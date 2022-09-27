U of I expert offers water conservation tips heading into fall with drained reservoirs

Read full article on original website
Post Register
Blackfoot’s Dairy Queen open for business
The new Dairy Queen in Blackfoot is open for business, and they marked the occasion Thursday with a ribbon cutting with the Greater Blackfoot Area Chamber of Commerce. The ribbon cutting happened at around 10:50 a.m. Thursday at the new location at 845 West Bridge Street in Blackfoot.
This Abandoned Idaho College is the Largest, Most Horrifying Haunted House in the Northwest
Established in 1893, Albion State Normal School was commissioned by an Act of the Idaho State Legislature in response to the farm town's demand for higher education. The college nearly met its demise when student enrollment had plummeted to a staggering low during the Great Depression. After World War II, however, the institution was resuscitated by Veterans and service members in pursuit of continuing education.
This Grocery Store Ranked Idaho’s Best Independent Store, Do You Agree?
We always strive to support local, but in the month of September, Idahoans really double down on supporting local because it’s Idaho Preferred Month!. We’ve covered some local eateries and even incredible Idaho Agriculture facts that will absolutely blow your mind etc. ... But what about local grocery stores or farm shops?
Route Revival Connecting South Idaho, Utah, Seattle In Talks
Discussions are taking place right now between government heads in Wyoming, Utah, Idaho, and Washington State regarding bringing back an old railroad route that would connect major cities in all four states and provide southern Idahoans the opportunity to leave their cars at home and better explore the Pacific Northwest.
Two Simplot employees injured after minor ammonia release from Pocatello plant
POCATELLO — Two Simplot contract employees were injured following a minor ammonia release at the Don Plant early Tuesday morning, Simplot reported. The plant was temporarily evacuated because of the ammonia release, the Boise-based company stated. Simplot said the contract employees had minor injuries. One suffered bruises during a fall that occurred when the plant was evacuated while the other had a breathing issue. ...
Fourplexes planned for empty lot across from American Fall’s Lee Street Park
AMERICAN FALLS — Falls Investments is preparing ground across from Lee Street Park for six planned fourplexes that will help battle the city’s housing issues. Gordy Brown with Falls Investments explained that the development will be split into two phases, with the first phase anticipated to be completed by March of next year. It will include the completion of three fourplexes constructed by local company K5 Construction. “There’s obviously a...
Family of local man who died last month aim to raise awareness about suicide prevention
POCATELLO — The family of a local man who took his own life last month worked to raise awareness and to destigmatize the social phenomenon as suicide awareness month comes to an end. Dallin Overmeyer died of suicide on August 27 when he crashed his car on Interstate 15 in Pocatello. The car overturned and caught fire and Overmeyer, who was not wearing a seatbelt, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash. Overmeyer penned a suicide note that was posted to Facebook just...
Angel Hope Bench unveiled in Pocatello
The City of Pocatello has a new symbol to recognize those lost due to suicide. The post Angel Hope Bench unveiled in Pocatello appeared first on Local News 8.
Motorhome crash in Idaho sends two Utahns to the hospital
BANNOCK COUNTY, Idaho — The Idaho State Police continue to investigate a motorhome crash that occurred Sunday afternoon, involving a pair of individuals from Centerville. The ISP says the crash occurred on northbound I-15 at milepost 51, near McCammon, Idaho, at 12:45 p.m. Police say a 2007 Holiday Rambler...
Firefighters battle blaze at old Naval Ordnance Plant in Pocatello
POCATELLO — Firefighters battled a fire at the former Naval Ordnance Plant on the city's north side on Thursday. The blaze at one of the buildings at the plant, now known as the Titan Center, was reported by a passerby around 5 p.m., authorities said. The Pocatello Fire Department responded and had the fire under control in about 30 minutes. ...
I-15/I-86 detour in Pocatello ends
POCATELLO — Motorists wishing to get from Interstate 15 northbound to Interstate 86 no longer have to detour through the Northgate Interchange. The northwest ramp reopened Wednesday morning after three weeks of construction. According to a news release from the Idaho Transportation Department, “The detour was needed to lower the ramp so new bridges can be built for I-15 through the System Interchange.” The System Interchange will replace the current,...
Four weekend wrecks in East Idaho claim one life, injure eight people
One man died and eight other people were injured in four separate wrecks in East Idaho over the weekend, according to news releases from local authorities. Killean Taylor, 31, of Blackfoot, died and two women were seriously injured after being ejected from an SUV when it crashed on a rural road east of Blackfoot in a 12:55 a.m. Sunday wreck, according to the Bingham County Sheriff’s Office. Taylor died at...
Here are the final candidates being considered for two vacant Pocatello City Council seats
The following is a news release from the city of Pocatello. File photo. The city of Pocatello is excited to announce the Mayor received 38 applications for vacant City Council Seats #2 and #3. The field of potential new City Council members has been narrowed down to 13 candidates. Pocatello...
When should we expect ISU football to start winning?
The history of football coaches at Idaho State strongly suggests patience on the part of Bengal fans when it comes to first-year coach Charlie Ragle and staff. Telling a Bengal football fan to be patient, however, is kind of like telling a starving man not to eat so fast. It’s a good idea, but it’s probably not going to happen. Looking back at the tenures of the nine football coaches who have passed through Pocatello over the past 42 years shows the enormity of the...
Four East Idaho residents facing felony drug trafficking charges following three separate incidents
Four people were recently arrested after police say they attempted to traffic or deliver felonious amounts of illegal narcotics in three separate incidents in East Idaho, according to court and police records. Dana Allen Mark Northern, 31, of Idaho Falls, has been charged with two felony counts of possession of a controlled substance with the intent to deliver — one for meth and one for fentanyl — as well as misdemeanor counts of resisting and obstructing and possession of drug paraphernalia. ...
Washington man Facing Charges for Stabbing man With Paring Knife in Southern Idaho
AMERICAN FALLS — A 23-year-old Washington man has been charged with a felony after police say he stabbed a man with a paring knife at an extended stay motel in American Falls earlier this month. Allen Zoreil Cruz, 23, has been charged with one count of felony aggravated battery...
Man, 2 juveniles taken to hospital after rollover crash
The following is a news release from Idaho State Police. Idaho State Police is investigating an injury crash that occurred at 8:34 p.m., Sept. 24, northbound US-91 at milepost 88.9, in Fort Hall. A 45-year-old male from Pocatello was traveling northbound on US-91 in a 1999 Honda CR-V. A juvenile...
