ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Names to watch with fast-rising On3 NIL Valuations in Week 5

By Jeremy Crabtree
On3.com
On3.com
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GEltT_0iCA57SP00
Kansas QB Jalon Daniels and Michigan RB Blake Corum headline the list of five players that shot up the charts in the On3 NIL Valuations.

As we’ve seen already this college football season, success on the field can quickly lead to success in NIL value increases. For example, Bryce Young, C.J. Stroud and Jordan Addison have done well on the field this season and also made new deals and seen their NIL worth increase. But they aren’t the only example. There are players all over the country that are seeing their On3 NIL Valuations soar after strong starts to the season.

Here’s a look at five players that shot up the charts in the On3 NIL 100 and the On3 NIL College Football Rank. The On3 NIL 100 is the first of its kind and the defacto NIL ranking of the top 100 high school and college athletes ranked by market valuation.

Will Anderson

Position: EDGE

On3 NIL Valuation: $1.6 million

Increase over last week: $286,000

On3 NIL 100 ranking: 8

Per Post Value: $2,200

Alabama defender Will Anderson is already a household name in college football. He’s also already a household name on the NIL front with executed deals with Krystal, Rhoback, BMW of Tuscaloosa and others. But as Anderson continues to make big plays on the field – he accumulated 33 yards in tackles for a loss last week – his On3 NIL Valuation will continue to push into the same category as others like basketball stars Bronny James and Mikey Williams and star offensive players like Young, Stroud and Addison. The fact that he’s mentioned in the same area as those offensive stars speaks volumes to his play and his value as college football’s top defender.

Jalon Daniels

Position: QB

On3 NIL Valuation: $331,000

Increase over last week: $271,000

On3 College Football NIL Rank: 105

Per Post Value: $598

Kansas quarterback Jalon Daniels is the biggest reason why the Jayhawks are 4-0 and one of the best storylines so far in the 2022 season. He continues to creep into Heisman Trophy top-five lists and is a human highlight reel. “He’s fun to watch, isn’t he? The thing about him is that he’s got energy, he’s got the charisma,” KU coach Lance Leipold said when talking with FOX’s Joel Klatt. Daniels hasn’t done too many known NIL deals to this point, but sources indicate he’s about to announce a big agreement early next week. If he continues to play as he has, it’s just the tip of the iceberg for the KU quarterback and we’ll see his On3 NIL Valuation shoot through the roof.

Christopher Smith

Position: Safety

On3 NIL Valuation: $923,000

Increase over last week: $261,000

On3 NIL 100 ranking: 24

Per Post Value: $734

Georgia defensive back Christopher Smith came into the 2022 season as one of the top returning defenders on the defending national champs. He’s not disappointed, including earning SEC Co-Defensive Player of the Week honors in the season-opening win over No. 11 Oregon. What’s fascinating about Smith is that he’s not truly tapped into his NIL deal potential up to this point. He’s only done a few deals, including with The Players’ Lounge in January. So that means when he does decide to make a move, he’ll be in line to command a pretty penny. That’s especially true with a massive On3 NIL Valuation.

Derick Hall

Position: EDGE

On3 NIL Valuation: $706,000

Increase over last week: $257,000

On3 NIL 100 ranking: 44

Per Post Value: $596

Auburn EDGE Derick Hall continues to generate a lot of NFL buzz with his play this season. Through four games Hall has 21 tackles, five tackles for a loss, three sacks, three quarterback hurries and an interception. For his efforts against San Jose State, Hall was named to Pro Football Focus’ All-Defensive Team for the week. Then this past week against Mizzou, Hall was named SEC defensive lineman of the week. Hall doesn’t appear to have a lot of known NIL deals to this point, other than with The Players’ Lounge, so he’s another that has a large On3 NIL Valuation and big potential in the market, especially in Alabama.

Blake Corum

Position: Running back

On3 NIL Valuation: $665,000

Increase over last week: $225,000

On3 NIL 100 ranking: 49

Per Post Value: $1,500

Michigan running back Blake Corum is one of the early stars of NIL in the Big Ten Conference with deals with companies like The M Den, Wolverine Boots, Michigan Army National Guard, Bon Bon Bon, Subway and Outback Steakhouse. But his On3 NIL Valuation continues to grow, largely because of his play on the field. He has already rushed for 478 yards and nine touchdowns through four games. Corum scored five touchdowns alone during their blowout against UConn. He then followed that up with a 243-yard, two-touchdown game in their Big Ten opener against Maryland. If he keeps it up, and the Wolverines keep winning, he’ll cement himself in the Heisman conversation and be able to keep cashing in on NIL deals.

About the On3 NIL Valuation

The On3 NIL Valuation is an index that looks to set the standard market value for both high school and college-level athletes. The NIL valuation does not act as a tracker of the value of NIL deals an athlete has completed to date. It rather signifies an athlete’s value at a certain moment in time.

A proprietary algorithm, the On3 NIL Valuation calculates an athlete’s NIL value using dynamic data points targeting three primary categories:

+ Performance

+ Influence

+ Exposure

While the algorithm includes deal data, it does not act as a tracker of the value of NIL deals athletes have completed to date, nor does it set an athlete’s NIL valuation for their entire career.

Comments / 0

Related
On3.com

Scarlet Sunrise: Parker Lewis cleared by NCAA, eligible for Buckeyes

Good morning, Ohio State fans, and welcome to the Scarlet Sunrise. Football will always be our focus, but every day we’ll cover news, notes and analysis from across Buckeyes sports. Join us each morning to get caught up on everything you missed in the world of Buckeyes football, recruiting, basketball and more in Scarlet Sunrise.
COLUMBUS, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
Kansas State
State
Maryland State
State
Georgia State
State
Oregon State
State
Alabama State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lance Leipold
Person
Joel Klatt
Person
Mikey Williams
On3.com

Wolverine TV: Why Michigan is trending with On300 OL Nathan Efobi

Michigan hosted a number of highly touted recruits over the weekend, including On300 Cumming (Ga.) South Forsyth offensive lineman Nathan Efobi. Efobi took in Michigan’s win over conference foe Maryland and is set to be back for an unofficial visit later this fall. Along with Michigan, Efobi is also strongly considering Miami, NC State and Penn State.
ANN ARBOR, MI
On3.com

On3 top-50 2024 prospect Adarius Hayes names top eight schools

Largo (Fla.) four-star 2024 linebacker Adarius Hayes is down to eight schools in his recruitment, he announced Thursday on Twitter. The 6-foot-4, 210-pounder included Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Ohio State, Texas A&M, UCF, Oklahoma and Notre Dame on the list. Hayes is the No. 55 overall prospect in the 2024 class,...
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

On3 Recruiting Prediction Machine: Where the uncommitted five-stars are trending

September was a slower month on the recruiting trail than each of the three summer months. Given that more than 85 percent of the country’s top-300 prospects were already committed heading into the month, it wasn’t exactly surprising to see significantly fewer commitments. That doesn’t mean there was nothing going on, though. Three five-star prospects came off the board over the past 30 days, with LSU, Texas A&M and Florida State taking home major recruiting wins. As the calendar turns to October, there are just nine uncommitted five-stars left on the board.
SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Football#Valuations#Jordan#American Football#Nil College Football Rank#Nil Valuation
On3.com

Preview: Five-star DL David Hicks set to announce commitment Wednesday

Five-star Katy (Texas) Paetow defensive lineman David Hicks is ready to make his college commitment. Though he originally planned to announce his commitment in January at the Under Armour All-American Game, the five-star announced last Friday that he will instead be pulling his decision date up and will announce his college decision on Wednesday, September 28 on ESPN at 4:30 p.m. Eastern.
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

Mickey Joseph lists young players getting larger opportunities following the bye

Nebraska interim head coach Mickey Joseph and his squad are coming off of a much needed bye week as they head into their next matchup versus Indiana. The Cornhuskers are 1-3 on the season and 0-1 under Joseph, as they’re looking to salvage their season following the firing of head coach Scott Frost. During the process, they will look to get some of their younger talents some experience, including freshman defensive backs Malcolm Hartzog and Jaeden Gould.
LINCOLN, NE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
BMW
NewsBreak
Heisman Trophy
NewsBreak
University of Connecticut
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Market Analysis
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
University of Missouri
On3.com

Joe Burrow comments on Tua Tagovailoa injury following Thursday Night Football

The result of this week’s Thursday Night Football game between Miami and Cincinnati proved secondary to the scary sight in the second quarter when Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa suffered head and neck injuries after being slammed down to the turf rather violently, crashing his head on the Paycor Stadium field. Tagovailoa did not move in the aftermath of the tackle and was eventually stretchered off the field surrounded by a fence of teammates.
MIAMI, FL
On3.com

How to watch, listen to Alabama football vs. Arkansas

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — No. 2 Alabama (3-0, 1-0 SEC) is back on the road this weekend against No. 20 Arkansas. Despite a top-20 ranking and close game last year at Bryant-Denny Stadium, the Razorbacks are 17.5-point underdogs to the Crimson Tide, according to VegasInsider. Still, Alabama has struggled in...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
On3.com

On3.com

Nashville, TN
70K+
Followers
73K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.

 https://www.on3.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy