Bradenton, FL

fox13news.com

Englewood residents pick up the pieces in wake of Hurricane Ian

ENGLEWOOD, FLA. - Sarasota County residents are left to salvage what they can from their homes Thursday, especially in the southern part of the county where Hurricane Ian hit hardest. "The roof right up here, that got demolished. There were some shutters here. They’re all gone," said Cathy Richard, who...
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
Mysuncoast.com

10 AM Update - Power being restored on the Suncoast

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - As of 10 AM Thursday, power has been restored to over 32,000 homes in Sarasota County, and over 28,000 people in Manatee County. Power is still out in most of Hardee, Desoto, Charlotte, and Lee counties. As Tropical Storm Ian moves into eastern Florida, some customers...
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
Bradenton, FL
Bradenton, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Ian, now a Cat 2, lingers over Florida

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Hurricane Ian has now weakened to a Category 2 storm but is still causing strong gusts of wind. The storm is moving across Central Florida toward the Atlantic. In its wake, Ian has left not only catastrophic flooding behind in Sarasota, Manatee, Charlotte and DeSoto counties, it is also leaving potential for pop-up tornadoes.
VENICE, FL
Longboat Observer

Hurricane Ian: 'We dodged a bullet'

As gusts of winds and gray skies lingered Thursday morning, Sarasota and Manatee residents began emerging from their places of shelter to assess the damage from Hurricane Ian the night before. In many cases, the verdict was a succinct one: Our area, once again, got lucky. Although Sarasota was planted...
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
CBS News

Residents in Venice Florida start cleaning up after Hurricane Ian

VENICE, Fla. (Tampa Bay Now) - Residents all over Southwest Florida are starting to clean up damage from Hurricane Ian. One area hit pretty hard is Venice, Florida. "It was pretty scary in the morning," said resident, Christopher Schillinger. Residents in Venice, Florida spent Thursday getting a first look at...
VENICE, FL
sarasotamagazine.com

Photos: The Aftermath of Hurricane Ian

The worst of Hurricane Ian has passed, and officials are making their way through Sarasota to survey the damage done by the storm. The sheriff’s office is posting videos and photos on its official Twitter account. As of this morning, no deaths have been reported in Sarasota. But Lee...
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
sarasotafl.gov

Hurricane Ian updates from the City of Sarasota

When the winds died down, our Tactical First in Teams began initial assessments overnight and determined there are over 200 locations with some level of damage. Then early this morning, additional teams were dispatched to start cutting downed trees and clearing road hazards to ensure safe travel lanes. By all accounts, we were fortunate. Damage appears to be limited to numerous large trees and some utility lines.
SARASOTA, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Sarasota ‘first-in’ teams share first images

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office is sharing what their “Tactical First In Teams” are seeing as they begin their pre-dawn damage assessment Thursday morning. The teams deployed just after midnight and started clearing routes for emergency vehicles, thoroughfares to hospitals and access to...
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Venice, Englewood residents reeling from damage from Hurricane Ian

VENICE, Fla. (WWSB) - Winds of around 120 miles per hour damaged homes and businesses up and down the Suncoast and uprooted trees. “It was just like they say -- at times it was like listening to a train coming your way,” said Bruno Mollica, a Venice resident. He...
VENICE, FL
WALA-TV FOX10

Florida man who rode Ian out in Bradenton shares his story

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - While there were plenty of people who evacuated ahead of Hurricane Ian -- Gayle Bradford chose to stay. He lives in Bradenton, Florida and is calling Ian “the worst he’s lived through.”. Making landfall as a category 4 storm -- Hurricane Ian continues to...
BRADENTON, FL
Mysuncoast.com

NB entrance ramp from I-75 at Jacaranda (Exit 193) closed

VENICE, Fla. (WWSB) - The northbound I-75 entrance ramp at Jacaranda Blvd near Venice is closed. Florida Highway Patrol is telling us the ramp has been damaged and they are closing it due to corrosion. This is exit 193. Please find an alternate route,
VENICE, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Suncoast to begin to dig out after Ian

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Suncoast is preparing to dig out Thursday, hours after Hurricane Ian made landfall. Florida Power & Light reported at 3 a.m. Thursday that more than 600,000 customers are without power in Manatee, Sarasota, Charlotte and DeSoto counties. Manatee County. Manatee County’s “First-In” teams will begin...
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Venice mobile homes damaged in fire

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Multiple mobile homes in Venice were damaged by a fire early Thursday, officials said. City spokeswoman Lorraine Anderson says the fire broke out among homes on North Waterway Drive in Country Club Estates shortly after midnight. Venice, Nokomis and Sarasota fire crews, along with Venice police and public works responded to the fire, which was put out shortly before 3 a.m.
VENICE, FL

