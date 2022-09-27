Read full article on original website
Georgia slides in latest coaches poll
After a two-week run as the nation’s No. 1 team in the USA Today Coaches Poll, Georgia is out of the top spot. A closer-than-it-should-have-been win over Missouri on Saturday night caused the coaches to bump the Bulldogs down to the No. 2 spot. Georgia opened the season at...
Centre Daily
BetMGM Bonus Code Illinois MCBET - Huge Chicago Bears $1000 Bonus Offer
We may earn a fee if you make a purchase through one of our links. The newsroom and editorial staff were not involved in the creation of this content. The Chicago Bears have their city excited again after getting off to a better-than-expected start, and it won’t be long before the Chicago Bulls and Blackhawks are back in regular-season action. For those looking to financially back their teams, BetMGM has a great offer for new customers: A risk-free first bet up to $1,000 using the BetMGM Illinois bonus code MCBET.
Thunder Forward Darius Bazley Has Upcoming Make or Break Year
Watching Darius Bazley last season felt like riding a rollercoaster due to the nature of his up-and-down play. One second he’s making an aggressive drive and finish. Next thing you know, he’s dancing with the ball into oblivion. This led to the Thunder looking in a different direction at the four-spot early on.
