When the winds died down, our Tactical First in Teams began initial assessments overnight and determined there are over 200 locations with some level of damage. Then early this morning, additional teams were dispatched to start cutting downed trees and clearing road hazards to ensure safe travel lanes. By all accounts, we were fortunate. Damage appears to be limited to numerous large trees and some utility lines.

SARASOTA, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO