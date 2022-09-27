Read full article on original website
Related
Officials taking action before rainbow fentanyl hits communities in PA
FACTORYVILLE, Pa. — “Whatever that motivation, driving the cartels to do this, it equals death and death to kids,” said Joe Peters. The Wyoming County District Attorney is talking about rainbow fentanyl, and he's one of the law enforcement officials in our area sounding the alarm. “That's...
Highlighting local history in Lackawanna County
DICKSON CITY, Pa. — The NEPA Local History Fair took place at the Viewmont Mall in Dickson City. The fair introduced historians from across the area who were able to teach others about what they do and show off their collections. "It gives a great opportunity to showcase what...
From vacant lot to community garden
SCRANTON, Pa. — A man whose roots are in the Scranton area, wants to give residents a chance to put down their own. Frank Dubas lives in Connecticut, but grew up in Jessup. When he saw a lot on Cedar Avenue in Scranton, an idea sprouted in his mind.
Preserve in Wyoming County to become state park
WYOMING COUNTY, Pa. — A soft breeze blows through this part of Wyoming County as nature unfolds above your head and at your feet. This is the Howland Preserve on Vosburg Road, north of Tunkhannock. The jagged rocks peek through the trees, towering above the river that nearly encircles these hundreds of acres.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Team Asher celebrates remission in Luzerne County
KINGSTON, Pa. — It's been a long journey for Asher Dicton and his family. You may remember Asher; he was diagnosed with an aggressive form of leukemia in 2019. Newswatch 16 was there after the community welcomed him home in Kingston after a long stay at the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia. The good news is Asher is now in remission.
Schuylkill Haven author dedicates book proceeds to local animal shelter
SCHUYLKILL HAVEN, Pa. — The Red Creek Wildlife Center in Schuylkill Haven is home to birds, bunnies, and almost any kind of wildlife that lives in northeastern Pennsylvania. It also doubles as Susan Wisser's inspiration for her new book, "Every Cat Deserves a Cardigan." "I have always been passionate...
Bloomsburg Fair donates more than $14,000
BLOOMSBURG, Pa. — The Bloomsburg Fair is known for food, fun, and farm animals. But the fair is also giving back to children and their families. The fair presented a check for over $14,000 Friday morning to the Ronald McDonald House of Danville. The charity helps families stay close...
Explosives found in Lycoming County home
LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP, PA — State police say a man in Lycoming County had handmade explosives in his home. According to troopers, they tried to take Steve Guthrie into custody on Wednesday on a warrant related to a child rape case filed earlier this year. When officers arrived at his...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Special needs night held at farm near Catawissa
CATAWISSA, Pa. — A special night at the farm for kids with disabilities in Columbia County. Rohrbach's Farm in Franklin Township, near Catawissa, hosted special needs night. The event included wheelchair-accessible hayrides, a corn maze, and a kid's playland. Visitors got the chance to pick the perfect pumpkin. Want...
Wilkes-Barre Oktoberfest returns
WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — In Wilkes-Barre, folks gathered at Public Square in the city's downtown for the 2nd annual Oktoberfest celebration. The event included live music, food from several vendors, and beer. For those of age, there was also a traditional stein holding contest. Check out WNEP’s YouTube channel.
Pike County child missing
PIKE COUNTY, Pa. — A 12-year-old girl from Pike County was reported missing Saturday. Kiana Simon was last seen leaving her residence along Tanglewood Drive in Palmyra Township between 9:30 a.m. and 10:00 a.m. Saturday morning. Simon was wearing a blue zip-up hoodie, ripped blue jeans, a tie-dyed t-shirt,...
Improvements coming to Williamsport parks
WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — Parks and recreation in Williamsport will be getting a makeover. City parks like Shaw and Lose will have a different look by the beginning of next year. "When you look at neighborhood parks, this is really a quality of life. It improves quality of life, it improves public safety, and it is just a general improvement to the neighborhood," said Mayor Derek Slaughter (D), Williamsport.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Busy week at the Bloomsburg Fair
BLOOMSBURG, Pa. — So far, attendance has been up from last year almost every day this week. Everyone we spoke with attributes that to one thing, the beautiful weather. There is only one day left of the 167th Bloomsburg Fair, and what a week it's been. Thousands of people have walked through the gates each day, some more than once.
Jury remains undecided in homicide trial in Lycoming County
WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — Antwan McClain was charged in a deadly shooting back in 20-20 along Louisa Street in the city. After a week-long trial, jurors could not reach a verdict on a criminal homicide charge but did convict McClain of 'flight to avoid apprehension,' a third-degree felony. It's unclear...
Longtime vendors at the Bloomsburg Fair
BLOOMSBURG, Pa. — If you're walking by the grandstand at the Bloomsburg Fair, it's hard to miss Stan's Ice Cream. The frozen treats are good but even better are the conversations with owner Stanley Williams. "I enjoy the work. I enjoy the people. I enjoy the fair itself," said...
Luzerne County construction company heading to path of hurricane
EXETER, Pa. — As Hurricane Ian strengthens and makes landfall, crews from Luzerne County are already on the way to help. Newswatch 16 found workers at Kuharchik Construction in Exeter organizing supplies and loading up their trucks on Wednesday, ahead of a long journey into the path of the storm.
Possible drop box sites discussed for Luzerne County
HAZLETON, Pa. — The Luzerne County Board of Elections met to discuss new locations for a ballot drop box. The usual box inside Hazleton City Hall is being moved because it no longer meets new requirements for video surveillance. The board came up with two possible sites for a...
Pennsylvania Supreme Court Chief Justice dies
PENNSYLVANIA, USA — The Pennsylvania Supreme Court is confirming the sudden passing of Chief Justice Max Baer. Baer died Saturday at his home near Pittsburgh. Chief Justice Baer served on the Pennsylvania Supreme Court from 2003 to 2022 and was sworn in as Chief Justice in 2021. Governor Wolf...
Painting Pittston Pink
PITTSTON, Pa. — Runners were off Saturday for the 9th annual Paint Pittston Pink 5K and Fun Run that looped around the city, all decked out for the cause. It's a great time. We have all our runners all our walkers out here to support our organization. It's a great time to run for, it's a great time to volunteer for, and really it's just a great place to be today," said Paul Stevenson, volunteer.
New addition at the Bloomsburg Fair
BLOOMSBURG, Pa. — There is a new addition to the Bloomsburg Fair — the most famous sheep at this year's fair gave birth. Marian the sheep has been the focus of a live camera at the fair all week, and on Thursday, she had a baby. "She started...
Newswatch 16
Wilkes-Barre Scranton, PA
33K+
Followers
13K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT
Wilkes-Barre local newshttps://www.wnep.com/
Comments / 0