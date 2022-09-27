Names to watch with fast-rising On3 NIL Valuations in Week 5

Kansas QB Jalon Daniels and Michigan RB Blake Corum headline the list of five players that shot up the charts in the On3 NIL Valuations.

As we’ve seen already this college football season, success on the field can quickly lead to success in NIL value increases. For example, Bryce Young, C.J. Stroud and Jordan Addison have done well on the field this season and also made new deals and seen their NIL worth increase. But they aren’t the only example. There are players all over the country that are seeing their On3 NIL Valuations soar after strong starts to the season.

Here’s a look at five players that shot up the charts in the On3 NIL 100 and the On3 NIL College Football Rank. The On3 NIL 100 is the first of its kind and the defacto NIL ranking of the top 100 high school and college athletes ranked by market valuation.

Will Anderson

Position: EDGE

On3 NIL Valuation: $1.6 million

Increase over last week: $286,000

On3 NIL 100 ranking: 8

Per Post Value: $2,200

Alabama defender Will Anderson is already a household name in college football. He’s also already a household name on the NIL front with executed deals with Krystal, Rhoback, BMW of Tuscaloosa and others. But as Anderson continues to make big plays on the field – he accumulated 33 yards in tackles for a loss last week – his On3 NIL Valuation will continue to push into the same category as others like basketball stars Bronny James and Mikey Williams and star offensive players like Young, Stroud and Addison. The fact that he’s mentioned in the same area as those offensive stars speaks volumes to his play and his value as college football’s top defender.

Jalon Daniels

Position: QB

On3 NIL Valuation: $331,000

Increase over last week: $271,000

On3 College Football NIL Rank: 105

Per Post Value: $598

Kansas quarterback Jalon Daniels is the biggest reason why the Jayhawks are 4-0 and one of the best storylines so far in the 2022 season. He continues to creep into Heisman Trophy top-five lists and is a human highlight reel. “He’s fun to watch, isn’t he? The thing about him is that he’s got energy, he’s got the charisma,” KU coach Lance Leipold said when talking with FOX’s Joel Klatt. Daniels hasn’t done too many known NIL deals to this point, but sources indicate he’s about to announce a big agreement early next week. If he continues to play as he has, it’s just the tip of the iceberg for the KU quarterback and we’ll see his On3 NIL Valuation shoot through the roof.

Christopher Smith

Position: Safety

On3 NIL Valuation: $923,000

Increase over last week: $261,000

On3 NIL 100 ranking: 24

Per Post Value: $734

Georgia defensive back Christopher Smith came into the 2022 season as one of the top returning defenders on the defending national champs. He’s not disappointed, including earning SEC Co-Defensive Player of the Week honors in the season-opening win over No. 11 Oregon. What’s fascinating about Smith is that he’s not truly tapped into his NIL deal potential up to this point. He’s only done a few deals, including with The Players’ Lounge in January. So that means when he does decide to make a move, he’ll be in line to command a pretty penny. That’s especially true with a massive On3 NIL Valuation.

Derick Hall

Position: EDGE

On3 NIL Valuation: $706,000

Increase over last week: $257,000

On3 NIL 100 ranking: 44

Per Post Value: $596

Auburn EDGE Derick Hall continues to generate a lot of NFL buzz with his play this season. Through four games Hall has 21 tackles, five tackles for a loss, three sacks, three quarterback hurries and an interception. For his efforts against San Jose State, Hall was named to Pro Football Focus’ All-Defensive Team for the week. Then this past week against Mizzou, Hall was named SEC defensive lineman of the week. Hall doesn’t appear to have a lot of known NIL deals to this point, other than with The Players’ Lounge, so he’s another that has a large On3 NIL Valuation and big potential in the market, especially in Alabama.

Blake Corum

Position: Running back

On3 NIL Valuation: $665,000

Increase over last week: $225,000

On3 NIL 100 ranking: 49

Per Post Value: $1,500

Michigan running back Blake Corum is one of the early stars of NIL in the Big Ten Conference with deals with companies like The M Den, Wolverine Boots, Michigan Army National Guard, Bon Bon Bon, Subway and Outback Steakhouse. But his On3 NIL Valuation continues to grow, largely because of his play on the field. He has already rushed for 478 yards and nine touchdowns through four games. Corum scored five touchdowns alone during their blowout against UConn. He then followed that up with a 243-yard, two-touchdown game in their Big Ten opener against Maryland. If he keeps it up, and the Wolverines keep winning, he’ll cement himself in the Heisman conversation and be able to keep cashing in on NIL deals.

About the On3 NIL Valuation

The On3 NIL Valuation is an index that looks to set the standard market value for both high school and college-level athletes. The NIL valuation does not act as a tracker of the value of NIL deals an athlete has completed to date. It rather signifies an athlete’s value at a certain moment in time.

A proprietary algorithm, the On3 NIL Valuation calculates an athlete’s NIL value using dynamic data points targeting three primary categories:

+ Performance

+ Influence

+ Exposure

While the algorithm includes deal data, it does not act as a tracker of the value of NIL deals athletes have completed to date, nor does it set an athlete’s NIL valuation for their entire career.