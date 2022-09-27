(Update) TODAY | Mayor Castor, TPD & TFR Media Availability
Mayor Jane Castor Media Availability
WHO: Mayor Jane Castor, Chief Mary O’Connor & Chief Barbara Tripp
DATE: Tuesday, September 27, 2022
TIME: 11:30 AM and 5:30 PM
LOCATION: Emergency Operations Center, 711 E. Henderson Blvd. Tampa, FL 33602
TAMPA, Fla. (Tuesday, September 27, 2022) -- Mayor Jane Castor, Tampa Police Chief Mary O’Connor and Tampa Fire Rescue Chief Barbara Tripp will be providing members of the media with two updates (11:30 AM & 5:30 PM) on Ian's path, the City of Tampa's emergency operations that are currently in place, and the final push to get residents prepared ahead of the approaching storm.
Comments / 0