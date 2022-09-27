Read full article on original website
No injuries reported in Clay County School special needs bus crash in MiddleburgZoey FieldsMiddleburg, FL
Second grader expelled from Christian school after parents refused to photograph her in the bathtubMargaret MinnicksJacksonville, FL
Clay County Athletics partners with Jaguars, American Cancer Society to fight breast cancerZoey FieldsClay County, FL
Orange Park Town Council considering digital speed signs for city streetsJulie MorganOrange Park, FL
Tales from the Clink returns; true crime stories from Clay County’s pastZoey FieldsClay County, FL
News4Jax.com
🔒 Win Jax Symphony Spooktacular tickets
Get in the Halloween mood with a night at the Jacksonville Symphony!. A News4JAX Insider can win 4 VIP tickets in Section Row / Box K, seat 11 – 14 to see Cirque de la Symphonie: Spooktacular!. Cirque de la Symphonie returns to Jacoby Symphony Hall with a spooky...
News4Jax.com
Hundreds come out for River City Pride Festival in Riverside
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – River City Pride was back Sunday and hundreds of organizations and community members showed up and showed off their pride at a festival in Riverside. The parade portion of the event was postponed this year due to Tropical Storm Ian, but River City Pride still invited everyone to “Be Loud, Be Proud” during a festival and market at Duck Pond. This year’s events included celebrities, singers, DJs, bands, vendors, entertainers and speakers.
News4Jax.com
13th Annual Flounder Pounder Fishing Tournament
The annual “Flounder Pounder” charity fishing tournament is coming up on its 13th Annual tournament! “Flounder Pounder” began in 2010, spearheaded by parents Chip and Teresa Davis. When their son Tyler was diagnosed with autism, they wanted to create an event that gave back to the cause.
News4Jax.com
Savannah Bananas coming to Jacksonville next March
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Savannah Bananas are coming to town. The team announced its 2023 World Tour, with Jacksonville on its list of 70 games next year. The team will play at 121 Financial Ballpark on March 4. The Bananas, who play a wild and theatrics-filled brand of Banana Ball on their tour, will play in 32 cities as well as their home park in Savannah.
News4Jax.com
Crocs is giving away thousands of pairs during ‘Croctober’ to celebrate 20th anniversary
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – To celebrate the 20th anniversary of Crocs, the footwear brand is giving away thousands of free pairs of the foam clogs. It’s all part of its “Free pair for all — Croctober” daily shoe giveaway set to run now through Friday, Oct. 7.
News4Jax.com
Paw-sing 4 Pets | Give Star a Fur-ever home!
Today on the show we had Star from Jacksonville Humane Society! Star is a energetic, goofy girl looking for her forever home! JHS has many amazing dogs that are looking for their fur-ever home. JHS Adoptable Pets are:. Spayed or Neutered prior to adoptions. Vaccinated. Mircochipped. Heartworm Tested (Dogs) Fees...
News4Jax.com
Tropical Depression Twelve forms in the open Atlantic
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- – Tropical Depression Twelve formed Tuesday evening in the open Atlantic, and is expected to be a short-lived storm. It is located about 450 miles west of the Cabo Verde islands in the central Atlantic. The 5 p.m. advisory from the National Hurricane Center had the...
News4Jax.com
Trash pickup, yard waste resumes in Jacksonville, Clay and St. Johns counties
Trash pickup will resume in Duval, Clay and St. Johns counties on Monday. People in Clay County can also drop off yard waste for free at the Rosemary Hill Solid Waste Management Facility until Oct. 11 during normal operating hours of Monday through Saturday, 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Those interested must bring proof that they are a Clay County resident with a driver’s license, lease, or utility bill.
News4Jax.com
Historic Fernandina Beach home built in 1863 up for sale
NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. – A historic home in Fernandina Beach is on the market!. The home, built in 1863, has quite the story — seeing as it has been in the same location for 159 years. Established as The Merrick-Simmons House in 1983, the four bedroom, three bathroom...
News4Jax.com
JFRD Emergency Road Access Team helps rescuers get to Hurricane Ian victims in Southwest Florida
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Jacksonville is playing a major role in the Hurricane Ian recovery efforts in Southwest Florida. Crews from Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department’s Fire Station 4 downtown and across the city have been in the southern part of the state since the storm hit. In fact, more than 100 firefighters and officers with the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office are down there.
News4Jax.com
Fan expectations: How to enjoy the Constellation Furyk & Friends golf tournament
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – While The Players Championship at TPC Sawgrass grabs all of the headlines, the Constellation Furyk & Friends presented by Circle K has quickly become one of the can’t-miss events on the Northeast Florida golf calendar. The PGA Tour Champions event is in its second year...
News4Jax.com
Fire destroys several buildings at Westside apartment complex under construction
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Firefighters from Jacksonville Fire Rescue were called early Wednesday to a fire that broke out at an apartment complex being built on Jacksonville’s Westside, at the intersection of Jammes Road and Sweetbay Lane. According to JFRD, no one was hurt in the 2-alarm blaze. The...
News4Jax.com
What’s being done in Jacksonville to prevent torrential flooding during storms?
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – In Jacksonville, there’s debate over millions of dollars of money spent for flood protection and where that money came from — did it work and was it worth it?. Hogans Creek is a neighborhood that dealt with torrential flooding during Hurricane Ian. When residents...
News4Jax.com
List: Sandbag do’s and don’ts after a storm
After many Florida residents obtained sandbags ahead of Ian, which made landfall Wednesday as a Category 4 hurricane in Southwest Florida, several counties are offering some information on what to do with those after the storm. Sarasota County shared a helpful list of do’s and don’ts for leftover sand:...
News4Jax.com
High school football ‘22: Palatka stays unbeaten; Sandalwood, Jackson roll
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Two Hurricane Ian-forced nights of delayed high school football was a successful one for numerous area teams. Palatka kept its perfect season going strong with a 26-21 win over Tocoi Creek, moving to 5-0 on the season in its best start since Jim McCool’s final season in 2003. The Panthers were unbeaten in their first seven games that year. It pushes Palatka alongside Bradford in the District 6-2S standings. Those two teams meet on Oct. 28, a game that likely decides the district champ. The Toros (4-2, 0-1) are behind the leaders now in the district race.
News4Jax.com
JSO Dive Team pulls body from pond after witnesses hear man screaming at complex on Jacksonville’s Southside
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A man was found dead in a pond on Jacksonville’s Southside Tuesday morning after witnesses called 911 when they heard screaming coming from the water, said Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office Homicide Unit Sgt. James Hopely. Witnesses called 911 around 4:57 a.m. after they heard a...
News4Jax.com
Missing 7-year-old boy found safe, Jacksonville police say
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A missing 7-year-old boy was found safe, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday. Police said they were called just after 8 a.m. to the area of University Boulevard West and Patsy Anne Drive in reference to a missing child. Family members told police the child...
News4Jax.com
No injures reported in Clay County school bus crash
CLAY COUNTY, Fla. – Two students were on board a school bus Tuesday when it was involved in a crash, Terri Dennis, Clay County School System’s Public Information Officer, said. The crash occurred near Pine Ridge Parkway in Oakleaf. School police as well as the Director of Transportation...
News4Jax.com
Driver falls to death off bridge after crash on State Road 200 in Nassau County, FHP says
FERNANDINA BEACH, Fla. – At least one person died Wednesday afternoon following a crash on State Road 200 eastbound at the Intracoastal Waterway Bridge, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. FHP and Nassau County deputies are working the crash, which is blocking all lanes headed eastbound on SR 200...
News4Jax.com
Interlachen City Charter Amendments
Six amendments to the city charter of Interlachen will appear on the November ballot. Residents of the city will be asked to vote yes or no on the following six questions:. Question #1: Removal of Persons Named in the 2006 Charter. Shall the Charter of the Town of Interlachen, Florida...
