On3 Impact 300: Top 25 quarterback rankings see shake up after Week 4 of college football

By Nikki Chavanelle
 3 days ago
On3’s top 25 quarterbacks in the On3 Impact 300 are all shaken up after a wild Week 4. After very little movement in the top 10 following Week 3, there’s a new No. 1 heading into Week 5 of the college football season.

The On3 Impact 300 has been re-analyzed and re-ranked to provide the best picture of the top quarterbacks across the country. The On3 Impact 300 rankings also factor into the calculations for the On3 NIL Valuation.

Ohio State quarterback CJ Stroud jumped Bryce Young and Caleb Williams to take the top spot in this week’s rankings. In the win over Wisconsin, the Buckeyes star had his second consecutive five-touchdown game. Stroud is now tied with Will Rogers and Drake Maye for most passing touchdowns this season at 16 apiece.

Although the new rankings feature several new names, Kansas’s Jalon Daniels is now the highest-ranked among them at No. 14. He introduced himself to the nation with his 324 passing yards, 83 rushing yards and five touchdowns over Duke on Saturday. Thanks to Daniels, the Jayhawks are 4-0 for the first time since 2009.

After Week 4, Garrett Shrader and Tyler Van Dyke saw the biggest tumbles out of the top 25. Davis Brin, Cam Rising, Tanner Mordecai and Chase Brice also slipped out of the rankings.

Check out the new top 25 quarterback rankings in the On3 Impact 300 ahead of Week 5.

On3 Impact 300: Top 25 Quarterbacks after Week 4

  1. CJ Stroud, Ohio State (previous rank – 3)
  2. Bryce Young, Alabama (1)
  3. Caleb Williams, USC (2)
  4. Drake Maye, North Carolina (4)
  5. Will Levis, Kentucky (5)
  6. Stetson Bennett, Georgia (6)
  7. Michael Penix, Washington (9)
  8. Hendon Hooker, Tennessee (7)
  9. Dillon Gabriel, Oklahoma (10)
  10. KJ Jefferson, Arkansas (8)
  11. Sam Hartman, Wake Forest (11)
  12. Will Rogers, Mississippi State (13)
  13. Jaren Hall, BYU (14)
  14. Jalon Daniels, Kansas (n/r)
  15. Spencer Sanders, Oklahoma State (12)
  16. DJ Uiagalelei, Clemson (n/r)
  17. Grayson McCall, Coastal Carolina (17)
  18. Jaxson Dart, Ole Miss (15)
  19. Tanner Morgan, Minnesota (n/r)
  20. Taulia Tagovailoa, Maryland (16)
  21. Aidan O’Connell, Purdue (22)
  22. Jordan Travis, Florida State (n/r)
  23. Anthony Richardson, Florida (n/r)
  24. Jayden Daniels, LSU (20)
  25. Max Duggan, TCU (n/r)

COLLEGE SPORTS
