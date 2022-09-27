Recruiting Notebook: DeAndre Moore

That's the Texas offense Longhorn fans want to see each week. Creative, resourceful, attacking, opportunistic. Texas had a great read on the Mountaineers defense and built a game plan attacking West Virginia's back end weaknesses rather than attempting to serve some artificial notion of run game equity by running into the teeth of a run-stopping focused defense. The gods of balance ignore feeble offerings and reward offenses with 3rd and 8. If you read my West Virginia preview denigrating the Mountaineers secondary, it's pretty clear that Sark saw the same things and crafted a strong game plan that would see the Longhorns accumulate 250 yards passing and 28 points by halftime.

AUSTIN, TX ・ 2 HOURS AGO