Jacksonville, FL

News4Jax.com

🔒 Win Jax Symphony Spooktacular tickets

Get in the Halloween mood with a night at the Jacksonville Symphony!. A News4JAX Insider can win 4 VIP tickets in Section Row / Box K, seat 11 – 14 to see Cirque de la Symphonie: Spooktacular!. Cirque de la Symphonie returns to Jacoby Symphony Hall with a spooky...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Hundreds come out for River City Pride Festival in Riverside

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – River City Pride was back Sunday and hundreds of organizations and community members showed up and showed off their pride at a festival in Riverside. The parade portion of the event was postponed this year due to Tropical Storm Ian, but River City Pride still invited everyone to “Be Loud, Be Proud” during a festival and market at Duck Pond. This year’s events included celebrities, singers, DJs, bands, vendors, entertainers and speakers.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

13th Annual Flounder Pounder Fishing Tournament

The annual “Flounder Pounder” charity fishing tournament is coming up on its 13th Annual tournament! “Flounder Pounder” began in 2010, spearheaded by parents Chip and Teresa Davis. When their son Tyler was diagnosed with autism, they wanted to create an event that gave back to the cause.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Savannah Bananas coming to Jacksonville next March

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Savannah Bananas are coming to town. The team announced its 2023 World Tour, with Jacksonville on its list of 70 games next year. The team will play at 121 Financial Ballpark on March 4. The Bananas, who play a wild and theatrics-filled brand of Banana Ball on their tour, will play in 32 cities as well as their home park in Savannah.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Paw-sing 4 Pets | Give Star a Fur-ever home!

Today on the show we had Star from Jacksonville Humane Society! Star is a energetic, goofy girl looking for her forever home! JHS has many amazing dogs that are looking for their fur-ever home. JHS Adoptable Pets are:. Spayed or Neutered prior to adoptions. Vaccinated. Mircochipped. Heartworm Tested (Dogs) Fees...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Tropical Depression Twelve forms in the open Atlantic

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- – Tropical Depression Twelve formed Tuesday evening in the open Atlantic, and is expected to be a short-lived storm. It is located about 450 miles west of the Cabo Verde islands in the central Atlantic. The 5 p.m. advisory from the National Hurricane Center had the...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Trash pickup, yard waste resumes in Jacksonville, Clay and St. Johns counties

Trash pickup will resume in Duval, Clay and St. Johns counties on Monday. People in Clay County can also drop off yard waste for free at the Rosemary Hill Solid Waste Management Facility until Oct. 11 during normal operating hours of Monday through Saturday, 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Those interested must bring proof that they are a Clay County resident with a driver’s license, lease, or utility bill.
CLAY COUNTY, FL
News4Jax.com

Historic Fernandina Beach home built in 1863 up for sale

NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. – A historic home in Fernandina Beach is on the market!. The home, built in 1863, has quite the story — seeing as it has been in the same location for 159 years. Established as The Merrick-Simmons House in 1983, the four bedroom, three bathroom...
FERNANDINA BEACH, FL
News4Jax.com

JFRD Emergency Road Access Team helps rescuers get to Hurricane Ian victims in Southwest Florida

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Jacksonville is playing a major role in the Hurricane Ian recovery efforts in Southwest Florida. Crews from Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department’s Fire Station 4 downtown and across the city have been in the southern part of the state since the storm hit. In fact, more than 100 firefighters and officers with the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office are down there.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

List: Sandbag do’s and don’ts after a storm

After many Florida residents obtained sandbags ahead of Ian, which made landfall Wednesday as a Category 4 hurricane in Southwest Florida, several counties are offering some information on what to do with those after the storm. Sarasota County shared a helpful list of do’s and don’ts for leftover sand:...
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
News4Jax.com

High school football ‘22: Palatka stays unbeaten; Sandalwood, Jackson roll

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Two Hurricane Ian-forced nights of delayed high school football was a successful one for numerous area teams. Palatka kept its perfect season going strong with a 26-21 win over Tocoi Creek, moving to 5-0 on the season in its best start since Jim McCool’s final season in 2003. The Panthers were unbeaten in their first seven games that year. It pushes Palatka alongside Bradford in the District 6-2S standings. Those two teams meet on Oct. 28, a game that likely decides the district champ. The Toros (4-2, 0-1) are behind the leaders now in the district race.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Missing 7-year-old boy found safe, Jacksonville police say

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A missing 7-year-old boy was found safe, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday. Police said they were called just after 8 a.m. to the area of University Boulevard West and Patsy Anne Drive in reference to a missing child. Family members told police the child...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

No injures reported in Clay County school bus crash

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. – Two students were on board a school bus Tuesday when it was involved in a crash, Terri Dennis, Clay County School System’s Public Information Officer, said. The crash occurred near Pine Ridge Parkway in Oakleaf. School police as well as the Director of Transportation...
CLAY COUNTY, FL
News4Jax.com

Interlachen City Charter Amendments

Six amendments to the city charter of Interlachen will appear on the November ballot. Residents of the city will be asked to vote yes or no on the following six questions:. Question #1: Removal of Persons Named in the 2006 Charter. Shall the Charter of the Town of Interlachen, Florida...
INTERLACHEN, FL

