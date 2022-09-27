Read full article on original website
jocoreport.com
US 301 Head On Crash Seriously Injures Driver
SMITHFIELD – One driver was seriously injured and another driver arrested for suspicious of impaired driving following a head on crash around 6:00am Saturday. The accident was reported in the 3500 block of US 301 South in front of the former Holt Lake BBQ restaurant. Initial reports indicate the...
jocoreport.com
Generator Powering Johnston County Home Blamed For Carbon Monoxide Death
CLAYTON – A Johnston County man died Saturday morning from apparent carbon monoxide poisoning. It happened on Trenburg Place near Clayton. The neighborhood lost power around 7:00pm Friday. A 65 year-old man was reportedly running a propane-powered generator in his garage to power his home. Around 4:00am Saturday, the...
jocoreport.com
Goldsboro Widening Project Requires Temporary Detour
GOLDSBORO – The ongoing widening of North William Street will require a monthlong detour for drivers headed south onto U.S. 117. The detour tentatively will start Saturday, October 1. With rain in Saturday’s forecast, however, the N.C. Department of Transportation contractor may push back the closure and detour to start Sunday, October 2 or Monday, October 3, when it’s dry again.
cbs17
1 dead, 1 injured in Johnston County crash: NCSHP
BENSON, N.C. (WNCN) — One person died and another person is injured after a vehicle crash in Johnston County Friday night, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol. A 25-year-old male was driving on Raleigh Road in Benson when he lost control of the vehicle and crashed into...
cbs17
Glenwood Avenue floods near Lynn Road, ‘impassable’ conditions: NCDOT
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The onslaught of rain Friday has flooded areas of the Triangle, including a stretch of Glenwood Avenue in Raleigh, according to the NC Dept. of Transportation. Near Lynn Road, the section of Glenwood Avenue was flooded in both directions just before 10 p.m. Drivers were...
jocoreport.com
Driver Arrested Following Early Morning High Speed Chase
JOHNSTON COUNTY – A driver led law enforcement officers on a lengthy chase Saturday morning through southern Johnston County. It started when Johnston County deputies responded to Interstate 95 to locate an erratic driver reported by a 911 caller. When officers attempted to pull over the Ford pickup, the driver refused to stop.
Be careful on the roads: Ian knocks down power lines, trees
RALEIGH, N.C. — Several roads in central North Carolina were blocked by fallen trees on Saturday morning, a couple hours after Ian swept across the state with strong winds and heavy rain. "As the sun comes up and crews get out, we'll get a better sense of the extent...
Woman killed in Johnston County car crash during Tropical Storm Ian
A driver was killed when she veered off the road Friday afternoon.
jocoreport.com
Police Identify Driver Killed In Single Car Accident
CLAYTON – Clayton Police are investigating a single car accident Friday afternoon. It happened around 4:00pm on Covered Bridge Road near Brookhill Drive. Police said a 2001 Chevy Malibu ran off the road and struck a tree. The car sustained heavy damage. The driver, Morgan Justine Stough, age 24,...
NC woman dies after crashing into tree; police trying to determine if weather was a factor
Clayton police are continuing their investigation into the accident to determine the cause and if weather may have played a role.
WXII 12
One killed in Raleigh crash along Lake Wheeler Road
RALEIGH, N.C. — One person died in a crash in Raleigh on Wednesday night. A call to authorities was made around 10:15. Two vehicles were involved. North Carolina State Highway Patrol troopers said the wreck was caused when one driver went off the road, overcorrected and crossed the center line, eventually colliding with the other vehicle in the 5500 stretch of Lake Wheeler Road.
jocoreport.com
Police Investigate Illegally Parked Van, Locate Narcotics
CLAYTON – Two people were arrested on multiple drug offenses August 21st after a Clayton police officer, on routine patrol, noticed an illegally parked Chrysler van in the Walmart parking lot. After speaking with the occupants in the van, the officer reportedly noticed drug paraphernalia in plain sight on...
cbs17
CAUGHT: Fugitive arrested in Edgecombe County after 8 years on the run
FOUNTAIN, N.C. (WNCN) — A fugitive was arrested in Edgecombe County on Friday after nearly eight years on the run, according to the Sheriff’s Office. According to the North Carolina Judicial Branch website, Brandon Lee Garris was wanted for breaking and entering, trespassing, violation of court order and probation violation.
'God, what's going to happen?': Hurricane Ian has Goldsboro woman concerned
The incoming storm has many people living in low-lying areas concerned including one woman in Goldsboro.
cbs17
Thousands left without power after Friday’s storm, Wake County hit the hardest, officials say
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Cleanup efforts started early Saturday morning after Hurricane Ian brought heavy rain and strong winds to our region on Friday. Trees in roads, downed power lines, and debris left on sidewalks were just some of the things North Carolinians experienced. “We saw some very strong...
cbs17
WRAL
Fallen trees knock out power lines in Raleigh neighborhood
A tree came down and power lines were down along London Drive in the Budleigh neighborhood in Raleigh. It appeared the tree was blocking the road.
Fayetteville sees heavy rain, winds and downed branches
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — Cumberland County is expected to see wind gusts of up to 60 mph as Ian moves toward North Carolina. At 5:30 p.m., there were almost 1,500 Duke Energy customers are without power in Cumberland County. Cumberland County had downed trees, flooding behind Locks Creek, a basketball...
