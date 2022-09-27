Dabo Swinney addresses the potential impact of Hurricane Ian on Clemson vs NC State

(Howard Eakin / Getty Images)

Hurricane Ian already forced the postponement of one college football game this week and the relocation of another. But one more game could be in its path — a big one between NC State and Clemson — and Dabo Swinney talked about how weather could impact that showdown.

As of Tuesday morning, the game is still going forward as planned with a 7:30 p.m. ET kickoff on Saturday, according to ESPN’s Andrea Adelson. College GameDay is also planning to attend the game, which could have massive College Football Playoff implications.

Swinney said both teams have to plan for harsh, rainy conditions, meaning that will impact the game plans for each side.

“Have no idea what the weather’s going to be like,” Swinney said during his weekly press conference Tuesday. “Sounds like it’s going to be wet and all that. But you know, it’ll be wet for both sides. We’ll have to find a way. That’s what it’s all about.”

How Dabo Swinney, Clemson will prepare for rainy conditions vs NC State

Swinney said there are multiple ways Clemson can prepare for the conditions. One of the ways to do it is by practicing “wet ball drills” so the players can properly handle catching and holding onto the ball amid the rain and wind.

“We’ll definitely have some wet ball drills; quarterbacks, running backs, snappers, punt-catchers, you name it,” Swinney said. “We’ll deal with the punters, everybody that handles the ball. We’ll have to make sure we’ve got some good work on that this week. And we do that a good bit throughout the year but it’ll be a big emphasis this week.”

One of the biggest areas weather can impact the offense is in the passing game. It’ll be tough for the quarterback to pass the ball in the wind, and receivers could have a hard time catching passes with a slippery football. That means there could be more pressure on the running game, and Swinney said that’s all part of “finding a way.”

“Well, I mean, it depends on if it’s a 50 mile an hour wind or something — DJ’s got a good arm but I don’t know how good,” Swinney said. “I don’t know if it’s that good. I don’t know if anybody’s going to set any passing records if you get a situation like that. So, you’ve got to find a way. Got to find a way to win the game, regardless of what the elements are.”