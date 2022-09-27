Read full article on original website
San Luis Obispo doctor receives physician of the year award
Dr. Mareeni Stanislaus, an OBGYN at the Twin Cities Community hospital, was selected to receive the Central Coast Medical Association’s Physician of the Year award. The post San Luis Obispo doctor receives physician of the year award appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Walnuts were once top crop in SLO County. Why did farmers rip out orchards in 1970s?
“The walnut trees are gone, all over the valley,” one community member lamented in 1979.
SLO County city named one of 5 sites for state affordable housing projects
The new development will help “fill the gap” in housing on the Central Coast, a city official said.
Gold Coast Packing’s Crystal Chavez Speaks on Tight Broccoli Market
SANTA MARIA, CA - Gracing plates and dishes in multiple culinary creations, broccoli plays a popular recurring role in several cuisines, and shoppers can’t get enough of it. With the industry witnessing a tight market for the category, I tapped Crystal Chavez from Gold Coast Packing to get a read on the increased prices hitting shelves.
Breakfast at Blue Sky on the Bay, Morrow Bay, CA
It was one of my last days on the beautiful Central Coast of California. My sister and I had decided to drive up to Morro Bay for brunch. She frequented Blue Sky, located waterside along the Embarcadero, that offers an all-day breakfast with friendly service and beautiful views of Morro Rock and the Estero Bay.
Still deadly after 67 years, James Dean crash site a landmark for legends, rebels and lost potential
CHOLAME, Calif. (CN) — On a barren stretch of highway in California’s San Luis Obispo County, semi trucks and weekend travelers barrel past a barbed wire fence adorned with a curious assortment of sunglasses, bras and license plates. For decades, visitors have stopped to reflect at this intersection...
Acerg Quail Farm in Los Osos is a hidden backyard gem that supplies eggs and meat on demand
Palisades Avenue looks like most other suburban neighborhoods in San Luis Obispo County's Baywood-Los Osos area. A quiet street flanked by single-family homes, with the bird chirps and car zooms occasionally punctuating the silence. But a white signboard at the entrance of the road blares something curious in blue lettering:...
Not to be Missed: Old West Cinnamon Rolls, Pismo Beach, CA
Not to be Missed: Old West Cinnamon Rolls, Pismo Beach, CA. “Do not miss the warm cinnamon rolls at Old West,” we were told. Our family, who live in San Luis Obispo, came to visit us at the home I rented on Pismo Beach for what I termed Camp Grammie (Also referred to as Camp Grimby, Camp Pismo Beach and Camp Everyone!) It was the first time I had vacationed with all three grandkids. Like camp, I had activities planned to keep them busy.
SLO County gas prices suddenly rising again — and one spot is charging $7.39 a gallon
The good news? SLO County isn’t the most expensive gas in the country (for once).
Red Light Roundup 09/19 – 09/25/2022
Crime data listed below is for information purposes only and subject to change upon the receipt of updated information. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The data listed below is subject to change each week. Paso Robles Police Department. September 19, 2022. 04:45— Manuel...
Morro Bay's The Ugly Mug Ceramics turns the unknown into opportunity
Saunter into The Ugly Mug Ceramics in downtown Morro Bay on most days and you're bound to find life/business partners Shell Vorhees and Aimee Brantley hard at work either in the back studio pumping out high-quality ceramics such as mugs, bowls, and serving platters, or in the showroom, engaging with patrons.
Sports complex in San Luis Obispo vandalized, repairs to cost $25K
San Luis Obispo City officials posted on Instagram Friday images of vandalism at the Damon-Garcia Sports Complex.
Local casino announces reopening of Craft Paso restaurant with live entertainment
Bob Santa Cruz Family Band and Vintage Vibes performing. – The Paso Robles Casino is hosting a grand reopening of its Craft Paso restaurant and bar. Live music, new menu items, and craft beverages will be served today and Saturday starting at 6 p.m. “We look forward to seeing old...
Santa Maria Parks and Recreation Department to host car show this weekend
The People for Leisure and Youth (PLAY), Inc. and the Santa Maria Impala’s Car Club are hosting the Downtown Classic Car Show this weekend in downtown Santa Maria.
Suspect In Monterey County Triple Homicide Arrested In Mariposa County
Mariposa, CA – A triple-murder suspect on the run for nine months has been caught hiding out in Mariposa County. Initially, the suspect was believed to have fled to the Tuolumne County area, and sheriff’s officials aided in his capture. 20-year-old Elizar Ayron Arellano of King City in Monterey County is accused of the murders of Carlos Manuel Lopez, Selena Gonzalez Godoy, and Godoy’s unborn child on December 26, 2021. He, along with three other gang members, gunned down the couple while they got out of their vehicle, according to King City Police. No motive was given for the shooting.
Death notices for Sept. 18-20
Richard Lane Bruton, age 88, of Atascadero, passed away on Tuesday, Sept. 20. He was born Feb. 17, 1934. In the care of Chapel of the Roses & Chapel of the Roses Cemetery. Erik Segaurd Forsman II, age 79, of Paso Robles, passed away on Monday, Sept. 19. He was born Oct. 26, 1942. In the care of Chapel of the Roses & Chapel of the Roses Cemetery.
San Luis Obispo man dies after crash on Highway 101
The 32-year-old man wasn’t wearing a seatbelt and was ejected from the vehicle after it rolled several times.
Cat Ordinance in Atascadero 09.30.2022
Despite the Weiner dog race, and dog costume contest, cats are also important in Atascadero. Mayor Heather Moreno talking about a cat ordinance at this week’s city council meeting. The ordinance will address issues related to feral cat colonies. The effort will be coordinated with the new county animal shelter.
One access point to Cerro San Luis closed due to mountain lion sightings
San Luis Obispo Parks and Recreation closed one access point to Cerro San Luis due to multiple reports of mountain lions.
Northbound Highway 101 closed in south Monterey County for deadly head-on crash
GREENFIELD, Calif. — Northbound Highway 101 in south Monterey County is expected to be closed until midnight after a deadly head-on crash, Thursday afternoon. According to Caltrans, Highway 101 is closed in Underwood, between Greenfield and King City. Northbound traffic is being diverted to the exit on 1st Street in King City. Only one lane of southbound Highway 101 is opened, slowing traffic.
