RALEIGH, N.C. — One person died in a crash in Raleigh on Wednesday night. A call to authorities was made around 10:15. Two vehicles were involved. North Carolina State Highway Patrol troopers said the wreck was caused when one driver went off the road, overcorrected and crossed the center line, eventually colliding with the other vehicle in the 5500 stretch of Lake Wheeler Road.

