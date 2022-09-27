ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wolverine TV: Thoughts, intel on key Michigan targets from the road

By EJ Holland
 3 days ago
EJ Holland/On3

The Wolverine’s EJ Holland was back on the road last week and saw several Michigan recruiting targets in game action as well as a commit.

In this episode of the Michigan recruiting road report, Holland discusses the latest on Top 100 cornerback Chris Peal, Top 100 2024 quarterback Jadyn Davis, three-star 2024 wide receivers Jordan Shipp and Channing Goodwin, elite 2025 offensive lineman David Sanders and shares his thoughts on 2024 Michigan defensive line commit Manuel Beigel.

Watch the full breakdown below.

Davis visited Michigan twice this summer, including for the BBQ at The Big House in late July, and was back in Ann Arbor for the game against Hawaii this month. Michigan is not actively recruiting any 2023 quarterbacks and is making Davis its top overall priority at the position regardless of class.

“It blew me away up there,” Davis said after his summer visits. “All those guys have been on NFL staffs — coaches in the NFL and played in the NFL. Coach (Jim) Harbaugh was a 14-year veteran. The quarterback position is the hardest position to play. If you haven’t played it, you don’t really know what it’s like, so it’s great to have Coach Harbaugh there. Michigan is a great school. It was my first time up there, and I really enjoyed it.”

Peal is one of Michigan’s top overall targets this cycle. The four-star prospect visited Michigan for the BBQ at The Big House last month and returned to campus for his official visit earlier this month. U-M is in his final group along with Georgia, North Carolina State and South Carolina. He plans to make a decision in October.

Both Goodwin and Shipp visited Michigan this summer, while Sanders is planning to take his first-ever trip at some point this fall.

Beigel, who is a native of Germany, committed to Michigan this summer, just weeks after earning an offer. U-M has two commits in its 2024 recruiting class.

Comments / 0

 

