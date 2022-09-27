Mack Brown drops ACC statistic against Notre Dame during postgame comments

Icon Sportswire / Contributor PhotoG/Getty

North Carolina and Mack Brown had high hopes that they could beat Notre Dame in Week 4. The Irish were coming into the game weakened, struggling to start the Marcus Freeman era. Plus, the game was in Chapel Hill. Then, once the game started, North Carolina’s issues on defense came back to haunt them again, and the Tar Heels fell to the Irish.

In his postgame press conference, Mack Brown was asked if North Carolina still had a ways to go. He responded by praising Notre Dame with an interesting ACC statistic.

“To be fair, they have won 25 straight ACC games,” Mack Brown said. “So, all of us are trying to catch them. And that’s regular season games. I thought it was 19. But, now it’s 26.”

As Mack Brown pointed out, Notre Dame dominates its games against ACC schools. Since 2018, Notre Dame has only lost to ACC teams twice. Both of those instances were to Clemson in the postseason.

“So, they’ve got a great program, they do it right, they do it within the rules, and they’re really good. So, I think you just give credit to them.”

From there, Mack Brown looked internally. The Tar Heels need to be a better team if they want to compete with the likes of Notre Dame on a consistent basis.

“We’ve got a lot of things that we do well. We’ve got obvious things that we need to continue to do better. Weirdly enough, we’re continuing to improve on defense. Tonight we just could not stop the run, and they just lined up and hit us right in the face and just kept running it and running it and we couldn’t get them off the field.”

When Mack Brown was asked how North Carolina could get on Notre Dame’s talent level, he simply said they need to recruit more top-10 classes. North Carolina’s Class of 2022 was ranked 10th.