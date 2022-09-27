ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Selma, NC

Comments / 0

Related
jocoreport.com

US 301 Head On Crash Seriously Injures Driver

SMITHFIELD – One driver was seriously injured and another driver arrested for suspicious of impaired driving following a head on crash around 6:00am Saturday. The accident was reported in the 3500 block of US 301 South in front of the former Holt Lake BBQ restaurant. Initial reports indicate the...
SMITHFIELD, NC
jocoreport.com

Generator Powering Johnston County Home Blamed For Carbon Monoxide Death

CLAYTON – A Johnston County man died Saturday morning from apparent carbon monoxide poisoning. It happened on Trenburg Place near Clayton. The neighborhood lost power around 7:00pm Friday. A 65 year-old man was reportedly running a propane-powered generator in his garage to power his home. Around 4:00am Saturday, the...
JOHNSTON COUNTY, NC
jocoreport.com

Goldsboro Widening Project Requires Temporary Detour

GOLDSBORO – The ongoing widening of North William Street will require a monthlong detour for drivers headed south onto U.S. 117. The detour tentatively will start Saturday, October 1. With rain in Saturday’s forecast, however, the N.C. Department of Transportation contractor may push back the closure and detour to start Sunday, October 2 or Monday, October 3, when it’s dry again.
GOLDSBORO, NC
cbs17

1 dead, 1 injured in Johnston County crash: NCSHP

BENSON, N.C. (WNCN) — One person died and another person is injured after a vehicle crash in Johnston County Friday night, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol. A 25-year-old male was driving on Raleigh Road in Benson when he lost control of the vehicle and crashed into...
JOHNSTON COUNTY, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Selma, NC
Accidents
City
Selma, NC
Selma, NC
Crime & Safety
jocoreport.com

Driver Arrested Following Early Morning High Speed Chase

JOHNSTON COUNTY – A driver led law enforcement officers on a lengthy chase Saturday morning through southern Johnston County. It started when Johnston County deputies responded to Interstate 95 to locate an erratic driver reported by a 911 caller. When officers attempted to pull over the Ford pickup, the driver refused to stop.
JOHNSTON COUNTY, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Diesel Fuel#Traffic Control#Accident#The Nc Dot#The Selma Fire Department
jocoreport.com

Police Identify Driver Killed In Single Car Accident

CLAYTON – Clayton Police are investigating a single car accident Friday afternoon. It happened around 4:00pm on Covered Bridge Road near Brookhill Drive. Police said a 2001 Chevy Malibu ran off the road and struck a tree. The car sustained heavy damage. The driver, Morgan Justine Stough, age 24,...
CLAYTON, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WRAL News

One killed in Raleigh crash along Lake Wheeler Road

RALEIGH, N.C. — One person died in a crash in Raleigh on Wednesday night. A call to authorities was made around 10:15. Two vehicles were involved. North Carolina State Highway Patrol troopers said the wreck was caused when one driver went off the road, overcorrected and crossed the center line, eventually colliding with the other vehicle in the 5500 stretch of Lake Wheeler Road.
RALEIGH, NC
jocoreport.com

Police Investigate Illegally Parked Van, Locate Narcotics

CLAYTON – Two people were arrested on multiple drug offenses August 21st after a Clayton police officer, on routine patrol, noticed an illegally parked Chrysler van in the Walmart parking lot. After speaking with the occupants in the van, the officer reportedly noticed drug paraphernalia in plain sight on...
CLAYTON, NC
cbs17

Fatal crash in Clayton kills 24-year-old woman

CLAYTON, N.C. (WNCN) — A Clayton woman died Friday in a single car crash in Johnston County. Police said Morgan Justine Stough, 24, of Clayton ran off the road, striking a tree with her 2001 Chevy Malibu, causing heavy damage. The crash took place along Covered Bridge Road, near Brookhill Drive at approximately 4 p.m.
CLAYTON, NC
WRAL News

Fayetteville sees heavy rain, winds and downed branches

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — Cumberland County is expected to see wind gusts of up to 60 mph as Ian moves toward North Carolina. At 5:30 p.m., there were almost 1,500 Duke Energy customers are without power in Cumberland County. Cumberland County had downed trees, flooding behind Locks Creek, a basketball...
FAYETTEVILLE, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy