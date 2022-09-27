Read full article on original website
Syrinix Expands Senior Leadership Team
HENDERSON, Nev. – Committed to making a positive impact on the future of water infrastructure and the surrounding environment, Syrinix is delighted to welcome Nicole Kaiser to its executive team as Vice President of Business Development. Based on America’s West Coast where the “megadrought” is reaching historic conditions, Nicole will be instrumental in Syrinix’s expansion efforts, bringing more than 10 years of industry expertise to optimize water and wastewater monitoring nationwide.
bauma 2022: ALLPLAN presents Solutions for Prefabrication
Current versions 2023 in the focus of the trade fair presentation. Munich – ALLPLAN, global provider of BIM solutions for the AEC industry, will present its product portfolio specifically for the precast industry at bauma 2022 in Munich. A special highlight will be the presentation of the latest versions of the software solutions Planbar and Tim.
Future Forward: GIS and Cloud Computing Are Rapidly Changing Infrastructure Management
This particular interview was recorded by Todd Danielson, the editorial director of Informed Infrastructure. You can watch the full video interview above or by visiting bit.ly/3dhQJD9. Jason Griffin, P.E., leads the municipal, field services and water resources teams in OHM Advisors’ Nashville office, and Helen Scales is a senior GIS...
Stantec awarded US$16 million feasibility study for Resolution Copper
The project will supply up to 25% of US copper needs, helping to secure a clean energy future. EDMONTON, AB; NEW YORK, NY – TSX, NYSE:STN : Stantec, a global leader in sustainable design and engineering, has been selected by Resolution Copper Mining LLC (Resolution Copper) to deliver a US$16 million feasibility study providing engineering and technical services for the Resolution Copper mine in Superior, Arizona. The proposed underground mine has the potential to be one of the largest producers of copper in North America—supplying up to 25% of US copper demand each year. Copper from the mine will be used in products that are vital to the energy transition, such as electric vehicles, batteries, solar panels, wind turbines, and more.
Creative Composites Group Introduces Product Upgrades to Combat Extreme Weather, Climate Change
New StormStrong® offering engineered for key infrastructure projects that need to exceed standard resiliency specifications. Alum Bank, Pennsylvania, September 30, 2022 – Creative Composites Group, the leading manufacturer of Fiber Reinforced Polymer (FRP) composites, has announced it now offers the option to upgrade utility, waterfront, cooling tower and light pole products with StormStrong technology. This offering provides added resiliency for extreme weather conditions such as hurricane-force winds, blizzards and deep freezes.
WSP USA Senior Vice President Paula Hammond Elected ARTBA Chair
WASHINGTON)— Paula Hammond, senior vice president of WSP USA, has been elected 2022-2023 chair of the American Road & Transportation Builders Association (ARTBA). Hammond’s selection was announced at the association’s national convention held Sept. 25-28 in Nashville, Tenn., and marks the first woman chair in ARTBA’s history.
Executive Corner: Plowing through the Economic Headwinds
Like any good New Englander, I always await the release of the Farmers’ Almanac this time of year to help plan for the upcoming winter. Based on this year’s ominous predictions from the oracles up in Lewiston, Maine, I’m considering upgrading the snowblower and buying stock in Canada Goose. According to the Farmers’ Almanac, “… This winter will be filled with plenty of shaking, shivering and shoveling.”
Celebrate America’s Greenest Structural Material October 21
CHICAGO – SteelDay, the annual celebration of the domestic fabricated structural steel industry, is fast approaching! SteelDay is October 21, but this year we just couldn’t contain the festivities to one day. You’ll find events throughout the week across the country. “This year’s SteelDay will be one...
HP Revolutionizes Construction Layout Process With New SitePrint Robotic Solution
HP SitePrint gives construction professionals as much as ten times the productivity of manual layout techniques [[i]]. Palo Alto: HP Inc. has today announced HP SitePrint, a robotic solution that prints the most complex construction site layouts with pinpoint accuracy, in a fraction of the time it takes manually – improving productivity by as much as ten times. HP SitePrint will be available to customers in North America through an Early Access Program, starting September 2022.
Change Leader: It’s Time to Design Infrastructure With People in Mind
This particular interview was recorded by Todd Danielson, the editorial director of Informed Infrastructure. You can listen to a podcast of the full interview above or by visiting bit.ly/3QZcgyt. Tawkiyah Jordan is the senior director of housing and community strategy for Habitat for Humanity International. In her work with Habitat...
Skanska builds a new office building and innovation premises in Stockholm for about SEK 800 million
Skanska has signed an agreement with Fabege to build a new office building with associated innovation center for High-speed separators in Flemingsberg, Stockholm. The agreement is worth approximately SEK 800 million, which will be included in the order bookings for Skanska Sweden in the third quarter of 2022. The project...
Transportation Troubleshooting: Helping Transportation Agencies Overcome Rising Threat of Heat Waves
When I look at the challenge of making America’s transportation infrastructure more sustainable, climate-friendly and resilient to the weather extremes becoming more problematic with climate change, I find hope in how fast the policy landscape is changing. The Bipartisan Infrastructure Law (BIL), also known as the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, exemplifies this change.
WSP USA’s Paula Hammond Becomes First Woman to Lead ARTBA and Sofia Berger Honored for Leadership Achievements at National Convention
Hammond elected chair of the American Road & Transportation Builders Association (ARTBA); Berger earns the organization’s ILDP Leadership Impact Award. NASHVILLE, September 28, 2022 — WSP USA, a leading engineering, environment and professional services consultancy, celebrates Paula Hammond and Sofia Berger, whose dedicated service and contributions to the American Road & Transportation Builders Association (ARTBA) were recognized during the organization’s annual national convention in Nashville.
Thoughts From Engineers: Data for a New Era in Water Management
Engineers are trained to solve for unknowns, but we absolutely need solid facts elsewhere in the equation. Data are key, folks, and we all know our solutions are only as good as what we have to work with. The Internet of Water (IoW), a concept first articulated in 2017 (bit.ly/IOWater), tries to tackle some of these issues, recognizing that water data are more useful when brought together into one consistently formatted, widely accessible and integrated platform. Knowledge is power, as they say, and where do many of us go to get it these days? Often in digital format on the internet.
Michigan DOT To Develop Electrified Road
A consortium of companies has been selected to build the first wireless in-road charging system in the United States. The transportation sector generates the largest share of carbon dioxide emissions in the United States, according to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency. To make transportation greener, the agency stresses the need to increase the efficiency of vehicle technology as well as change how Americans travel and transport goods.
Under Pressure: As Water Main Breaks Cause Havoc, A New Approach Is Welcome
In New England, winter is followed by “mud season.” In California, the drier months are “wildfire season.” For water utilities, the coming of fall means it’s “water main break season.” Unfortunately, this season often seems to last all year. According to the American...
