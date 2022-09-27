Life Stories | A man of varied talents: He ran track – barefoot. He couldn’t hear, but taught signing and brought religion to the deaf. Walter Werra dies at 83.

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- In remembrance of those who have died, here is a roundup of obituaries posted on SILive.com. Viewing times and guestbooks can be found here. Math professor, educational innovator, inspiring teacher, and director of the Teacher Education Honors Academy (“TEHA” or, more popularly, the “Teacher Academy”) at the College of Staten Island, Jane Coffee died on September 23, 2022 of cancer. She leaves behind her husband, John C. Coffee (“Jack”), a law professor at Columbia University Law School, and her daughter, Megan Purcell Coffee, a medical doctor and researcher specializing in infectious disease. Born in 1944, Jane Coffee was the daughter of James Purcell and Margaret Donovan Purcell; she grew up in Meriden, Connecticut, was valedictorian at Orville H. Platt High School, and won a scholarship to Smith College, where she graduated Phi Beta Kappa and magna cum laude in mathematics. On graduation from Penn in 1970, she began a 52-year marriage to Jack and joined the faculty of the College of Staten Island (“CSI”), the CUNY college on Staten Island. Eventually, she would serve as the Chair of its Mathematics Department for over a decade, while also winning that school’s “Best Teacher Award.” Read the full obit on SILive.

