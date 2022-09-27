ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daredevils walk slackline over active volcano for Guinness World Record

By Ben Hooper
UPI News
 5 days ago

Sept. 27 (UPI) -- Guinness World Records shared video showing a pair of daredevils breaking the record for longest slackline walk over an active volcano.

Guinness World Records/YouTube

Rafael Bridi of Brazil and Alexander Schulz earned the Guinness World Record for longest slackline walk over an active volcano (ISA-approved) when they walked 856 feet across a line suspended 137 feet over the crater of Mount Yasur, a stratovolcano on Tanna Island in Vanuatu.

Slacklining is similar to tightrope walking, but uses a cable or polyester belt instead of a taut cord or rope.

Bridi also holds the Guinness World Record for highest slackline walk after he walked a 59-foot line suspended between two hot air balloons 6,236 feet over Praia Grande in Santa Catarina, Brazil.

This article originally appeared on UPI.com

UPI News

