Apple's AirPods Pro 2 Discounted at Amazon, Save on Apple's Latest Earbuds Now
The refreshed second-gen AirPods Pro, which Apple unveiled at its "Far Out" event, just started shipping on Sept. 23. While you may have anticipated a lengthy wait for the first AirPods Pro 2 deals to appear, you can actually save on a pair at Amazon right now. You can snag a set for $240, $9 off their retail price. This is a deal that Amazon had ahead of the official release as well.
Get Up to 60% Off Refurb Amazon Devices Like Fire TV, Ring, Echo and Kindle
It's never too late to trick out your home with gadgets and gizmos that'll transform it into a smart home. You might be thinking that it's certainly possible, but way too expensive. Right now, it isn't. Woot, which is owned by Amazon, is offering up to 60% off refurbished Amazon...
Save 20% On Sleek and Stylish Ridge Wallets, Cases, Backpacks and More
If you think your wallet options are limited to deciding between a bifold and trifold, it's time to think again. There are tons of sleek and modern minimalist wallets out there, and right now you can pick up one of our favorites, plus tons of other stylish everyday accessories, at a discount. Today only, Amazon is offering 20% off a selection of sleek Ridge accessories, including wallets, key organizers, phone cases and more. These deals are only available until 11:55 p.m. PT (2:55 a.m. ET) tonight, so be sure to get your order in before then.
Stay Powered Up Anywhere With Up to 61% Off GoLabs Power Stations
Looking to get a breather from the chaos of your daily life, but can't afford to get off the grid altogether? Portable power stations are a great way to stay connected when you're off the grid for a bit, and right now you can pick one up at a bargain. Today only, Woot is offering up to 61% off select GoLabs power stations and solar panels so you can stay charged up while you're on the go. These deals are only available until 9:59 p.m. PT (12:59 a.m. ET) tonight, and some models have already sold out. Be sure to get your order in sooner rather than later if you're hoping to take advantage of these discounts.
Best Home Security Camera Deals for 2022
It's always good to have an extra sense of peace and security, especially at home. Home security cameras can help you attain that level of comfort by monitoring what goes on outside and inside your home at all times. We've scoured the internet to find the best home security camera deals for you.
The best early Black Friday deals at Amazon ahead of October Prime Day
Amazon's second Prime Day is just over a week. Get a head start on the savings by shopping early Black Friday deals now.
Amazon Kicks Off Epic Sale With Up to 59% Off Echo, Fire TV, Fire Tablets and More
We are just over a week away from Amazon's Prime Early Access Sale, but that didn't stop the company from starting a huge sale with up to 59% off a bunch of its best hardware. Amazon recently hosted an event in which it announced a bunch of new devices like Fire TVs, the Kindle Scribe and more, but they are not yet available. If you're looking to get your hands on some Amazon devices like the Echo, Fire TV, Ring doorbell and more, now is your chance to save big.
Save Up to 25% on Crocs When You Buy Multiple Pairs All Week Long
Poke fun at me all you want -- I love my Crocs. They're comfortable, durable and perfect for wearing around the house. And if you're looking to pick up a pair (or a few) of your own, right now you can do it for less. As a part of "Croctober," Crocs is having a buy more, save more sale where you can save big when you buy multiple pairs. This sale runs all week long, through Oct. 9, so you've got some time to browse the entire sale selection here:
Is Tesla's Cybertruck a Truck or Boat? Elon Musk Claims Both
Tesla's Cybertruck will apparently be a multi-tasker. Tesla CEO Elon Musk tweeted Thursday that the vehicle can "briefly" serve as a boat. "Cybertruck will be waterproof enough to serve briefly as a boat, so it can cross rivers, lakes & even seas that aren't too choppy," Musk said in the tweet.
Disable These Alexa Settings to Make Your Amazon Echo Work Even Better
This story is part of Home Tips, CNET's collection of practical advice for getting the most out of your home, inside and out. Amazon Alexa has transformed many homes since the voice assistant was launched in 2014, and it only gets more powerful each year. At Amazon's 2022 product event, the company announced a slew of new products and Alexa features like personalized routines, custom alerts and even Amazon Roadside Assistance when driving your car.
Transform Your Game Room Into an Arcade With Big Savings on These Gaming Cabinets
Ever dreamed of setting up your own little arcade in the basement or game room? You can make that a reality with these great deals on Arcade1Up games, now on sale at Best Buy. You can save up to $300 on three different games and get one for as low as $400.
Best TVs to Give for the Holidays 2022
This story is part of Gift Guide, our year-round collection of the best gift ideas. The holidays are fast approaching and if you're considering giving that special someone a TV, it's best to plan early. The prices for TVs typically begin falling in the fall leading up to Black Friday, and you can take advantage of TV deals and discounts for the rest of the year. The tough part is figuring out which TV to give that lucky recipient (or, let's face it, yourself), but we can help. Our picks for the best TV of 2022, based on hands-on comparison tests in our lab, can help you find the perfect set to give or get this holiday season.
Amazon Fire TV Omni QLED vs. Samsung The Frame TV
When you turn your TV off, you probably expect the picture to disappear and the screen to go black. Some newer televisions, however, are designed to show more. These big screens can display art, photography, a weather report and more when you're not actually watching TV. The best known such...
Power Rangers Astro Megazord Gets $166 Recreation of the Transforming Ship
The Astro Megazord from 1998's Power Rangers in Space series is the latest giant robot from the Power Rangers series to be recreated for Hasbro's Zord Ascension Project. The $166 Astro Megazord, revealed Friday as part of Hasbro's Pulse Con event, is unique in that it's created by the transformation of the larger Astro Megaship and the smaller Astro Megashuttle into the mecha. Most Megazords in other Power Rangers series are created by merging several robots piloted by an individual Power Ranger.
Tesla Reveals Optimus, a Walking Humanoid Robot You Could Buy in 2027
Tesla CEO Elon Musk on Friday unveiled the company's Tesla Bot, a robot code-named Optimus that shuffled across a stage, waved, and pumped its arms in a low-speed dance move. The robot could cost $20,000 within three to five years, Musk said. "Our goal is to make a useful humanoid...
Save Big With Bed Bath & Beyond's Fall Flash Sale
If you're like me, you love fall. The leaves, the crisp air and the cozy indoor time just makes it the best season of the year. It also includes the best holiday of the year, Halloween. Decorating for fall and spooky season is a big deal in my household, and right now you can score great deals on all kinds of fun fall decor and cooking items with Bed Bath and Beyond's Fall Flash Sale. Save up to 50% off select items from now until Sept. 30.
Amazon Prime Members: Learn How to Sign Up for Free Grubhub Plus
This story is part of Amazon Prime Day, CNET's guide to everything you need to know and how to find the best deals. Amazon's new Prime Day Early Access event is set to kick off Oct. 11, giving Prime members access to scores of special deals. But you don't have to wait for the event or the holiday season to sign up for a free one-year membership to Grubhub Plus. The new freebie is available for Prime customers in the US through an exclusive deal with Grubhub.
Hasbro Reveals New Indiana Jones Toy so You Can Raid the Lost Ark
You've got the hat. You've got the whip. All your Indiana Jones costume needs now is that most crucial prop: the Headpiece of the Staff of Ra. The new collectible from Hasbro is based on the ancient artifact that guides Indy and friends in 1981 classic Raiders of the Lost Ark. Hasbro is billing it as the first in a line called the Indiana Jones Adventure Series, following a deal between Hasbro and Lucasfilm in January (just in time for Harrison Ford's return to the role in Indiana Jones 5, whipping into theaters June 23).
Not Every iOS 16 Feature Knocks It Out of the Park. Luckily, There's a Fix
This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2022, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Apple's most popular product. So you've updated your iPhone to iOS 16. If you're like me, you're probably loving the ability to unsend and edit text messages and easily crop people or objects from photos with a single tap.
Sam's Club Membership Deal Saves You Up to 50% on Your First Year
Buying food and other daily necessities in bulk can be a great way to save you some money. Warehouse clubs like Costco and Sam's Club are popular because they offer a wide product selection and competitive prices, but you do need a membership in order to be able to shop there.
