newswatch 16

Highlighting local history in Lackawanna County

DICKSON CITY, Pa. — The NEPA Local History Fair took place at the Viewmont Mall in Dickson City. The fair introduced historians from across the area who were able to teach others about what they do and show off their collections. "It gives a great opportunity to showcase what...
DICKSON CITY, PA
Newswatch 16

From vacant lot to community garden

SCRANTON, Pa. — A man whose roots are in the Scranton area, wants to give residents a chance to put down their own. Frank Dubas lives in Connecticut, but grew up in Jessup. When he saw a lot on Cedar Avenue in Scranton, an idea sprouted in his mind.
SCRANTON, PA
Newswatch 16

Preserve in Wyoming County to become state park

WYOMING COUNTY, Pa. — A soft breeze blows through this part of Wyoming County as nature unfolds above your head and at your feet. This is the Howland Preserve on Vosburg Road, north of Tunkhannock. The jagged rocks peek through the trees, towering above the river that nearly encircles these hundreds of acres.
WYOMING COUNTY, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Wyoming, PA
State
Pennsylvania State
Wyoming County, PA
Government
County
Wyoming County, PA
County
York County, PA
State
Washington State
State
Wyoming State
Chester County, PA
Government
County
Chester County, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Government
City
Washington, PA
York County, PA
Government
Newswatch 16

Team Asher celebrates remission in Luzerne County

KINGSTON, Pa. — It's been a long journey for Asher Dicton and his family. You may remember Asher; he was diagnosed with an aggressive form of leukemia in 2019. Newswatch 16 was there after the community welcomed him home in Kingston after a long stay at the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia. The good news is Asher is now in remission.
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

Bloomsburg Fair donates more than $14,000

BLOOMSBURG, Pa. — The Bloomsburg Fair is known for food, fun, and farm animals. But the fair is also giving back to children and their families. The fair presented a check for over $14,000 Friday morning to the Ronald McDonald House of Danville. The charity helps families stay close...
BLOOMSBURG, PA
Newswatch 16

Explosives found in Lycoming County home

LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP, PA — State police say a man in Lycoming County had handmade explosives in his home. According to troopers, they tried to take Steve Guthrie into custody on Wednesday on a warrant related to a child rape case filed earlier this year. When officers arrived at his...
LYCOMING COUNTY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Travel Guide#Linus Travel#Travel Themeparks#Elk Creek#Water Resources#Washington Township#Travel Destinations
Newswatch 16

Special needs night held at farm near Catawissa

CATAWISSA, Pa. — A special night at the farm for kids with disabilities in Columbia County. Rohrbach's Farm in Franklin Township, near Catawissa, hosted special needs night. The event included wheelchair-accessible hayrides, a corn maze, and a kid's playland. Visitors got the chance to pick the perfect pumpkin. Want...
CATAWISSA, PA
Newswatch 16

Wilkes-Barre Oktoberfest returns

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — In Wilkes-Barre, folks gathered at Public Square in the city's downtown for the 2nd annual Oktoberfest celebration. The event included live music, food from several vendors, and beer. For those of age, there was also a traditional stein holding contest. Check out WNEP’s YouTube channel.
WILKES-BARRE, PA
Newswatch 16

Pike County child missing

PIKE COUNTY, Pa. — A 12-year-old girl from Pike County was reported missing Saturday. Kiana Simon was last seen leaving her residence along Tanglewood Drive in Palmyra Township between 9:30 a.m. and 10:00 a.m. Saturday morning. Simon was wearing a blue zip-up hoodie, ripped blue jeans, a tie-dyed t-shirt,...
PIKE COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

Improvements coming to Williamsport parks

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — Parks and recreation in Williamsport will be getting a makeover. City parks like Shaw and Lose will have a different look by the beginning of next year. "When you look at neighborhood parks, this is really a quality of life. It improves quality of life, it improves public safety, and it is just a general improvement to the neighborhood," said Mayor Derek Slaughter (D), Williamsport.
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Travel
News Break
Politics
Newswatch 16

Busy week at the Bloomsburg Fair

BLOOMSBURG, Pa. — So far, attendance has been up from last year almost every day this week. Everyone we spoke with attributes that to one thing, the beautiful weather. There is only one day left of the 167th Bloomsburg Fair, and what a week it's been. Thousands of people have walked through the gates each day, some more than once.
BLOOMSBURG, PA
Newswatch 16

Longtime vendors at the Bloomsburg Fair

BLOOMSBURG, Pa. — If you're walking by the grandstand at the Bloomsburg Fair, it's hard to miss Stan's Ice Cream. The frozen treats are good but even better are the conversations with owner Stanley Williams. "I enjoy the work. I enjoy the people. I enjoy the fair itself," said...
BLOOMSBURG, PA
Newswatch 16

Pennsylvania Supreme Court Chief Justice dies

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — The Pennsylvania Supreme Court is confirming the sudden passing of Chief Justice Max Baer. Baer died Saturday at his home near Pittsburgh. Chief Justice Baer served on the Pennsylvania Supreme Court from 2003 to 2022 and was sworn in as Chief Justice in 2021. Governor Wolf...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Newswatch 16

Painting Pittston Pink

PITTSTON, Pa. — Runners were off Saturday for the 9th annual Paint Pittston Pink 5K and Fun Run that looped around the city, all decked out for the cause. It's a great time. We have all our runners all our walkers out here to support our organization. It's a great time to run for, it's a great time to volunteer for, and really it's just a great place to be today," said Paul Stevenson, volunteer.
PITTSTON, PA
Newswatch 16

New addition at the Bloomsburg Fair

BLOOMSBURG, Pa. — There is a new addition to the Bloomsburg Fair — the most famous sheep at this year's fair gave birth. Marian the sheep has been the focus of a live camera at the fair all week, and on Thursday, she had a baby. "She started...
BLOOMSBURG, PA
Newswatch 16

Newswatch 16

Wilkes-Barre Scranton, PA
33K+
Followers
13K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Wilkes-Barre local news

 https://www.wnep.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy