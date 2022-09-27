ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Herald & Review

Fisher flexes stout defense to thwart Braidwood Reed-Custer 5-0

Wrought-iron defense was the order of the day when Fisher stopped Braidwood Reed-Custer to the tune of a 5-0 shutout in an Illinois boys soccer matchup. The first half gave Fisher a 3-0 lead over Braidwood Reed-Custer. The Bunnies' train of momentum chugged along the second-half tracks with a 2-0...
FISHER, IL
Herald & Review

Chicago officer fatally shoots suspect following foot chase

CHICAGO (AP) — A Chicago police officer fatally shot a man early Sunday following a foot chase with a suspect who had reportedly pointed a gun at another person, police said. The man, believed to be in his 20s, was shot by an officer in Chicago's Old Town neighborhood...
CHICAGO, IL

