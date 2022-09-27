ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Aftersun' trailer: Paul Mescal, Frankie Corio play father and daughter

By Annie Martin
 5 days ago
Sept. 27 (UPI) -- A24 is giving a glimpse of the new film Aftersun.

The studio shared a trailer for the drama Tuesday featuring Paul Mescal and Frankie Corio.

Aftersun follows Sophie, a woman who reflects on a holiday she took with her father (Mescal) in Turkey in the 1990s. Corio plays an 11-year-old Sophie, while Celia Rowlson-Hall portrays an older version of the character.

The film is written and directed by Charlotte Wells and marks her feature-length directorial debut. Barry Jenkins served as producer.

At a Q&A at the Telluride Film Festival this month, Jenkins described the project as "organizing these memories into a devastating film that had me crying in the corner even though I have seen this [expletive] six times."

Wells later told Deadline that the story is not autobiographical but is inspired by her relationship with her own father.

Aftersun opens in theaters Oct. 21.

Mescal is known for the film The Lost Daughter and the Hulu adaptation of Normal People.

