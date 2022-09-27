ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paso Robles, CA

Gold Coast Packing’s Crystal Chavez Speaks on Tight Broccoli Market

SANTA MARIA, CA - Gracing plates and dishes in multiple culinary creations, broccoli plays a popular recurring role in several cuisines, and shoppers can’t get enough of it. With the industry witnessing a tight market for the category, I tapped Crystal Chavez from Gold Coast Packing to get a read on the increased prices hitting shelves.
Breakfast at Blue Sky on the Bay, Morrow Bay, CA

It was one of my last days on the beautiful Central Coast of California. My sister and I had decided to drive up to Morro Bay for brunch. She frequented Blue Sky, located waterside along the Embarcadero, that offers an all-day breakfast with friendly service and beautiful views of Morro Rock and the Estero Bay.
Not to be Missed: Old West Cinnamon Rolls, Pismo Beach, CA

Not to be Missed: Old West Cinnamon Rolls, Pismo Beach, CA. “Do not miss the warm cinnamon rolls at Old West,” we were told. Our family, who live in San Luis Obispo, came to visit us at the home I rented on Pismo Beach for what I termed Camp Grammie (Also referred to as Camp Grimby, Camp Pismo Beach and Camp Everyone!) It was the first time I had vacationed with all three grandkids. Like camp, I had activities planned to keep them busy.
Red Light Roundup 09/19 – 09/25/2022

Crime data listed below is for information purposes only and subject to change upon the receipt of updated information. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The data listed below is subject to change each week. Paso Robles Police Department. September 19, 2022. 04:45— Manuel...
Morro Bay's The Ugly Mug Ceramics turns the unknown into opportunity

Saunter into The Ugly Mug Ceramics in downtown Morro Bay on most days and you're bound to find life/business partners Shell Vorhees and Aimee Brantley hard at work either in the back studio pumping out high-quality ceramics such as mugs, bowls, and serving platters, or in the showroom, engaging with patrons.
Suspect In Monterey County Triple Homicide Arrested In Mariposa County

Mariposa, CA – A triple-murder suspect on the run for nine months has been caught hiding out in Mariposa County. Initially, the suspect was believed to have fled to the Tuolumne County area, and sheriff’s officials aided in his capture. 20-year-old Elizar Ayron Arellano of King City in Monterey County is accused of the murders of Carlos Manuel Lopez, Selena Gonzalez Godoy, and Godoy’s unborn child on December 26, 2021. He, along with three other gang members, gunned down the couple while they got out of their vehicle, according to King City Police. No motive was given for the shooting.
Death notices for Sept. 18-20

Richard Lane Bruton, age 88, of Atascadero, passed away on Tuesday, Sept. 20. He was born Feb. 17, 1934. In the care of Chapel of the Roses & Chapel of the Roses Cemetery. Erik Segaurd Forsman II, age 79, of Paso Robles, passed away on Monday, Sept. 19. He was born Oct. 26, 1942. In the care of Chapel of the Roses & Chapel of the Roses Cemetery.
Cat Ordinance in Atascadero 09.30.2022

Despite the Weiner dog race, and dog costume contest, cats are also important in Atascadero. Mayor Heather Moreno talking about a cat ordinance at this week’s city council meeting. The ordinance will address issues related to feral cat colonies. The effort will be coordinated with the new county animal shelter.
Northbound Highway 101 closed in south Monterey County for deadly head-on crash

GREENFIELD, Calif. — Northbound Highway 101 in south Monterey County is expected to be closed until midnight after a deadly head-on crash, Thursday afternoon. According to Caltrans, Highway 101 is closed in Underwood, between Greenfield and King City. Northbound traffic is being diverted to the exit on 1st Street in King City. Only one lane of southbound Highway 101 is opened, slowing traffic.
