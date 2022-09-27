Four-star DB Marjayvious Moss talks contenders, decision timeline

Four-star Maize (Kan.) quarterback and Kansas State commit Avery Johnson is one of the top quarterbacks in the country in the 2023 class. The 6-foot-2, 175-pounder has put up his fair share of eye-popping passing performances, but he showed over the weekend why he is so coveted as a dual-threat quarterback at the next level.

MANHATTAN, KS ・ 2 HOURS AGO