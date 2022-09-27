As island’s youth sports kick into high gear, leagues looks to Council to address issues with participation rules and field availability

Let's step forward, concentrate on the important issues – Rickenbacker, Virginia Key, underground utilities, beach replenishing, storm waters. The primary tells us 58% of the electorate want a change, we do not want our Island to become a dictatorial regime. We are not puppets. This is a democracy. The “patrons” must accept change, let new people, proposals, ideas and voices emerge.

KEY BISCAYNE, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO