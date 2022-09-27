ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madisonville, KY

Comments / 1

WEHT/WTVW

Water with an “earthy taste” causing concerns in Madisonville

MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WEHT) – Madisonville city officials say they have received several customer concerns about the drinking water having an earthy taste. Officials say they have conducted multiple tests at various locations verifying that the water is safe to drink, and is not harmful. Madisonville city officials say this condition is due to the rapidly […]
MADISONVILLE, KY
14news.com

Yard sales happening along Highway 60 in Henderson

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Kentucky residents are holding yard sales this week all along Highway 60. People who are interested can find household items, clothes and even toys ready to be purchased. The yard sales run for 200 miles through Livingston, Crittenden, Union and several other western Kentucky counties. One...
HENDERSON, KY
wevv.com

The importance of checking your furnace yearly

According to officials, checking your furnace yearly is essential, as it could lead to fatal consequences. "When you're dealing with gas and carbon monoxide it can be very deadly to the person or even pets," said James Dickerson, a service technician at Brackett Heating and Air in Evansville. The National...
EVANSVILLE, IN
wevv.com

City decides what to do with August storm debris

After weeks of uncertainty, the City of Evansville has decided what to do with the debris from the devastating August storms at the former site of Roberts Stadium on Boeke Road. “First, we had this problem of debris throughout the community, I don't think we've seen high winds like that...
EVANSVILLE, IN
WBKR

Can We Pretty Please Get a Slim Chickens Restaurant in Owensboro, KY?

Raise your hand if you've ever eaten at a Slim Chickens? If you have, it's entirely possible that hand of yours is going to be holding a ridiculously good chicken tender in it. If you're hand isn't raised, just prep yourself, my little birdies. You're gonna wanna flap those wings, get to a city that has one and wrap those beaks around some chicken.
OWENSBORO, KY
14news.com

Traffic Alert: Center Street to be closed for 4 days in Owensboro

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - A traffic alert for drivers in Owensboro. Center Street will be closed from East Fourth Street to East Fifth Street for sewer repairs, beginning Thursday. Transportation officials say the closure is expected to last four days. They also say a detour will be marked for the...
OWENSBORO, KY
14news.com

Madisonville addresses concerns about water taste

MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - After getting several concerns about an earthy water taste, Madisonville city officials say the water is safe to drink. Despite the taste, they say they have conducted several tests at different locations to determine the water is safe. Officials say the taste may be unpleasant but...
MADISONVILLE, KY
wevv.com

Large power outage reported in southeast Evansville

There's a large power outage being reported on the southeast side of Evansville, Indiana. According to CenterPoint Energy's outage map, approximately 2,300 customers are currently being affected by the outage. The utility's map says that the outage was reported at 11:17 a.m. Friday, and that the estimated restoration time is...
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

City of Henderson undergoing feasibility study on potential new hotel

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Henderson city leaders are putting up the cash to see whether a new hotel would be a good fit for the city. Henderson City Commissioners are using over $27,000 for a feasibility study to bring a new hotel to the downtown area. The decision comes on the heels of expected riverboat stops in the future.
HENDERSON, KY
wevv.com

Free 'Tox Away Day' happening in Owensboro on Saturday

There's a free "Tox Away Day" happening for residents in Daviess County, Kentucky on Saturday. On Saturday, Oct. 1, Daviess County residents are invited to dispose of hazardous household waste at the free drop-off event. Acceptable items include lighter fluid, thinners, turpentine, adhesives, old gasoline, polishes, kerosene, 2 cycle gasoline,...
DAVIESS COUNTY, KY
Bluegrass Live

Window, door manufacturer brings $16M plant to Kentucky

A new production and distribution facility in Kentucky will bring an investment of over $16 million and 203 full-time jobs to Hopkinsville, Gov. Andy Beshear said. Elevate Windows and Doors LLC will use an existing 100,000-square-foot (9,290-square-meter) building for the operation, according to a news release from the governor’s office Thursday.
KENTUCKY STATE
14news.com

Hopkins Co. changes storm siren criteria: tornado warnings only

HOPKINS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Hopkins County Emergency Management is changing their outdoor warning siren activation criteria starting October 1. Previously, they were activated for both severe thunderstorm warnings and tornado warnings. Now, they will only be activated for tornado warnings that impact Hopkins County. Officials say the change is...
HOPKINS COUNTY, KY
14news.com

Leaders announce 260 new coal jobs in Henderson

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Leaders say River View Coal is expanding into Henderson with a $35 million investment. They expect to hire 260 new employees with an average pay of more than $34 per hour, plus benefits. “$48.99 an hour if you count those benefits,” Henderson County Judge Executive Brad...
HENDERSON COUNTY, KY
WTVW

Neighbors grow concerned over unsightly property

VANDERBURGH COUNTY, In. (WEHT) — Over the last week many people have expressed their concerns over abandoned homes that haven’t been touched in the last several years and now more people are speaking on a property in their neighborhood. Vehicles filling the yard along with trash surrounding the...
VANDERBURGH COUNTY, IN

