(Update) TODAY | Mayor Castor, TPD & TFR Media Availability

Mayor Jane Castor Media Availability

WHO: Mayor Jane Castor, Chief Mary O’Connor & Chief Barbara Tripp

DATE: Tuesday, September 27, 2022

TIME: 11:30 AM and 5:30 PM

LOCATION: Emergency Operations Center, 711 E. Henderson Blvd. Tampa, FL 33602

TAMPA, Fla. (Tuesday, September 27, 2022) -- Mayor Jane Castor, Tampa Police Chief Mary O’Connor and Tampa Fire Rescue Chief Barbara Tripp will be providing members of the media with two updates (11:30 AM & 5:30 PM) on Ian's path, the City of Tampa's emergency operations that are currently in place, and the final push to get residents prepared ahead of the approaching storm.