No. 1-ranked 2024 WR Joshisa Trader wants to hear more from the Gators

Nebraska interim head coach Mickey Joseph and his squad are coming off of a much needed bye week as they head into their next matchup versus Indiana. The Cornhuskers are 1-3 on the season and 0-1 under Joseph, as they’re looking to salvage their season following the firing of head coach Scott Frost. During the process, they will look to get some of their younger talents some experience, including freshman defensive backs Malcolm Hartzog and Jaeden Gould.

LINCOLN, NE ・ 1 DAY AGO