Tuscaloosa, AL

Nick Saban reveals the areas he's seen Bryce Young grow the most

By Sam Gillenwater
 3 days ago
Kevin C. Cox | Getty Images

It’s hard to imagine how a reigning Heisman can still find ways to significantly improve upon his award-winning year. However, Bryce Young has taken yet another jump with his game in 2022. In all the ways he’s gotten better, Nick Saban pinpointed one thing that’s really impressed him about the Alabama quarterback.

Saban spoke about Young’s advancements during media on Monday. He said Young’s ability to make things work with whoever is on the field for the Crimson Tide says a lot about what kind of player he is and how he can elevate others.

“I think the big thing is he’s got a lot of new people around him,” said Saban. “I think it creates tremendous value for him, as it did in the last game, when he makes it work with players that we have now. Each week we’ve done a little bit better job of that. I think to have continued growth in that area is important for him and for us.”

Young has completed 68.6% of his passes for just over 1,000 yards and 13 touchdowns through four games this season. He’s spreading that wealth, though, with seven players recording five or more catches to this point. With the Alabama skill positions left depleted after last season, some wondered whether Young would find similar success with these new faces. It’s been so far, so good, though, for Alabama on offense thus far.

Succeeding under any circumstances says a lot about Young’s flexibility. He’s helped make the Alabama offense the sixth best in the nation even with so much change across the board. If he continues to produce like that, it will make him an even better player and prospect as he goes on this season.

