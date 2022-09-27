Read full article on original website
WATCH: Browns DT Jordan Elliott gets first career solo sack against Falcons
He was the only usual starter left on the defensive line entering Sunday's game against the Atlanta Falcons, and defensive tackle Jordan Elliott showed up.
Points Inside the Saints’ Double-Doink Loss to the Vikings
Wil Lutz's "double-doink" field goal may have fallen inches away from a tie, but it's how the Saints rebounded without multiple stars that should be the focus. Without Jameis Winston, Michael Thomas, and Alvin Kamara, the Saints gave fans another heart-palpitating moment of 2022. CHRIS OLAVE. WOW!. The NFC Rookie...
Saints Look Better, But Fall Short to Vikings in London
LONDON -- The Saints had a better showing on Sunday against the Vikings, but their bid to get back to .500 just came up just short. They fall to 1-3 after losing 28-25 to the Vikings. Game Recap. The Vikings started with the football, as the Saints won the coin...
Former Steelers C Jim Sweeney Passes Away
PITTSBURGH -- Former Pittsburgh Steelers offensive linemen, Mt. Lebanon native and University of Pittsburgh graduate Jim Sweeney, has passed away at the age of 60. Sweeney was a classic Pittsburgh player. He grew up in this area, attended his hometown university and developed a reputation for dependability during a career that spanned 16 years and ended with four years in a Steelers uniform.
How to Watch Kansas City Chiefs at Tampa Bay Buccaneers
The Kansas City Chiefs are coming off a tough loss to the Indianapolis Colts and on Sunday, they will look to get back on track down in Florida against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Last Sunday, Kansas City had an uninspiring offensive performance and a combination of special teams errors and...
Rookie LB Nakobe Dean Learning From T.J. Edwards, Kyzir White
PHILADELPHIA – Nakobe Dean knows the hurdles in front of him. Jumping them at this point doesn’t seem feasible, and the rookie Eagles linebacker is OK with that. Those two hurdles, of course, are T.J. Edwards and Kyzir White, a pair of linebackers who have combined for 72 starts in their careers including all three together so far this season.
Brian Daboll on Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa: He Means the World to Me
View the original article to see embedded media. New York Giants head coach Brian Daboll might be several years removed from his days of being on staff at the University of Alabama, but that doesn't mean he has fond memories of the young men he came in contact with as a coach.
Keys and Predictions for Raiders vs. Broncos
The Las Vegas Raiders are at a point where their season could start to spiral if they lose to the Denver Broncos and fall to 0-4. To avoid doing that, they need to rediscover the ability to overcome adversity that they had last season. It's just one of the keys...
