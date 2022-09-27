Read full article on original website
WSAZ
Deputies investigating incident at fast food chain
SISSONVILLE, W.Va. (WSAZ) -There was large police presence at a fast food chain Saturday night. The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office said an employee at Subway was assaulted by a customer. Sgt. Pile told WSAZ.com the male customer jumped over the counter and demanded money. Deputies said they received a...
Family sues Dunbar police after man dies following arrest
DUNBAR, WV (WOWK) – A Kanawha County father says his son was fatally injured and denied medical care during a July arrest by the Dunbar police. According to a complaint filed Thursday, Michael A. Scott Jr., 34, died two days after a Dunbar officer slammed his head into the pavement. Scott’s death is also under […]
wchstv.com
Alleged homicide investigation underway in Mason County
MASON, W.Va. (WCHS) — An active alleged homicide investigation is underway in Mason County. A body was located in the area of Front Street in Mason, West Virginia Thursday evening, according to a news release from Mason Police Chief C. McKinney. The news release said a suspect has been...
WTAP
Victim’s name identified in deadly shooting
POMEROY, Ohio (WSAZ)- POMEROY, Ohio. (WSAZ)- The Pomeroy Police Department has identified the victim in a deadly shooting. Officers say Dwayne Qualls died from a gunshot. The shooting happened Friday evening in the 100 block of Spring Avenue around 6:30 p.m. Investigators arrested Wayne Leib in connection with the death...
WSAZ
Homeowner shares scary burglary experience
WAYNE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A scary situation has left one woman thankful things didn’t end up worse. Phyllis Ferguson showed WSAZ security camera footage of a masked man, who she says she has never met before, come onto her private property with a gun strapped onto him. Ferguson...
WSAZ
Huntington barber threatens using deer urine to repel loitering vagrants
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A Huntington barbershop owner says he’s been losing business due to loitering vagrants he says have been damaging his property. After months of asking them to leave with no success, the owner says he’s ready to take some drastic measures to keep them away.
Man wanted after woman, dog shot on Charleston’s West Side
UPDATE (3:33 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 30): A man is wanted for allegedly shooting a woman and her dog in Charleston on Friday. Charleston Police say that they responded to the 1300 block of 7th Ave. around noon regarding a shooting. They say they found a woman with a gunshot wound to the chest. They […]
Person of interest arrested in Ohio for ‘possible homicide’ in Mason, WV
Authorities are investigating the scene of a possible homicide in Mason, West Virginia.
WSAZ
Man wanted in connection with excavator arson located by deputies
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man accused of setting an excavator on fire is in the custody of the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office. Bryan Ramella, 40, was found at a home in the 5100 block of Kanawha State Forest Drive Thursday around 12: 10 p.m., according to deputies.
Woman wanted in connection to Charleston shooting
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Authorities are searching for a woman in connection to a shooting that happened Wednesday on Charleston’s West Side. According to CPD, officers have obtained a warrant for malicious wounding against Talekia Stroud after a woman was shot in the shoulder on Wednesday, Sept. 28, in the 1800 block of 7th Avenue […]
Man charged after standoff with police in Huntington
HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK)—A man who barricaded himself at a Huntington home on Tuesday has been charged. Huntington PD says 50-year-old Dwayne Howard was arrested and charged with wanton endangerment and was also arrested on a warrant for violating home confinement. On Tuesday, a home confinement officer noticed Howard inside the McDonald’s on 1st St. and […]
WOWK
Names released in Pomeroy, Ohio shooting
UPDATE: (2:19 p.m. on Oct. 1): The Pomeroy Police Department says they have arrested and charged Wayne Leib for the homicide of Dwayne Qualls. Officers say they found Qualls, of Pomeroy, dead inside of his home from an apparent gunshot wound. They say they identified Leib as a suspect in...
Man arrested for making terroristic threats, assaulting EMS in Huntington
HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK)—A man was arrested on Tuesday for allegedly making terroristic threats toward EMS workers. According to a criminal complaint, a Huntington Police officer contacted 911 dispatch to transport a man requesting to be transported to the VA hospital for health problems. The officer pat searched the man for weapons while waiting for EMS […]
Ohio group arrested for kidnapping and assault after man found covered in blood
SCIOTO COUNTY, OH (WOWK)—Three people have been arrested for kidnapping and assault in Wheelersburg, Ohio. The Scioto County Sheriff’s Office says they received a call at around 9 a.m. on Tuesday about a man walking down State Route 140 that looked like he was beaten up. They say the man was covered in blood. The […]
WSAZ
Box truck crashes into home
JACKSON COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A box truck crashed Friday afternoon into a home in Goldtown, Jackson County 911 dispatchers said. The incident was reported around 4 p.m. along Haven Lane. The county sheriff also confirmed the box truck had crashed into the house. While others details are unavailable, including...
WSAZ
Dispatchers get odd call regarding fire
CROSS LANES, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- An odd start to Friday for some dispatchers and first responders in Kanawha County. Kanawha County Metro 911 dispatchers say they got a call just after 12:30 a.m. Friday of a couch on fire. It was reported in the area of Softwood Lane and Kelly...
6 arrested, 3 wanted in Charleston after search warrant
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Several people were arrested in Charleston after authorities executed a search warrant on Thursday, and three more are wanted by authorities. According to the Charleston Police Department, the search warrant was executed by the CPD Special Enforcement Division in two locations along the 1800 1/2 block of 7th Avenue, known as […]
clayconews.com
Maysville Habitual Offender Charged with Reckless Homicide after Hitting Flagman in Lewis County, Kentucky
TOLLESBORO, KY – The Kentucky State Police (KSP) is reporting that on September 29, 2022, KSP Post 8, Morehead, received a call for assistance with a single vehicle fatal collision in Lewis County. The collision occurred on KY 57 at approximately 8:40 A.M.. Through the investigation, Troopers determined Allen...
WSAZ
WSAZ Investigates | Roofing business owners charged with theft
LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) -The owners of a roofing company have been listed in a several-count indictment alleging theft, according to court documents from Lawrence County. The indictment accuses Luis Escobedo and Jose Cabrelas, the owners of Shield Roofing & Construction, of deceiving homeowners, including several elderly homeowners and a church.
lootpress.com
K-9 Unit deployed on man attempting to break in, steal from homes
CROSS LANES, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A man was arrested earlier this month in Kanawha County after attempting to enter a Cross Lanes residence. According to the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office, a man later identified as Jacob Harrison, 33 of Cross Lanes, had attempted to enter a Sun Valley residence through an outside crawl space.
