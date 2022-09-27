ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

Recruiting Notebook: DeAndre Moore

By Justin Wells
On3.com
On3.com
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4N2HQG_0iCA4jkr00
DeAndre Moore (courtesy of Moore)

Inside Texas takes a closer look at the fit and evaluation for 2023 Los Alamitos (Calf.) St John Bosco wide receiver target, On3 four-star DeAndre Moore.

Comments / 0

Related
On3.com

Top-25 recruit T.A. Cunningham posts photo with Caleb Williams

Los Alamitos (Calif.) High four-star defensive lineman T.A. Cunningham made his first gameday visit to USC this weekend. The top-25 recruit saw a good game between the Trojans and Arizona State as the home team left with a 42-25 victory. Cunningham enjoyed his time, tweeting out two photos Sunday morning...
LOS ANGELES, CA
On3.com

Cam Scott to reschedule Florida State visit; sets 4th official

Due to Hurricane Ian, 2024 No. 13 Cam Scott is forced to reschedule his official visit to Florida State, originally set for this weekend. On3 originally reported Scott’s first three official visits, Florida State (10/1), South Carolina (10/22), and Auburn (11/11). The Florida State visit will be rescheduled, but a date has not been determined yet.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
On3.com

2022 Texas vs. West Virginia Post Mortem: Offense

That's the Texas offense Longhorn fans want to see each week. Creative, resourceful, attacking, opportunistic. Texas had a great read on the Mountaineers defense and built a game plan attacking West Virginia's back end weaknesses rather than attempting to serve some artificial notion of run game equity by running into the teeth of a run-stopping focused defense. The gods of balance ignore feeble offerings and reward offenses with 3rd and 8. If you read my West Virginia preview denigrating the Mountaineers secondary, it's pretty clear that Sark saw the same things and crafted a strong game plan that would see the Longhorns accumulate 250 yards passing and 28 points by halftime.
AUSTIN, TX
On3.com

5 Things: USC 42, Arizona State 25

WeAreSC’s Erik McKinney, Greg Katz and Marc Kulkin provide their 5 Things from USC’s 42-25 win against Arizona State. That includes their Player of the Game, Play of the Game, Expectation Met, Surprise and Biggest Takeaway. 5 Things from USC 42, Arizona State 25. Player of the Game.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
On3.com

WATCH: LSU Recruiting Podcast breaks down QB targets

LSU is going big fish hunting in the 2024 recruiting class for a quarterback. A pair of top targets made their way to Baton Rouge for the New Mexico game. Where does that leave Joe Sloan’s search for his latest quarterback recruit?. On this week’s recruiting podcast episode, Billy...
BATON ROUGE, LA
Outsider.com

Matthew McConaughey Speaks Out After Texas Narrowly Falls To Alabama

Matthew McConaughey is known for many things, and one of them is being the University of Texas football’s biggest cultural ambassador. While the hugely popular actor is known for all things Texas, whether it be from his recent advocacy in the wake of the Uvalde shootings or his flirting with running for governor of the state, McConaughey is normally identified with the Lone Star State.
AUSTIN, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Recruiting#St John#Notebook#Los Alamitos#American Football#College Football
On3.com

Recruits React: Texas 38, West Virginia 20

The Texas Longhorns put on a show on Saturday defeating Big 12 Conference foe West Virginia at DKR-Texas Memorial Stadium. There were recruiting targets in the audience and they came away impressed, top to bottom.
AUSTIN, TX
On3.com

WATCH: Lane Kiffin shoves player toward sideline after costly false start on fourth down

Taking on No. 7 Kentucky at home, No. 14 Ole Miss was aggressive to start, with coach Lane Kiffin ratcheting up the tempo on the team’s opening drive and attempting to go for a fourth-and-1 from just inside Kentucky territory. But a false start blew up the attempt, and Kiffin wasn’t happy, shoving one of the responsible players toward the sideline following the miscue.
LEXINGTON, KY
On3.com

On3 5-star defensive lineman Daevin Hobbs visiting Michigan

Coming off of its key road win over Iowa, Michigan has a notable visitor in town today: On3 five-star defensive lineman Daevin Hobbs. The nation’s No. 3 defensive lineman was at Ohio State yesterday with his family, and instead of heading directly back home, they’re making a stop in Ann Arbor to see the Wolverines, On3 Director of Recruiting Chad Simmons has learned.
ANN ARBOR, MI
On3.com

Georgia slides in latest coaches poll

After a two-week run as the nation’s No. 1 team in the USA Today Coaches Poll, Georgia is out of the top spot. A closer-than-it-should-have-been win over Missouri on Saturday night caused the coaches to bump the Bulldogs down to the No. 2 spot. Georgia opened the season at...
ATHENS, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
On3.com

At crucial juncture, Texas tops WVU and stays in-step in Big 12 race

Texas’ matchup with the West Virginia Mountaineers stood as an inflection point for the Longhorns’ 2022 season. With a win over WVU, Texas would ride into the Red River Shootout above .500 and with a measure of momentum. A loss to Neal Brown’s squad, and Texas becomes a 2-3 team without a win in the Big 12 staring a potential 2-4 start in the face, with hopes for conference title contention likely destroyed.
MORGANTOWN, WV
On3.com

Joe Burrow comments on Tua Tagovailoa injury following Thursday Night Football

The result of this week’s Thursday Night Football game between Miami and Cincinnati proved secondary to the scary sight in the second quarter when Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa suffered head and neck injuries after being slammed down to the turf rather violently, crashing his head on the Paycor Stadium field. Tagovailoa did not move in the aftermath of the tackle and was eventually stretchered off the field surrounded by a fence of teammates.
MIAMI, FL
On3.com

KSR Today: Moving on from a tough loss to Ole Miss

Good morning, folks. It’s been a tough 24 hours for all of us. No. 7 Kentucky lost a heartbreaker on the road to No. 14 Ole Miss on Saturday, ending the Wildcats’ perfect record along the way. UK now moves to 0-11 against SEC West opponents on the road under head coach Mark Stoops. Kentucky had several chances to win the game and played well enough to pull it out, but poorly timed mistakes down the stretch doomed the ‘Cats.
OXFORD, MS
On3.com

On3.com

Nashville, TN
70K+
Followers
74K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.

 https://www.on3.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy