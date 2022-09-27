Chester Stiles

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wcluradio.com
Rodney Wayne Bewley
Rodney Wayne Bewley, age 60, of Tompkinsville, KY passed away Friday, September 30th, at his home. Rodney was born in Tompkinsville, KY on October 5, 1961, a son of the late Edith (Hammer) and Herbert Bewley. Rodney worked as a groundskeeper at Roy Anderson Lumber Company. Rodney is survived by...
wcluradio.com
John Larry DeVore
John Larry DeVore, age 77, of Edmonton, passed away Thursday, September 29, 2022 at his home. Born April 14, 1945, in Glasgow, KY he was a son of the late John I and Maple Lougene Pedigo Devore. He was the husband of Mary Helen Butts DeVore, who survives. They were married 44 years.
wcluradio.com
Kenneth Wade “Kenney” Constant
Kenneth Wade “Kenney” Constant, 57, Glasgow, died Wednesday, September 28, 2022 at the T J Samson Community Hospital. A native of Barren County, he was the son of the late James Walton Constant and Mary Elizabeth Morgan Constant. He was a former employee of R R Donnelley and Sons who loved turkey hunting, fishing, and playing video games.
wcluradio.com
Pamela Joan (Scripter) Sterrett
Mrs. Pamela Joan (Scripter) Sterrett of Albany, Kentucky, passed away Thursday, September 29, 2022, at the Bowling Green Medical Center having attained the age of 66 years, 1 month & 29 days. She was born on Friday, July 27, 1956, in Lafayette, Indiana the daughter of Alfred “Jack” and Marianne (Miller) Scripter. She was of the United Brethren Church faith, she attended Chestnut Grove Community Church, her favorite hobby was knitting, she loved making pace mats of various sizes, she became a good cook, she learned to be a farmer, she loved all of her goats, dogs, and jersey cows but, not the tractors, she became a caregiver for her father when he had gotten cancer and she also cared for her mother, and she was a teacher for her grandson Lewis until he graduated. She is preceded in death by her father, Alfred “Jack” Scripter.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wcluradio.com
Richard Allan Pook
Richard Allan Pook, 89, of Glasgow, Kentucky passed away Tuesday, September 27, 2022 at his Nicholasville, Kentucky home. He was born September 5, 1933 in St. Thomas, Ontario, Canada to the late Charles Henry and Nellie Pook. Richard was a loving husband, father, and friend to many. He served in...
wcluradio.com
Robert Lee Box
Robert Lee “Bob” Box, 91 of Edmonton, Kentucky passed away at home September 29, 2022. Born in Moline, Illinois to the last Milton and Alice Box, he was one of seven children. He was a Korean War Veteran, serving four years on a mine sweep as a personnel...
wcluradio.com
Guy Mitchell Hollinsworth
Guy Mitchell Hollinsworth, age 67, of Tompkinsville, passed away on September 29, 2022, at the Medical Center of Caverna Hospital. He was born on September 1, 1955, to the late Ralph Clifton and Kathleen (Grissom) Hollinsworth. He was a member of Mud Lick Church of Christ. He is survived by...
wcluradio.com
‘Horse lawsuit’ filed against Hale family, others dismissed
Allegations against Barren County Judge/Executive Micheal Hale (pictured here); Shani, his wife; and others, were dismissed in an order handed down by Barren Circuit Court Judge John T. Alexander on Friday, Sept. 30, 2022. The allegations were made by Greg and Brittany Turner and their business, BG Stables, and dealt with the seizure of a group of horses they previously owned.
RELATED PEOPLE
wcluradio.com
Mr. Kenneth Darrell Rich
Mr. Kenneth Darrell Rich, age 74, of Lafayette, Tennessee passed away on Wednesday, September 28, 2022, at Cookeville Regional Medical Center. He was born on November 27, 1947, the son of the late Ray and Mary Alyne (Poindexter) Rich. Kenneth retired from Plumbers & Pipefitters Local 572 out of Nashville, Tennessee in 2010, and was a member of Mill Creek Baptist Church.
wcluradio.com
Stanley A. Brown
Stanley A. Brown, 86, of Edmonton, peacefully passed away at his home on September 28th while surrounded by family. He was born August 8th, 1936 in Edmonton to the late Carl Brown and Bertha Walbert Brown. At 18, he joined the United States Navy where he served from 1954-1957 aboard the USS Perry. Afterward, he spent time traveling the US while working in telecommunications. He then worked in various construction capacities but spent the majority of his days operating the family farm. While KY has always been home, he loved his travels to Kansas where he enjoyed spending time with his family as well as the opportunity to witness and participate in their daily work in construction and farming.
wcluradio.com
Mrs. Maxine (Smith) Radford
Mrs. Maxine (Smith) Radford of Burkesville, Kentucky, passed away Tuesday, September 27, 2022, at the Cumberland County Hospital having attained the age of 92 years, 6 months & 12 days. She was born on Saturday, March 15, 1930, in the Bear Creek Community of Cumberland County, Kentucky the daughter of Charlie Cleveland “C. C.” and Eliza (Phares) Smith. She was of the Methodist faith, member of Highland Chapel United Methodist Church, a seamstress for Sutton Shirt Corp., a waitress, farmer, and a homemaker.
wcluradio.com
California-based company to film movie in Barren County through October
GLASGOW — Locals could have the chance to be featured in a television movie as crews begin filming in Barren County in October. MacLean Lessenberry, the executive director of the Glasgow-Barren County Tourism Convention and Commission, said California-based American Cinema International has sent production crews to the area to “scout” areas to film.
IN THIS ARTICLE
wcluradio.com
KSP concludes investigation into Park City train, dump truck crash
PARK CITY — A Grayson County man is believed to have been counting money moments before he died in a crash with a train along State Quarry Road in July, according to new information released by Kentucky State Police. Timothy J. Duvall, 33, of Leitchfield, was killed July 13...
Comments / 0