McKay Bay Waste Management Resource Complex Closed Due to Hurricane Ian

Tampa, Fla. (September 27, 2022) – As a result of the impacts of Hurricane Ian, the McKay Bay Waste Management Resource Complex, located at 114 S. 34th St., is now closed. The complex will remain closed until further notice.

Residential and commercial garbage collection will run through noon Tuesday, September 27, 2022.

All other operations are suspended pending the outcome of the storm. Upon evaluation post-storm, updates on collection resumption will be shared.

Customers are encouraged to download the Tampa Trash and Recycling app to receive real-time updates on service schedules. Customers may contact the City of Tampa Utilities Call Center at (813) 274-8811 or visit the website at www.tampa.gov/solidwaste if they have any questions or concerns.

NOTE: New Tampa residents are encouraged to contact Hillsborough County Solid Waste Management at (813) 272-5680 for their storm collection schedule.

