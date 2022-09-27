ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Smile director Parker Finn unpacks the movie’s many endings

In some ways, Parker Finn’s feature debut Smile is a standard horror movie, where a central character (hospital therapist Rose, played by Sosie Bacon) falls prey to a supernatural phenomenon and spends most of the movie dealing with the increasingly terrifying battle to understand, resist, and survive what’s happening to her.
10 spooky modern horror books to read this fall

Dark times often call for some sort of escapism and, for many people (myself included), that escapism comes in the form of reading the most terrifying book you can get your hands on. Scary stories are a space where you can practice being brave and learn how to cope with internal and external worries and fears.
The Community movie is finally happening, with most of the cast on board

Seven years after its final season aired, Community is finally getting the movie it’s always aimed for. The project was announced on the show’s Twitter account, with star Joel McHale and NBC’s Peacock accounts confirming it was all real. The Community movie will stream on Peacock when it’s released.
7 anime to watch if you like Cyberpunk: Edgerunners

Cyberpunk: Edgerunners has taken the Internet by storm. The latest anime by Studio Trigger and director Hiroyuki Imaishi is based on the universe of Cyberpunk 2077 and Mike Pondsmith’s TTRPG. The 10-episode limited series has not only won the hearts of critics and anime fans alike as one of the best series to premiere this year, but also managed to reinvigorate the game’s fan base in an impressive display of post-launch synergy.
Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes will continue Hollywood’s most underrated franchise

The recent Planet of the Apes trilogy is one of the most consistently fun and thoughtful blockbuster franchise revivals in recent memory. Beginning in an understated fashion with Rupert Wyatt’s 2011 film Rise of the Planet of the Apes, the series took off when The Batman director Matt Reeves grabbed the baton for 2014’s Dawn of the Planet of the Apes and 2017’s War for the Planet of the Apes with an understated approach to post-apocalyptic action that never lost sight of the humanity in its story about a burgeoning ape society.
Does Netflix regret Blonde’s NC-17 rating or the whole movie?

Prior to its release this week, the controversy surrounding Netflix’s Marilyn Monroe film Blonde centered on its NC-17 rating. According to reports, the film was delayed by a year as Netflix wrangled with director Andrew Dominik over the final cut, apparently hoping to avoid the rating. Rumors swirled about the extreme sexual content that might have earned it.
Marvel’s Armor Wars now envisioned as an Iron Man-level movie

Marvel Studios’ previously announced Disney Plus series Armor Wars has officially grown too big for its metallic britches: Marvel confirmed Thursday that the project has been upgraded to a “theatrical release,” or what the viewers might call a movie. Armor Wars Mark II currently does not have a release date on Disney and Marvel’s extremely packed theatrical calendar.
MOVIES

