ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Comments / 0

Related
NME

Kesha reveals vocal cord was damaged at Taylor Hawkins tribute gig

Kesha has said that she haemorrhaged one of her vocal cords while performing at the Taylor Hawkins tribute concert in Los Angeles. After celebrating Hawkins’ memory and music with a special six-hour gig in London earlier this month (September 3), ‘The Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert’ took over LA’s Kia Forum on Tuesday evening (September 27), with a bounty of special guests.
LOS ANGELES, CA
NME

5 Seconds Of Summer’s Luke Hemmings discusses Taylor Hawkins’ death

5 Seconds of Summer‘s Luke Hemmings has opened up about the death of late Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins in a new interview. Sitting down with Apple Music’s Zane Lowe, the band spoke about their musical inspirations, with singer Hemmings mentioning Hawkins and Dave Grohl. “There’s such a...
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Billie Eilish
Person
Finneas
Person
Damon Albarn
Person
Beck
Person
Stevie Nicks
NME

Watch Eddie Vedder join Stevie Nicks on stage for ‘Stop Draggin’ My Heart Around’

Stevie Nicks headlined Eddie Vedder‘s Ohana Fest last night (September 30) – watch them perform ‘Stop Draggin’ My Heart Around’ together below. The Pearl Jam frontman has been running his own California-based festival since 2016, and over those years has hosted a series of collaborations on its stage. In 2021, he formed a new band for a covers-filled set after Kings of Leon, who were due to headline the event, pulled out after the death of their mother, Betty Ann.
CELEBRITIES
NME

Watch Yeah Yeah Yeahs perform ‘Burning’ on ‘Kimmel’

Yeah Yeah Yeahs performed their single ‘Burning’ on the latest episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live!, lifted from their new album ‘Cool It Down’. The band – comprising Karen O, Nick Zinner and Brian Chase – were the musical guests on the September 30 episode of the talk show, where they performed the ‘Cool It Down’ cut the same day of the album’s release.
MUSIC
NME

Watch Tori Kelly’s acoustic cover of BLACKPINK’s ‘Typa Girl’

American singer-songwriter Tori Kelly has posted her moving rendition of ‘Typa Girl’, a cut from BLACKPINK’s sophomore album ‘Born Pink’. In a TikTok clip posted to her official account earlier this week, the vocalist performed ‘Typa Girl’ with her acoustic guitar playing as accompaniment. “Didn’t know that you were cold ’til you felt my fire / Heaven’s gate just opened up, hearing choirs / If you say something else, you a liar,” Kelly sings in the clip.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Popular Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Blur#Coachella 2022#The La Times
NME

Scooter Braun says he should have handled Taylor Swift situation differently

Scooter Braun has shared regrets over how he handled the sale of Taylor Swift‘s master recordings. Back in 2019, Swift confirmed her plans to re-record songs from her first six records in a bid to take control over her music once again after music manager Braun and his media holding company, Ithaca Holdings LLC, acquired Swift’s old label, Big Machine Label Group, back in June 2019.
CELEBRITIES
NME

Rolling Loud New York 2022: Five hype-worthy moments from the hip-hop festival

Last week, Rolling Loud concluded its multi-city run in New York City, staging the hip-hop music festival in the genre’s birthplace for a weekend to remember. The festival kicked off on an unseasonably chilly Friday and ended on a rainy, show-stopping Sunday. The three-day event brought together fans from across the city’s five Burroughs, the tri-state area, and beyond, because, as one attendee named Deja from Connecticut told us, “New York, is just a way different vibe.”
FESTIVAL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Apple Music
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Celebrities
NME

Louis Tomlinson says Zayn Malik’s recent One Direction covers make him “feel good”

Louis Tomlinson has reacted to Zayn Malik‘s recent spate of One Direction covers, saying they make him “feel good”. In recent weeks, Malik – who left the band in 2015 – has been sharing covers of the pop band’s songs, most recently airing a version of ‘Night Changes’. Earlier this summer, he shared a video of himself covering the band’s track ‘You and I’.
CELEBRITIES
NME

Arctic Monkeys’ Alex Turner reflects on infamous BRIT Awards speech

Arctic Monkeys frontman Alex Turner has looked back in a new interview on his infamous speech at the 2014 BRIT Awards. Turner memorably gave a speech about “that rock’n’roll” and the “cyclical nature of the universe” while collecting the band’s award for MasterCard Album of the Year at the ceremony, before dropping the microphone and walking off stage.
MUSIC
NME

Listen to ‘Take 1′ of The Beatles’ ‘Tomorrow Never Knows’

The first take of The Beatles’ ‘Tomorrow Never Knows’ has been released – you can listen to the studio outtake below. The track forms part of a new special deluxe edition of the legendary band’s 1966 album ‘Revolver’, which is set for release on October 28.
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy