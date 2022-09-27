ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NME

Melody’s Echo Chamber reissues self titled debut and announces world tour

Melody’s Echo Chamber has reissued her self-titled debut for its 10th anniversary, as well as announcing details of a world tour for 2023. The reissue was simultaneously released today alongside ‘Unfold’– a compilation of seven rare and previously unreleased tracks. One of these songs, ‘Norfolk Hotel’, is accompanied by a music video, which you can watch below.
