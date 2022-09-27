ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WSAZ

Deputies investigating incident at fast food chain

SISSONVILLE, W.Va. (WSAZ) -There was large police presence at a fast food chain Saturday night. The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office said an employee at Subway was assaulted by a customer. Sgt. Pile told WSAZ.com the male customer jumped over the counter and demanded money. Deputies said they received a...
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

Family sues Dunbar police after man dies following arrest

DUNBAR, WV (WOWK) – A Kanawha County father says his son was fatally injured and denied medical care during a July arrest by the Dunbar police. According to a complaint filed Thursday, Michael A. Scott Jr., 34, died two days after a Dunbar officer slammed his head into the pavement. Scott’s death is also under […]
DUNBAR, WV
wchstv.com

Alleged homicide investigation underway in Mason County

MASON, W.Va. (WCHS) — An active alleged homicide investigation is underway in Mason County. A body was located in the area of Front Street in Mason, West Virginia Thursday evening, according to a news release from Mason Police Chief C. McKinney. The news release said a suspect has been...
MASON, WV
WTAP

Victim’s name identified in deadly shooting

POMEROY, Ohio (WSAZ)- POMEROY, Ohio. (WSAZ)- The Pomeroy Police Department has identified the victim in a deadly shooting. Officers say Dwayne Qualls died from a gunshot. The shooting happened Friday evening in the 100 block of Spring Avenue around 6:30 p.m. Investigators arrested Wayne Leib in connection with the death...
POMEROY, OH
WSAZ

Homeowner shares scary burglary experience

WAYNE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A scary situation has left one woman thankful things didn’t end up worse. Phyllis Ferguson showed WSAZ security camera footage of a masked man, who she says she has never met before, come onto her private property with a gun strapped onto him. Ferguson...
WAYNE COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

Woman wanted in connection to Charleston shooting

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Authorities are searching for a woman in connection to a shooting that happened Wednesday on Charleston’s West Side. According to CPD, officers have obtained a warrant for malicious wounding against Talekia Stroud after a woman was shot in the shoulder on Wednesday, Sept. 28, in the 1800 block of 7th Avenue […]
CHARLESTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

Man charged after standoff with police in Huntington

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK)—A man who barricaded himself at a Huntington home on Tuesday has been charged. Huntington PD says 50-year-old Dwayne Howard was arrested and charged with wanton endangerment and was also arrested on a warrant for violating home confinement. On Tuesday, a home confinement officer noticed Howard inside the McDonald’s on 1st St. and […]
HUNTINGTON, WV
WOWK

Names released in Pomeroy, Ohio shooting

UPDATE: (2:19 p.m. on Oct. 1): The Pomeroy Police Department says they have arrested and charged Wayne Leib for the homicide of Dwayne Qualls. Officers say they found Qualls, of Pomeroy, dead inside of his home from an apparent gunshot wound. They say they identified Leib as a suspect in...
POMEROY, OH
WSAZ

Box truck crashes into home

JACKSON COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A box truck crashed Friday afternoon into a home in Goldtown, Jackson County 911 dispatchers said. The incident was reported around 4 p.m. along Haven Lane. The county sheriff also confirmed the box truck had crashed into the house. While others details are unavailable, including...
JACKSON COUNTY, WV
WSAZ

Dispatchers get odd call regarding fire

CROSS LANES, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- An odd start to Friday for some dispatchers and first responders in Kanawha County. Kanawha County Metro 911 dispatchers say they got a call just after 12:30 a.m. Friday of a couch on fire. It was reported in the area of Softwood Lane and Kelly...
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

6 arrested, 3 wanted in Charleston after search warrant

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Several people were arrested in Charleston after authorities executed a search warrant on Thursday, and three more are wanted by authorities. According to the Charleston Police Department, the search warrant was executed by the CPD Special Enforcement Division in two locations along the 1800 1/2 block of 7th Avenue, known as […]
CHARLESTON, WV
WSAZ

WSAZ Investigates | Roofing business owners charged with theft

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) -The owners of a roofing company have been listed in a several-count indictment alleging theft, according to court documents from Lawrence County. The indictment accuses Luis Escobedo and Jose Cabrelas, the owners of Shield Roofing & Construction, of deceiving homeowners, including several elderly homeowners and a church.
SOUTH POINT, OH
lootpress.com

K-9 Unit deployed on man attempting to break in, steal from homes

CROSS LANES, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A man was arrested earlier this month in Kanawha County after attempting to enter a Cross Lanes residence. According to the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office, a man later identified as Jacob Harrison, 33 of Cross Lanes, had attempted to enter a Sun Valley residence through an outside crawl space.
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV

