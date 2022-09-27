Read full article on original website
3 Great Seafood Places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
Preemie born at 23 weeks heads home after over 500 days in the NICULive Action NewsChicago, IL
A firefighter with Terminal Cancer Takes Final Ride in Ambulance He Used to Transport PatientsShameel ShamsItasca, IL
Harvest Fest 2022 from 9/30 to 10/2Adrian HolmanBensenville, IL
Woman rushed to ER for threats of suicide immediately following abortionLive Action NewsChicago, IL
Chicago police say two carjackings - 24 hours apart - could be related
CHICAGO - Chicago police said that two carjackings that happened about 24 hours and just blocks apart on the Near West Side were probably related. Police said the first carjacking happened in the Tri-Taylor neighborhood on Thursday night around 10:35 p.m. on West Campbell Park Drive near Harrison Street. The...
3 men are shot, 1 fatally, during possible narcotics-related robbery in South Loop, police say
Update: The deceased man has been identified by the Cook County medical examiner’s office as Casey Rodriguez, 30, of the 5500 block of North Broadway. Three people were shot, one fatally, during a possible narcotics-related robbery inside a South Loop apartment on Saturday morning, Chicago police said. A woman...
3 teens shot in Calumet City, police say
When police arrived, they found a group of juveniles gathered in the area.
South Side crime: Woman shot during fight in alley
CHICAGO - A woman, 27, was shot during a fight in a South Side alley Saturday night. Police say two women were fighting around 10:42 p.m. in the 7100 block of South Champlain Avenue. A man began shooting and one of the women was hit. The man and the other...
Man fatally shot in Roseland within hours of another killing on same block
CHICAGO - A man was killed in a shooting in Chicago's Roseland neighborhood only hours after another man was shot and killed on the same block. Police say officers found a 21-year-old man unresponsive in the 300 block of West 110th Street around 9 p.m. Saturday. The victim was shot...
Irving Park crash: 1 killed, driver in custody after ignoring Chicago police unit, officials say
A driver ignored a CPD unit before hitting another vehicle, resulting in a deadly crash on the Northwest Side, officials said.
2 men robbed at gunpoint in Chicago's Back of the Yards
CHICAGO - Two men were robbed at gunpoint in Chicago's Back of the Yards Sunday morning. Police say a 20-year-old and a 34-year-old man were approached by suspects who demanded their belongings after displaying a handgun in the 4700 block of South Hoyne Avenue around 5 a.m. No injuries were...
Man shot during attempted robbery in Chicago's Kenwood neighborhood
CHICAGO - A man was robbed at gunpoint and shot while walking in Chicago's North Kenwood neighborhood early Saturday. Police say two armed Black men robbed the 29-year-old man on a sidewalk in the 1400 block of east 47th Street around 12:45 a.m. The victim was shot in the back...
Person found dead at Berlin nightclub in Lakeview, Chicago police say
The club released a statement saying they would be closed on Saturday night "out of respect for this life lost."
Man shot to death in Chicago's Old Town following argument
CHICAGO - A man was shot multiple times in Chicago's Old Town neighborhood Sunday morning. About 5:22 a.m., police say a 38-year-old man was on the sidewalk when an unknown offender shot him multiple times. The victim was transported to Northwestern Memorial Hospital where he was pronounced dead. No suspects...
Man shot, critically wounded during fight on Chicago's South Side
CHICAGO - A man is in critical condition after he was shot during a fight in Chicago's Austin neighborhood Saturday night. Police say a man, 26, was in a fight with another man in the 1000 block of North Pine Avenue. The second man has a gun and shot the...
#43: Driver of hijacked car that killed woman while fleeing police had a pending felony case, prosecutors say
A 17-year-old who sped away from Chicago police in a newly-hijacked SUV and then slammed into Dominga Flores’ car, killing her, was awaiting trial for a felony gun case, prosecutors said Friday. One of his passengers was on parole, on bail for a felony gun case, and had three active warrants. His other two passengers, both juveniles, are charged with having guns in the wrecked SUV.
Bomb threat prompts evacuation at Joliet Hollywood Casino
JOLIET, Ill. - The Joliet Hollywood Casino was evacuated Saturday night due to a bomb threat. Officers say the casino received a phone call around 10 p.m. from a man who indicated that there were multiple bombs on the casino premises, and they would be remotely detonated. At that time,...
3 teens among 4 charged in carjacking, police chase that killed woman
CHICAGO — Three teens and one adult were charged Friday in connection with a carjacking and police chase that resulted in the death of a woman. Police said a 15-year-old male, two 17-year-old males and 22-year-old Enrique Angeles have been charged with multiple felonies. One of the 17-year-old was charged with murder. According to police, […]
Judge denies bond for suspect charged in Red Line bottle attack, orders him to stay off CTA
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Bond was denied Friday for a man charged in a brutal attack on the CTA Red Line over the weekend.We have been tracking the brutal attack since it happened. On Thursday, police announced the arrest of Solomon Washington, 30, of Chicago Heights in connection with the attack.Police said Washington is the man seen on a viral video smashing a glass bottle over another man's head on a Red Line train near the terminal at 95th Street and the Dan Ryan Expressway.As CBS 2's Tara Molina reported Friday, it turns out Washington has a long rap sheet –...
Construction Worker Shot During Attempted Robbery on Southwest Side
A construction worker was shot during an attempted robbery Thursday afternoon in Chicago, authorities said. The 42-year-old man was working on a construction site just before 12:30 p.m. in the 5700 block of South Paulina, near the West Englewood neighborhood, when authorities said someone walked up, displayed a handgun and demanded his belongings. When the man refused, the gunman opened fire, striking the worker in the right thigh and grazing his left arm, police said.
Evanston man charged with armed robbery of 2 postal workers
CHICAGO - A man is in custody after two U.S. Postal Service carriers were robbed at gunpoint in Evanston this week. Police say, with the help of the U.S. Postal Inspection Service, they identified and found the suspect's vehicle on Wednesday around 2:30 p.m. in the 900 block of Ridge Avenue.
South Side crime: Suspects order Door Dash, Lyft, then rob drivers at gunpoint
CHICAGO - Chicago police are warning residents in East Chatham about a series of armed robberies that have occurred this month. In each incident, one or two offenders ordered either Door Dash or a Lyft ride. The offenders then produced a handgun and demanded the driver's money, wallet, cell phone and other personal items, police said.
Joliet Shooting: Boy, 2, finds unsecured gun, shoots self in head, police say
Joliet police said a 2-year-old boy is in critical condition after finding an unsecured gun and shooting himself in the head.
Warrant issued for man wanted in attempted Oak Lawn carjacking
An arrest warrant has been issued for one of four men suspected of being involved in an armed carjacking in Oak Lawn that took place April 18 near the intersection of 99th Place and Minnick Avenue. Jerome D. Fears Jr., 20, of Chicago, is wanted for the attempted vehicular hijacking...
