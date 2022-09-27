ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Key Biscayne, FL

As island’s youth sports kick into high gear, leagues looks to Council to address issues with participation rules and field availability

islandernews.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
islandernews.com

Stop the mudslinging and vote for Faustso Gomez for mayor

Let's step forward, concentrate on the important issues – Rickenbacker, Virginia Key, underground utilities, beach replenishing, storm waters. The primary tells us 58% of the electorate want a change, we do not want our Island to become a dictatorial regime. We are not puppets. This is a democracy. The “patrons” must accept change, let new people, proposals, ideas and voices emerge.
KEY BISCAYNE, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Sports
City
Key Biscayne, FL
islandernews.com

Stormy day Key Biscayne dining & delivery options

As Key Biscayne deals with Hurricane Ian’s outer bands and winds, combined with surface street flooding throughout the island, residents venturing out should use extreme caution. Many restaurants’ hours might be impacted or changed and deliveries could be slower. We suggest calling the restaurants before venturing out. Here...
KEY BISCAYNE, FL
islandernews.com

Ian now an “extremely dangerous” Cat-4 storm with 140 mph winds

As of 5 a.m. Wednesday morning, Hurricane Ian strengthened to an extremely dangerous Category 4 hurricane, with winds reaching 140 mph as it moves NNE towards the west coast of Florida at 10 mph. The latest advisory from the National Hurricane Center (NHC) in Miami places the center of Ian...
FLORIDA STATE
islandernews.com

Another Florida property insurance company goes into receivership, the 16th to go into liquidation; who else is on the list?

In a, perhaps, coincidental move Tuesday, just as Hurricane Ian was preparing to target the Tampa to Fort Myers area, another Florida base property insurance company will stop writing future property insurance policies. Sunrise-based FedNat Insurance Company became the sixth this year, and the 16th overall, to land on the...
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Davey
islandernews.com

Happening in October: Pink Floyd show at Miami’s Arsht Center

The Adrienne Arsht Center for Performing Arts is bringing the U.K. to the U.S. with a world-renowned Pink Floyd tribute band, playing all of their greatest hits at a show part of the venue’s Live at Knight series. Floyd Nation: Experience Pink Floyd is set to take place on...
MIAMI, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy