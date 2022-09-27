Read full article on original website
WESH
Officials: Hurricane damage causing Volusia County houses to fall into ocean
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Volusia County leaders gave an update on assisting residents impacted by Hurricane Ian. The hurricane brought flooding to different areas of the county. County officials spoke Saturday afternoon on recovery efforts. "There's many people that are really suffering. The damage is significant. There's homes on...
wmfe.org
Aerial video shows Volusia County flooding
The Volusia County Sheriff’s Office has posted aerial video that shows flooding and storm damage from Hurricane Ian in different parts of the county. The video, which was posted Saturday but recorded Friday afternoon, shows flooding in Astor, Port Orange, Daytona Beach and and Quail Hollow Mobile Home Park in New Smyrna Beach.
News4Jax.com
Flagler County lifts evacuations, curfew as crews work to assess conditions
FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. – Evacuation orders for zones A, B, C, and F, and a countywide curfew have been lifted Friday afternoon, according to Flagler County officials. “Our primary goal remains life safety,” said Emergency Management Director Jonathan Lord. “We are working diligently to get everything back to normal as quickly as possible. In general, government services will return to normal on Monday.”
flaglerlive.com
Flagler Recovery Roundup: Curfew Lifted, Latest Power Update, Storm Numbers, Schools’ Reopening Plans
Flagler County and its cities weathered Hurricane Ian better than feared: there’s been damage, but it’s not been widespread. There’s been flooding, but it has halted for the most part at residents’ doorstep. There have been no reported storm-related fatalities. Power outages remain widespread, however, and in Flagler Beach, some localized damage has been severe.
flaglerlive.com
Catastrophic Loss: Dunes All But Gone Along Flagler’s 18-Mile Shore, Leaving A1A and Properties Dangerously Exposed
Along Flagler County’s 18 miles of shorelines, the dunes are all but gone. Inland, Flagler County and its cities fared relatively very well compared to feared flooding and other damage from Hurricane Ian, and especially compared to the devastation and loss of life counties in its path suffered. Twenty-seven people were killed as a direct result of the storm in the state at last count, none in Flagler, where the storm’s effects were limited to 14 to 20 inches of rain and tropical storm-force winds. Roughly 100 homes were flooded in Flagler Beach, a quarter the number during Hurricane Irma.
ormondbeachobserver.com
Volusia County Ian Update 30: 'Destruction left behind is indescribable'
“The destruction left behind by Hurricane Ian is indescribable,” said Volusia County Community Information Director Kevin Captain. “Homes, roads and businesses are underwater.”. The recovery and healing process is underway. The storm has moved on, but the danger remains. Because many roads remain underwater and are littered with...
villages-news.com
The Villages to present plan for 3,000 more homes southwest of Florida Turnpike
The Villages will present a plan to a special magistrate this week for 3,000 more homes in the Villages of Southern Oaks. The plan will be among the proposals put forth Tuesday afternoon before Special Magistrate Lindsay C.T. Holt at Wildwood City Hall. The meeting will take place at 2:15 p.m.
News4Jax.com
Flagler Beach neighborhoods treading through floodwaters left by Ian
FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. – News4JAX on Friday visited Flagler Beach, where residents along Lambert Avenue were still dealing with floodwaters after a creek overflowed. Some began cleaning up debris in their yards, making large piles on the side of the road. Other areas affected by the tidal floods included...
News4Jax.com
Disaster relief funds available for Northeast Florida counties following Ian’s aftermath, destruction
PUTNAM COUNTY, Fla. – Federal resources have become available for counties in Northeast Florida following Hurricane Ian’s aftermath. Putnam County is one of the four counties the Small Business Administration (SBA) added to the disaster declaration. The reason SBA is stepping in to help is because of damage...
ormondbeachobserver.com
Ormond Beach storm debris removal will begin Monday
Looking for information on road closures, curfews and storm recovery?. For information for Flagler County residents, click HERE. For information for Volusia County residents, click HERE. In an effort to restore Ormond Beach to a clean and orderly appearance, the city has coordinated for storm debris removal to begin Monday,...
palmcoastobserver.com
Palm Coast, Ormond Beach officials ask locals to minimize water use as crews assess storm damage
Officials in Palm Coast, Ormond Beach and other area cities are asking locals to conserve water to avoid straining the cities' utility systems as floodwaters recede. Looking for information on road closures, curfews and storm recovery?. For information for Flagler County residents, click HERE. For information for Volusia County residents,...
palmcoastobserver.com
City of Palm Coast waives permit fees for repairs, reconstruction related to Hurricane Ian
Building Permit fees will be waived through November 30, 2022, for the residential permit types listed below as a result of damage caused by Hurricane Ian. Additional information regarding work exempt from permit, permit requirements and when permits must be obtained is provided below. Work Exempt From Building Permit:. A...
hometownnewsvolusia.com
Beach Street Flooding
While much of the cleanup has begun in Volusia County following Hurricane Ian, efforts are h…
palmcoastobserver.com
Palm Coast reopens several parks after clearing debris
The city of Palm Coast is working hard to reopen city facilities and parks as soon as possible following Hurricane Ian. City staff conducted damage assessment and debris removal at several parks on Saturday, Oct. 1. The following parks and trails have been cleared of debris, evaluated for safety, and...
News4Jax.com
Clay County Fairgrounds opens RV park to Southwest Floridians impacted by Ian
GREEN COVE SPRINGS, Fla. – In an effort to support Southwest Florida residents affected by Ian’s wrath, the Clay County Fairgrounds opened its RV area to offer a place to stay for those rebuilding who have an RV. In an announcement on Facebook, fairground officials said they have...
News4Jax.com
Flagler County urges residents to continue to conserve water, follow safety guidelines after Ian passes through area
Even though Ian has passed Florida, officials on Friday stressed that weather impacts will continue to affect Flagler County for another day, particularly during periods of high tides, and urged residents to follow safety guidelines. In addition, Flagler County residents are asked to continue to conserve water as wastewater systems...
Flagler, Putnam, St. Johns and Volusia Counties Eligible for FEMA Assistance
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Individuals and households in Flagler, Putnam, St. Johns and Volusia counties can apply for FEMA Individual Assistance, which may include temporary housing assistance, basic home repairs and certain other uninsured disaster-related needs. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. These counties join Charlotte, Collier, DeSoto, Hardee,...
flaglernewsweekly.com
GratitudeAmerica Seeking Volunteers to Help Whispering Meadows Ranch in Flagler County
Seeking Volunteers: Those of you who have attended one of our programs in Marineland, FL may remember the Dee Family and their ranch, Whispering Meadows, where they kindly and lovingly host us for equine . Their ranch was hit pretty significantly by Hurricane Ian and they have many downed trees...
Flagler Beach pier suffers damage after Hurricane Ian
FLAGLER BEACH, Fla. — In addition to the flooding and heavy damage to homes, Hurricane Ian has caused more erosion problems in Flagler County. Flagler Beach has been dealing with erosion from a batch of recent storms, but now it’s even more of an issue because of Ian.
hometownnewsvolusia.com
Saturday morning update: Cleanup hampered by power outages
While much of the cleanup has begun in Volusia County following Hurricane Ian, efforts are hampered by continued widespread power outages. Florida Power & Light was reporting 78,790 customers were still without power in Volusia while 99,620 customers had been restored out of an initial 178,410. FPL has 191,950 customers in the county.
