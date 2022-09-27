Read full article on original website
NME
Melody’s Echo Chamber reissues self titled debut and announces world tour
Melody’s Echo Chamber has reissued her self-titled debut for its 10th anniversary, as well as announcing details of a world tour for 2023. The reissue was simultaneously released today alongside ‘Unfold’– a compilation of seven rare and previously unreleased tracks. One of these songs, ‘Norfolk Hotel’, is accompanied by a music video, which you can watch below.
musictimes.com
Coolio 'Real' Cause of Death: Paramedics Tried To Revive Rapper For 45 Minutes
Coolio was declared dead at the age of 59. According to his manager Juarez, who talked to TMZ, the famed rapper, whose actual name is Aris Leon Ivey Jr., was at a friend's house and went to the restroom. When Coolio did not come out of the restroom, his companion...
NME
Arctic Monkeys’ new song ‘Body Paint’ is an ambitious, swaggering rock ballad
“For a master of deception and subterfuge / You’ve made yourself quite the bed, to lie in” Alex Turner accuses in the opening lines of ‘Body Paint’. The song commences at a measured pace, bringing in bright bell-like piano playing as Matt Helders drums evenly and meditatively in the background.
NME
Dave Navarro sitting out upcoming Jane’s Addiction tour due to “continued battle” with long COVID
Jane’s Addiction guitarist Dave Navarro will sit out the band’s forthcoming tour with Smashing Pumpkins, as the musician is continuing to suffer from the effects of long COVID. In a message to fans posted on the band’s social media, Navarro confirmed he will not be performing on the...
