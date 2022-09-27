ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flagler County, FL

wmfe.org

Aerial video shows Volusia County flooding

The Volusia County Sheriff’s Office has posted aerial video that shows flooding and storm damage from Hurricane Ian in different parts of the county. The video, which was posted Saturday but recorded Friday afternoon, shows flooding in Astor, Port Orange, Daytona Beach and and Quail Hollow Mobile Home Park in New Smyrna Beach.
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
News4Jax.com

Flagler County lifts evacuations, curfew as crews work to assess conditions

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. – Evacuation orders for zones A, B, C, and F, and a countywide curfew have been lifted Friday afternoon, according to Flagler County officials. “Our primary goal remains life safety,” said Emergency Management Director Jonathan Lord. “We are working diligently to get everything back to normal as quickly as possible. In general, government services will return to normal on Monday.”
FLAGLER COUNTY, FL
flaglerlive.com

Flagler Recovery Roundup: Curfew Lifted, Latest Power Update, Storm Numbers, Schools’ Reopening Plans

Flagler County and its cities weathered Hurricane Ian better than feared: there’s been damage, but it’s not been widespread. There’s been flooding, but it has halted for the most part at residents’ doorstep. There have been no reported storm-related fatalities. Power outages remain widespread, however, and in Flagler Beach, some localized damage has been severe.
FLAGLER COUNTY, FL
flaglerlive.com

Catastrophic Loss: Dunes All But Gone Along Flagler’s 18-Mile Shore, Leaving A1A and Properties Dangerously Exposed

Along Flagler County’s 18 miles of shorelines, the dunes are all but gone. Inland, Flagler County and its cities fared relatively very well compared to feared flooding and other damage from Hurricane Ian, and especially compared to the devastation and loss of life counties in its path suffered. Twenty-seven people were killed as a direct result of the storm in the state at last count, none in Flagler, where the storm’s effects were limited to 14 to 20 inches of rain and tropical storm-force winds. Roughly 100 homes were flooded in Flagler Beach, a quarter the number during Hurricane Irma.
FLAGLER COUNTY, FL
ormondbeachobserver.com

Volusia County Ian Update 30: 'Destruction left behind is indescribable'

“The destruction left behind by Hurricane Ian is indescribable,” said Volusia County Community Information Director Kevin Captain. “Homes, roads and businesses are underwater.”. The recovery and healing process is underway. The storm has moved on, but the danger remains. Because many roads remain underwater and are littered with...
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
News4Jax.com

Flagler Beach neighborhoods treading through floodwaters left by Ian

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. – News4JAX on Friday visited Flagler Beach, where residents along Lambert Avenue were still dealing with floodwaters after a creek overflowed. Some began cleaning up debris in their yards, making large piles on the side of the road. Other areas affected by the tidal floods included...
FLAGLER BEACH, FL
ormondbeachobserver.com

Ormond Beach storm debris removal will begin Monday

Looking for information on road closures, curfews and storm recovery?. For information for Flagler County residents, click HERE. For information for Volusia County residents, click HERE. In an effort to restore Ormond Beach to a clean and orderly appearance, the city has coordinated for storm debris removal to begin Monday,...
ORMOND BEACH, FL
palmcoastobserver.com

Palm Coast reopens several parks after clearing debris

The city of Palm Coast is working hard to reopen city facilities and parks as soon as possible following Hurricane Ian. City staff conducted damage assessment and debris removal at several parks on Saturday, Oct. 1. The following parks and trails have been cleared of debris, evaluated for safety, and...
PALM COAST, FL
News4Jax.com

Flagler County urges residents to continue to conserve water, follow safety guidelines after Ian passes through area

Even though Ian has passed Florida, officials on Friday stressed that weather impacts will continue to affect Flagler County for another day, particularly during periods of high tides, and urged residents to follow safety guidelines. In addition, Flagler County residents are asked to continue to conserve water as wastewater systems...
FLAGLER COUNTY, FL
hometownnewsvolusia.com

Saturday morning update: Cleanup hampered by power outages

While much of the cleanup has begun in Volusia County following Hurricane Ian, efforts are hampered by continued widespread power outages. Florida Power & Light was reporting 78,790 customers were still without power in Volusia while 99,620 customers had been restored out of an initial 178,410. FPL has 191,950 customers in the county.
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL

