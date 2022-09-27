ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Big Rapids, MI

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Big Rapids, MI
Local
Michigan Health
Big Rapids, MI
Health
98.7 WFGR

No, Michigan Doesn’t Actually Have Seagulls

I moved to Michigan nearly a year ago, and it's been a little bit of an adjustment. Most of it good, but no one can possibly prepare you for the mountain of snow that gets dumped on you the first winter you spend in the mitten state. But the change...
MICHIGAN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Community Hospitals#Health System#Medical Services#General Health#National Ranking#Vizient Inc#Big Rapids Hospital
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Health Services
Travel Maven

This Michigan Farm Serves Some of the Best Apple Fritters in the Midwest

From locally owned bakeries to ice cream shops and cafes, if you have a sweet tooth, there are plenty of delicious places to visit here in the Great Lakes State. But if you’re craving an apple fritter, there's only one place to head to that never disappoints. Woodland Farm Market and Bakery is located in western Michigan along West Shelby Road in the small town of Shelby. This rustic roadside treasure attracts visitors from far and wide for its outstanding baked goods.
SHELBY, MI
WWMTCw

Two arrested overnight in Montcalm County human trafficking case

STANTON, Mich. — Montcalm County sheriff deputies arrested two men who were accused of human trafficking. The men were arrested overnight when they came to the county intending to engage in sexual activities with underage females, according to Montcalm Country Sheriff's Office. Internet crime: Wayland Public Schools employee arrested...
9&10 News

Stanwood Woman Dies After Crashing Into Parked Cars

On Tuesday, deputies from the Isabella County Sheriff’s Office responded to a deadly crash in Union Township. Deputies say when they arrived to the scene on East Pickard Road around 7:30 p.m., the 75-year-old driver from Stanwood had died. They say the woman’s Ford Escape left the road and...
STANWOOD, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy