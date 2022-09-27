ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Centre Daily

NFL Media Says Season is ‘Over’ For Raiders if Team Loses Sunday

The Las Vegas Raiders' matchup against the Denver Broncos on Sunday is about as close as it gets to an early-season "must-win." The Raiders have started the season with a shocking 0-3 record after many had anticipated them to be a real contender for the AFC West title. Sports media...
NFL
Centre Daily

How to Watch Kansas City Chiefs at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The Kansas City Chiefs are coming off a tough loss to the Indianapolis Colts and on Sunday, they will look to get back on track down in Florida against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Last Sunday, Kansas City had an uninspiring offensive performance and a combination of special teams errors and...
KANSAS CITY, MO
Centre Daily

Pregame Report: Chargers at Texans Week 4

The Chargers and Texans will square off in Week 4 with both teams coming off losses in the two weeks prior. Here's a look at the Week 4 pregame report, previewing the Chargers' matchup against the Texans. Date, time and location. Sunday, Oct. 2 at 10:00 p.m. PT. NRG Stadium.
HOUSTON, TX
Centre Daily

Rookie LB Nakobe Dean Learning From T.J. Edwards, Kyzir White

PHILADELPHIA – Nakobe Dean knows the hurdles in front of him. Jumping them at this point doesn’t seem feasible, and the rookie Eagles linebacker is OK with that. Those two hurdles, of course, are T.J. Edwards and Kyzir White, a pair of linebackers who have combined for 72 starts in their careers including all three together so far this season.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Centre Daily

How to Watch, Listen, & Receive LIVE Updates of Panthers vs Cardinals

Carolina Panthers (1-2) vs Arizona Cardinals (1-2) TV: FOX (Kenny Albert, Jonathan Vilma, Shannon Spake) Listen: 99.7 The Fox (Anish Shroff, Jake Delhomme, Luke Kuechly, Jim Szoke) Live updates: Follow @AllPanthers_ or @Callihan_ on Twitter. You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us...
NFL
Centre Daily

Eagles “Dressing Up” Their Look for Doug Pederson

PHILADELPHIA – Nick Sirianni never met a stone he didn’t try to overturn. The Eagles coach is always looking for an edge. He watched 'Hard Knocks' when the Eagles played the Lions. He watched all of Kevin O’Connell’s press conferences when they played the Vikings. He...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Centre Daily

How Can Commanders Limit Cowboys LB Micah Parsons?

The Washington Commanders face a tall task this week against Micah Parsons and the talented Dallas Cowboys defense. Through three games, the Cowboys rank ninth in the league in yards allowed per game (312.3) and first in sacks (13.0). Leading the way for Dallas is second-year linebacker Micah Parsons, who projects to be a Defensive Player of the Year candidate.
DALLAS, PA
Centre Daily

Best NFL Week 4 Promos, Betting Bonuses & Free Bets - Grab $4800+ Today

We may earn a fee if you make a purchase through one of our links. The newsroom and editorial staff were not involved in the creation of this content. It’s said every year, but the start to the NFL season has been outstanding. We expect Week 4 to include much of the same, especially with some great quarterback matchups on tap (Lawrence-Hurts, Allen-Jackson, and Mahomes-Brady stand out). While sports fans are watching all this great action, they can also take advantage great NFL Week 4 sportsbook promo codes available for all of Sunday’s games.
NFL
Centre Daily

DraftKings Promo Code - Cash In Massive 40-1 NFL Week 4 Moneyline Odds Boost

We may earn a fee if you make a purchase through one of our links. The newsroom and editorial staff were not involved in the creation of this content. NFL Week 4 is lining up to be just as exciting as last week, and DraftKings can amplify that excitement with its DraftKings promo code offer, which gives new users 40-1 odds on a $5 NFL moneyline wager.
GAMBLING
Centre Daily

Keys and Predictions for Raiders vs. Broncos

The Las Vegas Raiders are at a point where their season could start to spiral if they lose to the Denver Broncos and fall to 0-4. To avoid doing that, they need to rediscover the ability to overcome adversity that they had last season. It's just one of the keys...
DENVER, CO
Centre Daily

Why Lions-Seahawks Could Be ‘Week 4 Classic’

Corbin Smith covers the Seattle Seahawks for All Seahawks. He answered five questions heading into the Seahawks-Lions matchup at Ford Field Sunday. 1.) What is your overall impression of the Seahawks through the first three weeks of the season?. Corbin Smith: Everyone expected the Seahawks to be held back by...
SEATTLE, WA

