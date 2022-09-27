Read full article on original website
fox13news.com
Englewood residents pick up the pieces in wake of Hurricane Ian
ENGLEWOOD, FLA. - Sarasota County residents are left to salvage what they can from their homes Thursday, especially in the southern part of the county where Hurricane Ian hit hardest. "The roof right up here, that got demolished. There were some shutters here. They’re all gone," said Cathy Richard, who...
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
RAW VIDEO: Hurricane Ian hits shore in North Port, Florida
Floating cars, submerged buildings and no power: Florida residents describe what Hurricane Ian looks like. In Naples, Florida, on Wednesday afternoon, Lauren Barlow watched as water crept in through …
Hurricane Ian damages Sarasota Bradenton International Airport
The Sarasota Bradenton International Airport was heavily damaged Wednesday after Hurricane Ian moved across Florida.
Mysuncoast.com
10 AM Update - Power being restored on the Suncoast
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - As of 10 AM Thursday, power has been restored to over 32,000 homes in Sarasota County, and over 28,000 people in Manatee County. Power is still out in most of Hardee, Desoto, Charlotte, and Lee counties. As Tropical Storm Ian moves into eastern Florida, some customers...
Mysuncoast.com
Ian, now a Cat 2, lingers over Florida
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Hurricane Ian has now weakened to a Category 2 storm but is still causing strong gusts of wind. The storm is moving across Central Florida toward the Atlantic. In its wake, Ian has left not only catastrophic flooding behind in Sarasota, Manatee, Charlotte and DeSoto counties, it is also leaving potential for pop-up tornadoes.
Longboat Observer
Hurricane Ian: 'We dodged a bullet'
As gusts of winds and gray skies lingered Thursday morning, Sarasota and Manatee residents began emerging from their places of shelter to assess the damage from Hurricane Ian the night before. In many cases, the verdict was a succinct one: Our area, once again, got lucky. Although Sarasota was planted...
VIDEO: Manatee County transformer explodes during Hurricane Ian
A transformer in Manatee County exploded Wednesday as Hurricane Ian battered the west coast of Florida.
CBS News
Residents in Venice Florida start cleaning up after Hurricane Ian
VENICE, Fla. (Tampa Bay Now) - Residents all over Southwest Florida are starting to clean up damage from Hurricane Ian. One area hit pretty hard is Venice, Florida. "It was pretty scary in the morning," said resident, Christopher Schillinger. Residents in Venice, Florida spent Thursday getting a first look at...
Many in Sarasota County still without power Thursday night
According to the Sarasota County Sheriff's Office, there have been at least two hurricane-related deaths. Many people in the county are still without power.
sarasotamagazine.com
Photos: The Aftermath of Hurricane Ian
The worst of Hurricane Ian has passed, and officials are making their way through Sarasota to survey the damage done by the storm. The sheriff’s office is posting videos and photos on its official Twitter account. As of this morning, no deaths have been reported in Sarasota. But Lee...
sarasotafl.gov
Hurricane Ian updates from the City of Sarasota
When the winds died down, our Tactical First in Teams began initial assessments overnight and determined there are over 200 locations with some level of damage. Then early this morning, additional teams were dispatched to start cutting downed trees and clearing road hazards to ensure safe travel lanes. By all accounts, we were fortunate. Damage appears to be limited to numerous large trees and some utility lines.
Mysuncoast.com
Sarasota ‘first-in’ teams share first images
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office is sharing what their “Tactical First In Teams” are seeing as they begin their pre-dawn damage assessment Thursday morning. The teams deployed just after midnight and started clearing routes for emergency vehicles, thoroughfares to hospitals and access to...
Mysuncoast.com
Venice, Englewood residents reeling from damage from Hurricane Ian
VENICE, Fla. (WWSB) - Winds of around 120 miles per hour damaged homes and businesses up and down the Suncoast and uprooted trees. “It was just like they say -- at times it was like listening to a train coming your way,” said Bruno Mollica, a Venice resident. He...
WALA-TV FOX10
Florida man who rode Ian out in Bradenton shares his story
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - While there were plenty of people who evacuated ahead of Hurricane Ian -- Gayle Bradford chose to stay. He lives in Bradenton, Florida and is calling Ian “the worst he’s lived through.”. Making landfall as a category 4 storm -- Hurricane Ian continues to...
Hurricane Ian: Huge tree snaps in half, blocks road in Bradenton
A huge tree snapped in half in Bradenton on Wednesday, blocking a road as Hurricane Ian approached Florida.
Sarasota begins recovery efforts after Hurricane Ian downs trees, utility lines
SARASOTA, Fla. — Damage caused by Hurricane Ian appears to be limited in Sarasota after numerous people have reported downed trees and utility lines in the middle of roads. The recovery phase to assist people in more than 200 locations with some level of damage is underway, the city of Sarasota said in a news release.
cw34.com
'Sobering Reality:' Sarasota County officials pull emergency crews from roads
SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — As Hurricane Ian hits land, its effects can be felt all across Florida. Sarasota County is experiencing Ian's impact, with heavy rainfall. Only 50 miles away, Hurricane Ian made landfall near Fort Myers. As sustained winds hit 45 mph in Sarasota County, county officials...
Mysuncoast.com
NB entrance ramp from I-75 at Jacaranda (Exit 193) closed
VENICE, Fla. (WWSB) - The northbound I-75 entrance ramp at Jacaranda Blvd near Venice is closed. Florida Highway Patrol is telling us the ramp has been damaged and they are closing it due to corrosion. This is exit 193. Please find an alternate route,
Mysuncoast.com
Suncoast to begin to dig out after Ian
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Suncoast is preparing to dig out Thursday, hours after Hurricane Ian made landfall. Florida Power & Light reported at 3 a.m. Thursday that more than 600,000 customers are without power in Manatee, Sarasota, Charlotte and DeSoto counties. Manatee County. Manatee County’s “First-In” teams will begin...
Mysuncoast.com
Venice mobile homes damaged in fire
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Multiple mobile homes in Venice were damaged by a fire early Thursday, officials said. City spokeswoman Lorraine Anderson says the fire broke out among homes on North Waterway Drive in Country Club Estates shortly after midnight. Venice, Nokomis and Sarasota fire crews, along with Venice police and public works responded to the fire, which was put out shortly before 3 a.m.
