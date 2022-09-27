As island’s youth sports kick into high gear, leagues looks to Council to address issues with participation rules and field availability

Read full article on original website
"We're always scared to lose (the beach),” Friday morning waves overtake most of Key Biscayne beaches
Rising tides meant rising concerns Friday morning as the Atlantic Ocean's 2-3-foot waves came flowing, unusually high, into the beaches of Key Biscayne Beach and at the Bill Baggs Cape Florida State Park. "We're getting a lot of water halfway into the beach access," said Bill Baggs manager Jorge Brito,...
Miami under TS Warning as Ian’s track shifts further east; island remains “in a state of ready response”
Hurricane Ian continued to pelt Key Biscayne on Tuesday night with rain and wind, but Fire-Rescue Chief Eric Lang reported "no significant damage" to the area, other than some expected pockets of flooding and several downed trees. The National Hurricane Center (NHC) upgraded the Village and Miami-Dade County into a...
State of Emergency: With Ian’s outer bands hitting Key Biscayne, here is the latest update from the island
Even before the eye of Hurricane Ian had not yet entered the Gulf of Mexico, Village Manager Steve Williamson at noon Tuesday declared a State of Emergency in the Village, addressing concerns with the storm's nearly 500-mile width. Ian entered the Gulf as a strong Category 3, with winds of...
Stop the mudslinging and vote for Faustso Gomez for mayor
Let's step forward, concentrate on the important issues – Rickenbacker, Virginia Key, underground utilities, beach replenishing, storm waters. The primary tells us 58% of the electorate want a change, we do not want our Island to become a dictatorial regime. We are not puppets. This is a democracy. The “patrons” must accept change, let new people, proposals, ideas and voices emerge.
Stormy day Key Biscayne dining & delivery options
As Key Biscayne deals with Hurricane Ian’s outer bands and winds, combined with surface street flooding throughout the island, residents venturing out should use extreme caution. Many restaurants’ hours might be impacted or changed and deliveries could be slower. We suggest calling the restaurants before venturing out. Here...
Farmers Market brings joy to the Key Biscayne community every week
On an average Saturday morning, you’ll find a lot of movement in the parking lot of the Key Biscayne Community Church. Vendors set up their stands and lay out their products as they get ready to come to the farmer’s market. The market is stationed at 355 Glenridge...
Ian now an “extremely dangerous” Cat-4 storm with 140 mph winds
As of 5 a.m. Wednesday morning, Hurricane Ian strengthened to an extremely dangerous Category 4 hurricane, with winds reaching 140 mph as it moves NNE towards the west coast of Florida at 10 mph. The latest advisory from the National Hurricane Center (NHC) in Miami places the center of Ian...
Another Florida property insurance company goes into receivership, the 16th to go into liquidation; who else is on the list?
In a, perhaps, coincidental move Tuesday, just as Hurricane Ian was preparing to target the Tampa to Fort Myers area, another Florida base property insurance company will stop writing future property insurance policies. Sunrise-based FedNat Insurance Company became the sixth this year, and the 16th overall, to land on the...
Happening in October: Pink Floyd show at Miami’s Arsht Center
The Adrienne Arsht Center for Performing Arts is bringing the U.K. to the U.S. with a world-renowned Pink Floyd tribute band, playing all of their greatest hits at a show part of the venue’s Live at Knight series. Floyd Nation: Experience Pink Floyd is set to take place on...
