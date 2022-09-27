Warchant TV: FSU practice video from Tuesday prep for Wake Forest, kick game focus

Tuesday marked the first day of full-scale preparation for 23rd-ranked Florida State heading into its first ranked matchup of the season against No. 22 Wake Forest. Footage from the opening periods of practice focus on kicker Ryan Fitzgerald, who missed a point-after attempt in Saturday’s 44-14 drubbing on Boston College and is currently 4-of-7 on field goal attempts. His kicks in the video below were all successful.

FSU (4-0, 2-0) remains scheduled to host Wake Forest (3-1, 0-1) on Saturday at 3:30 p.m.

*** LIMITED TIME OFFER: Sign up for one year of premium access to Warchant.com and the On3 Network for only $1. ***

Talk about this story with other die-hard FSU football fans on the Tribal Council.