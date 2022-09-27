Chester Stiles

Mrs. Pamela Joan (Scripter) Sterrett of Albany, Kentucky, passed away Thursday, September 29, 2022, at the Bowling Green Medical Center having attained the age of 66 years, 1 month & 29 days. She was born on Friday, July 27, 1956, in Lafayette, Indiana the daughter of Alfred “Jack” and Marianne (Miller) Scripter. She was of the United Brethren Church faith, she attended Chestnut Grove Community Church, her favorite hobby was knitting, she loved making pace mats of various sizes, she became a good cook, she learned to be a farmer, she loved all of her goats, dogs, and jersey cows but, not the tractors, she became a caregiver for her father when he had gotten cancer and she also cared for her mother, and she was a teacher for her grandson Lewis until he graduated. She is preceded in death by her father, Alfred “Jack” Scripter.

