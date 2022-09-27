Life Stories | A man of varied talents: He ran track – barefoot. He couldn’t hear, but taught signing and brought religion to the deaf. Walter Werra dies at 83.

Read full article on original website
Never again: Inside Willowbrook’s infant ward, where 40 babies wait for 2 staffers’ attention
Children perpetually naked, left to sit in their own excrement, locked behind steel doors. It is exceptionally hard to relive, but the events that led up to the full exposure and eventual closure of the Willowbrook State School decades ago are as important as ever. There is nothing more impactful – or heartbreaking – than reading the original Staten Island Advance reporting, which first brought average Staten Islanders inside the institution. We are publishing the most meaningful stories from that time in full.
Hundreds at Snug Harbor walk with Little Amal, the famed 12-foot-tall puppet raising awareness for child refugees
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Little Amal, for one, did not neglect “the forgotten borough.”. It was a sight to behold as hundreds gathered at the Snug Harbor Cultural Center early Friday evening to catch a glimpse of the 12-foot-tall puppet as she walked the pathways while being greeted with music, paper butterflies and smiling faces along the way.
Recalling a special holiday in 1953 (letter to the editor)
“Hoorah for Curtis - Hoorah for Curtis,’' someone in the crowd is yelling . . . Every year, beginning in 1957, I looked forward to the annual Thanksgiving Day football rivalry between Curtis and New Dorp high schools, not so much because I followed football, but it was a fun day to be out with my friends, cheering for the Curtis players and getting to sing along with classmates.
NYC student dress code policy remains point of debate: Can guidelines co-exist with self-expression?
Editors Note: The author of this article is a Curtis High School student who participates in the Advance/SILive.com journalism e-mentorship program. She did the writing and research for this piece. The Curtis-Advance/SILive.com partnership is designed to help young people explore the world of journalism, photography and social media. STATEN ISLAND,...
Brighton Kiwanis Club will roast the guy who usually does the roasting – Scott LoBaido. And all for charity.
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — It should be an interesting, and probably raucous, evening in The Staaten Oct. 17 when the Brighton Kiwanis Club stirs up some controversy of its own when the group hosts a roast of Staten Island’s controversial “patriotic artist” Scott LoBaido. It’s the club’s seventh annual Salute and Roast, from 7 to 11 p.m., and it’s all in the name of raising money for charities the club supports.
Staten Island obituaries for Sept. 29, 2022: Jane Coffee, CSI math professor, educational innovator, inspiring teacher, remembered
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- In remembrance of those who have died, here is a roundup of obituaries posted on SILive.com. Viewing times and guestbooks can be found here. Math professor, educational innovator, inspiring teacher, and director of the Teacher Education Honors Academy (“TEHA” or, more popularly, the “Teacher Academy”) at the College of Staten Island, Jane Coffee died on September 23, 2022 of cancer. She leaves behind her husband, John C. Coffee (“Jack”), a law professor at Columbia University Law School, and her daughter, Megan Purcell Coffee, a medical doctor and researcher specializing in infectious disease. Born in 1944, Jane Coffee was the daughter of James Purcell and Margaret Donovan Purcell; she grew up in Meriden, Connecticut, was valedictorian at Orville H. Platt High School, and won a scholarship to Smith College, where she graduated Phi Beta Kappa and magna cum laude in mathematics. On graduation from Penn in 1970, she began a 52-year marriage to Jack and joined the faculty of the College of Staten Island (“CSI”), the CUNY college on Staten Island. Eventually, she would serve as the Chair of its Mathematics Department for over a decade, while also winning that school’s “Best Teacher Award.” Read the full obit on SILive.
Camelot Counseling Centers will honor five as it marks a half century of treating substance abuse and saving lives | Inside Out
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Camelot Counseling Centers will stage its 50th Anniversary Recognition Night Wednesday, Oct. 19, at 6:30 p.m. in LiGreci’s Staaten in West Brighton. The Camelot Family Foundation sponsoring the event was organized in 1987 to raise funds to subsidize programs of Camelot of Staten Island, Inc., which provides a residential facility to treat substance abuse problems in the community of Staten Island that has spiked as of late.
Nicotras unveil inspirational ‘Girl Power’ sculpture at Corporate Commons in Bloomfield
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- The latest art installation at the Corporate Park in Bloomfield will inspire and empower thousands of students each day on their way to school. On Friday, the Nicotra Group, which owns the 415-acre Corporate Park on the West Shore of Staten Island, unveiled “Girl Power,” an outdoor sculpture inspired by the #SeeHer movement, which aims to ensure equal and accurate representations of all women and girls.
A newspaper – without the ink | From the editor
Let’s talk newspapers today. The original variety. The kind you hold in your hands. You might remember those relics – and I use that term lovingly. Heck, you might even get one every day. Today marks my 50th year in the newspaper business – all with the Staten...
8-year housing wait for NY developmentally disabled population is too long | Our Opinion
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- The closure of Willowbrook State School in 1987 ended the cruel warehousing of developmentally and intellectually disabled (I/DD) children and adults during the 20th Century. While the Willowbrook Consent Decree laid the groundwork for national reform in the care, education and housing of people with I/DD in 1975, it didn’t solve all the problems faced by this community.
Robbery at smoke shop; dramatic sentencing of rape-murder convict: Staten Island’s crime stories of the week
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Here is a look at the most significant Staten Island headlines in criminal justice over the past seven days:. MAN’S ESCAPE BID FOILED AFTER HE HITS COP CAR, MULTIPLE OTHER VEHICLES AND NEARLY RUNS OVER OFFICER. A wayward driver who four months ago, ran...
15-year-old stabbed, robbed after dispute on Staten Island bus
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A 15-year-old boy showed up by private means to a Staten Island hospital Saturday evening with a stab wound to his lower abdomen, according to officials. The teen was wounded following a dispute aboard an MTA bus. Police are searching for a male suspect, described...
D.A. event encourages Staten Islanders to walk a mile in shoes of domestic-violence victims
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — District Attorney Michael E. McMahon is asking Staten Islanders to consider walking a mile in the shoes of domestic-violence victims to support those impacted by the disturbing crime trend. McMahon’s office, the NYPD and the Mayor’s Office to End Gender Based Violence are hosting the...
Staten Island obituaries for Oct. 1, 2022
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- In remembrance of those who have died, here is a roundup of obituaries posted on SILive.com. Viewing times and guestbooks can be found here. Madeline Libertucci, 94, a lifelong resident of Staten Island, passed away peacefully in her sleep on Sept. 29, 2022. Ms. Libertucci was born on March 8, 1928 and lived most of her life in New Brighton, until moving to Westerleigh in 1979. A graduate of Curtis High School, Madeline began her career as an administrative assistant for the Irving Trust Company in New York City shortly after her high school graduation. She remained at Irving Trust for the duration of her career, retiring as an executive assistant for some of their most senior members of management not long after the bank’s acquisition by the Bank of New York in 1988. Read the full obit on SILive.
‘How could this happen here?’ Owners of 4 popular Staten Island restaurants victimized by burglars react to shocking spree.
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — North Shore restaurant owners are concerned about their businesses as well as their safety after a recent string of burglaries. At least four restaurants in the confines of the 120th Precinct have been targeted during September, according to police. The four restaurants, The Salad Junkie,...
Remembering the rain at the American Grill | Pamela’s Food Service Diary
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Just when the hurricane season kicked in each year, our chef at American Grill rolled out his favorite fall appetizer — “Pumpkin in a Nest” — bacon-wrapped shrimp tucked into a little sugar pumpkin with a pumpkin-lobster bisque to dip. With Ian in the air, memories of this dish are bittersweet, forever associated with crisp weather — and the torrential downpours that come with the season.
Is all ‘boom party’ noise coming from NJ? Residents report similar sounds on Staten Island
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. – At first it appeared loud music from “boom parties” keeping Staten Islanders up all night was coming from Elizabeth, N.J., but now it appears the music is also emanating closer to home. And elected officials in Elizabeth haven’t denied “boom parties” in the...
Annual run for Victoria kicks off Sunday morning
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- The second annual 5K run honoring Victoria McDonnell, whose final “heroic act” saved the lives of three people, will kick off Sunday morning at Clove Lakes Park. The event will take place at 9:30 a.m. with a brief ceremony, and then officially kick off...
EMS worker fatally stabbed in NYC was months from retirement; funeral arraignments made
NEW YORK (AP) — A longtime emergency services worker who was killed in an unprovoked stabbing in New York City was planning to retire in a few months and spend more time with her family, the head of her union said. Lt. Alison Russo-Elling was about six or seven...
8-year NY housing waitlist shows developmentally disabled need much more help than they’re getting
This story is part of a series about Willowbrook State School, which became a national symbol of the cruel warehousing of developmentally disabled children and adults during the 20th Century. The institution, which began housing the developmentally disabled population in the 1930s, was a place where the borough’s most vulnerable residents were abused, starved and neglected. Staten Island Advance reporter Jane Kurtin, along with photographer Eric Aerts, documented these horrors, which led to drastic changes over time in the way developmentally disabled people are treated in the U.S.
