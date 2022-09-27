ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dabo Swinney addresses the potential impact of Hurricane Ian on Clemson vs NC State

By Nick Schultz
Hurricane Ian already forced the postponement of one college football game this week and the relocation of another. But one more game could be in its path — a big one between NC State and Clemson — and Dabo Swinney talked about how weather could impact that showdown.

As of Tuesday morning, the game is still going forward as planned with a 7:30 p.m. ET kickoff on Saturday, according to ESPN’s Andrea Adelson. College GameDay is also planning to attend the game, which could have massive College Football Playoff implications.

Swinney said both teams have to plan for harsh, rainy conditions, meaning that will impact the game plans for each side.

“Have no idea what the weather’s going to be like,” Swinney said during his weekly press conference Tuesday. “Sounds like it’s going to be wet and all that. But you know, it’ll be wet for both sides. We’ll have to find a way. That’s what it’s all about.”

How Dabo Swinney, Clemson will prepare for rainy conditions vs NC State

Swinney said there are multiple ways Clemson can prepare for the conditions. One of the ways to do it is by practicing “wet ball drills” so the players can properly handle catching and holding onto the ball amid the rain and wind.

“We’ll definitely have some wet ball drills; quarterbacks, running backs, snappers, punt-catchers, you name it,” Swinney said. “We’ll deal with the punters, everybody that handles the ball. We’ll have to make sure we’ve got some good work on that this week. And we do that a good bit throughout the year but it’ll be a big emphasis this week.”

One of the biggest areas weather can impact the offense is in the passing game. It’ll be tough for the quarterback to pass the ball in the wind, and receivers could have a hard time catching passes with a slippery football. That means there could be more pressure on the running game, and Swinney said that’s all part of “finding a way.”

“Well, I mean, it depends on if it’s a 50 mile an hour wind or something — DJ’s got a good arm but I don’t know how good,” Swinney said. “I don’t know if it’s that good. I don’t know if anybody’s going to set any passing records if you get a situation like that. So, you’ve got to find a way. Got to find a way to win the game, regardless of what the elements are.”

AllClemson

Preview and Predictions: Clemson vs. NC State

The Textile Bowl and continued control of ACC Atlantic Division destiny will be at stake in front of the eyes of the nation on Saturday, Oct. 1 when the No. 5 Clemson Tigers host the No. 10 NC State Wolfpack on ABC's Saturday Night Football. Kickoff at Memorial Stadium is set for 7:30 p.m. ET.
CLEMSON, SC
The Spun

College Football World is Praying For Clemson Star's Family

The college football world is praying for Clemson Tigers star Bryan Bresee this Saturday. Early in the 2022 season, Bryan lost his little sister, Ella, to a battle with cancer. Now, the Clemson star is dealing with a non-football medical issue. The good news is that he had blood work...
CLEMSON, SC
Tuscaloosa Thread

Hurricane Ian Puts Coach Saban’s Home In Danger

Alabama head coach Nick Saban is knee deep in his 16th season leading the Crimson Tide. Saban is in full on preparation mode for the problem that the Arkansas Razorbacks present to him and his football team this week as they are the next opponent on the Alabama schedule, however the Sabans and really every resident in Florida face a much more dangerous opponent this week. Hurricane Ian.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Dabo Swinney
On3.com

Updated Coaches Poll Top 25 released following action-packed Week 5

When the dust settled on Week 4, all eyes turned towards Week 5. When last week’s rankings were revealed, the action-packed slate for this past weekend was obvious. The action certainly didn’t disappoint, with plenty of upsets and tight finishes for teams throughout the rankings. Following Saturday’s games in Week 5, the USA Today AFCA Coaches Poll has been revealed, featuring significant movement and plenty of teams that weren’t included in last week’s top 25.
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

Joe Burrow comments on Tua Tagovailoa injury following Thursday Night Football

The result of this week’s Thursday Night Football game between Miami and Cincinnati proved secondary to the scary sight in the second quarter when Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa suffered head and neck injuries after being slammed down to the turf rather violently, crashing his head on the Paycor Stadium field. Tagovailoa did not move in the aftermath of the tackle and was eventually stretchered off the field surrounded by a fence of teammates.
MIAMI, FL
On3.com

Analyzing a concerning stat for Notre Dame football in 2022

The original edition of this Notre Dame football article appeared in a magazine issue of Blue & Gold Illustrated. Sign up for a subscription or order a single issue here. Notre Dame found itself immersed in a statistical category it would have wanted to avoid through three weeks of the 2022 season. Last year, the Fighting Irish averaged 33.3 points per game in their first three games. This year, the Irish averaged 18.3 points per game through their first three games.
NOTRE DAME, IN
The Spun

College Football Fans Are Furious With ESPN's Weekend Decision

Last Saturday, college football fans were furious that ESPN kept showing Aaron Judge's at-bats during each game. Instead of going away from that formula, the Worldwide Leader in Sports had decided to run it back. It was announced on Thursday that all three Yankees games this weekend will be on...
BRONX, NY
On3.com

Cam Scott to reschedule Florida State visit; sets 4th official

Due to Hurricane Ian, 2024 No. 13 Cam Scott is forced to reschedule his official visit to Florida State, originally set for this weekend. On3 originally reported Scott’s first three official visits, Florida State (10/1), South Carolina (10/22), and Auburn (11/11). The Florida State visit will be rescheduled, but a date has not been determined yet.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
On3.com

Kentucky vs. Ole Miss After Action Review

B.L.U.F. (Bottom Line Up Front) Kentucky snatched defeat out of the jaws of victory in a frustrating 22-19 loss in Oxford. Disappointment can be defined as sadness or displeasure by the nonfulfillment of one’s hopes or expectations. That pretty much sums up my interpretation of UK’s loss to Ole Miss. The Rebels did everything in their power to let the Cats secure the victory. Kentucky refused the home team’s hospitality with mistake after mistake in critical junctures of the football game.
LEXINGTON, KY
On3.com

On3.com

