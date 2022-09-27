Read full article on original website
Water with an “earthy taste” causing concerns in Madisonville
MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WEHT) – Madisonville city officials say they have received several customer concerns about the drinking water having an earthy taste. Officials say they have conducted multiple tests at various locations verifying that the water is safe to drink, and is not harmful. Madisonville city officials say this condition is due to the rapidly […]
Yard sales happening along Highway 60 in Henderson
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Kentucky residents are holding yard sales this week all along Highway 60. People who are interested can find household items, clothes and even toys ready to be purchased. The yard sales run for 200 miles through Livingston, Crittenden, Union and several other western Kentucky counties. One...
The importance of checking your furnace yearly
According to officials, checking your furnace yearly is essential, as it could lead to fatal consequences. "When you're dealing with gas and carbon monoxide it can be very deadly to the person or even pets," said James Dickerson, a service technician at Brackett Heating and Air in Evansville. The National...
City decides what to do with August storm debris
After weeks of uncertainty, the City of Evansville has decided what to do with the debris from the devastating August storms at the former site of Roberts Stadium on Boeke Road. “First, we had this problem of debris throughout the community, I don't think we've seen high winds like that...
Can We Pretty Please Get a Slim Chickens Restaurant in Owensboro, KY?
Raise your hand if you've ever eaten at a Slim Chickens? If you have, it's entirely possible that hand of yours is going to be holding a ridiculously good chicken tender in it. If you're hand isn't raised, just prep yourself, my little birdies. You're gonna wanna flap those wings, get to a city that has one and wrap those beaks around some chicken.
Traffic Alert: Center Street to be closed for 4 days in Owensboro
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - A traffic alert for drivers in Owensboro. Center Street will be closed from East Fourth Street to East Fifth Street for sewer repairs, beginning Thursday. Transportation officials say the closure is expected to last four days. They also say a detour will be marked for the...
HPD closes US 41 lane for sand spill
The Henderson Police Department announced a temporary lane closure on their Facebook page.
Large power outage reported in southeast Evansville
There's a large power outage being reported on the southeast side of Evansville, Indiana. According to CenterPoint Energy's outage map, approximately 2,300 customers are currently being affected by the outage. The utility's map says that the outage was reported at 11:17 a.m. Friday, and that the estimated restoration time is...
City of Henderson undergoing feasibility study on potential new hotel
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Henderson city leaders are putting up the cash to see whether a new hotel would be a good fit for the city. Henderson City Commissioners are using over $27,000 for a feasibility study to bring a new hotel to the downtown area. The decision comes on the heels of expected riverboat stops in the future.
Free 'Tox Away Day' happening in Owensboro on Saturday
There's a free "Tox Away Day" happening for residents in Daviess County, Kentucky on Saturday. On Saturday, Oct. 1, Daviess County residents are invited to dispose of hazardous household waste at the free drop-off event. Acceptable items include lighter fluid, thinners, turpentine, adhesives, old gasoline, polishes, kerosene, 2 cycle gasoline,...
Window, door manufacturer brings $16M plant to Kentucky
A new production and distribution facility in Kentucky will bring an investment of over $16 million and 203 full-time jobs to Hopkinsville, Gov. Andy Beshear said. Elevate Windows and Doors LLC will use an existing 100,000-square-foot (9,290-square-meter) building for the operation, according to a news release from the governor’s office Thursday.
Hopkins Co. changes storm siren criteria: tornado warnings only
HOPKINS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Hopkins County Emergency Management is changing their outdoor warning siren activation criteria starting October 1. Previously, they were activated for both severe thunderstorm warnings and tornado warnings. Now, they will only be activated for tornado warnings that impact Hopkins County. Officials say the change is...
City of Evansville offering special METS shuttles during Fall Festival
The City of Evansville will be providing lunch-time shuttles to and from the West Side Nut Club Fall Festival. Starting on the first day of the Fall Festival, the city will off the shuttle service to the public from 11 a.m. through 2 p.m. In addition to the Fall Festival...
BREAKING: Allegiant Air Flights Arriving and Departing Evansville Regional Cancelled 9/29/22
I love flying out of Evansville Regional Airport to Orlando, Florida. But what throws a wrench in your vacation plans? Mother nature. The hurricane / tropical storm situation is affecting travelers here in the Tri-State. Weather Channel’s Jim Cantore hangs on as Hurricane Ian makes landfall. Allegiant Air Flights...
I-165 back open in Daviess County after semi overturns, spills liquid
A portion of I-165 in Daviess County, Kentucky, is back open after being closed Friday morning due to an overturned semi. The Masonville Fire Department says its crews responded to the scene around 5:30 a.m. on Friday, along with the Daviess County Fire Department. The fire department says that the...
Leaders announce 260 new coal jobs in Henderson
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Leaders say River View Coal is expanding into Henderson with a $35 million investment. They expect to hire 260 new employees with an average pay of more than $34 per hour, plus benefits. “$48.99 an hour if you count those benefits,” Henderson County Judge Executive Brad...
UPDATE: Interstate 24 returns to normal in Clarksville after wreck in Kentucky
Update, 7:15 p.m.: Traffic is mostly clear up to the state line. Update, 6:40 p.m.: Traffic is slow but returning to normal for most of Clarksville, but it’s still backed up from Exit 1 past the state line into Kentucky. Update, 5:30 p.m.: Traffic is clear between Exits 4...
Neighbors grow concerned over unsightly property
VANDERBURGH COUNTY, In. (WEHT) — Over the last week many people have expressed their concerns over abandoned homes that haven’t been touched in the last several years and now more people are speaking on a property in their neighborhood. Vehicles filling the yard along with trash surrounding the...
Texas window and door manufacturer to invest $16M in Hopkinsville plant and create 203 jobs
The 100,000-square-foot spec building in Hopkinsville’s Commerce Park I will become a manufacturing and distribution hub for a window and door manufacturer that plans to employ 203 full-time workers. Gov. Andy Beshear announced Thursday that Elevate Windows and Doors will invest approximately $16 million in the facility. Based in...
