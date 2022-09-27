Read full article on original website
Watch Kid Cudi and Ty Dolla $ign perform ‘Willing To Trust’ on ‘Fallon’
Appearing on the latest episode of The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon, Kid Cudi gave a performance of his single ‘Willing To Trust’ with Ty Dolla $ign, lifted from his forthcoming album ‘Entergalactic’. The performance took place on last night’s (Wednesday, September 28) episode of the...
Kesha reveals vocal cord was damaged at Taylor Hawkins tribute gig
Kesha has said that she haemorrhaged one of her vocal cords while performing at the Taylor Hawkins tribute concert in Los Angeles. After celebrating Hawkins’ memory and music with a special six-hour gig in London earlier this month (September 3), ‘The Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert’ took over LA’s Kia Forum on Tuesday evening (September 27), with a bounty of special guests.
5 Seconds Of Summer’s Luke Hemmings discusses Taylor Hawkins’ death
5 Seconds of Summer‘s Luke Hemmings has opened up about the death of late Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins in a new interview. Sitting down with Apple Music’s Zane Lowe, the band spoke about their musical inspirations, with singer Hemmings mentioning Hawkins and Dave Grohl. “There’s such a...
Phill Collins and Genesis sell publishing rights and master recordings for $300million
Phil Collins and his Genesis bandmates have sold a portion of their songs’ assets to Concord Music Group, including the publishing rights and master recordings for much of Genesis’ music. According to the Wall Street Journal, the deal was valued at more than $300million and will also include...
Watch Eddie Vedder join Stevie Nicks on stage for ‘Stop Draggin’ My Heart Around’
Stevie Nicks headlined Eddie Vedder‘s Ohana Fest last night (September 30) – watch them perform ‘Stop Draggin’ My Heart Around’ together below. The Pearl Jam frontman has been running his own California-based festival since 2016, and over those years has hosted a series of collaborations on its stage. In 2021, he formed a new band for a covers-filled set after Kings of Leon, who were due to headline the event, pulled out after the death of their mother, Betty Ann.
Watch Yeah Yeah Yeahs perform ‘Burning’ on ‘Kimmel’
Yeah Yeah Yeahs performed their single ‘Burning’ on the latest episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live!, lifted from their new album ‘Cool It Down’. The band – comprising Karen O, Nick Zinner and Brian Chase – were the musical guests on the September 30 episode of the talk show, where they performed the ‘Cool It Down’ cut the same day of the album’s release.
Watch Tori Kelly’s acoustic cover of BLACKPINK’s ‘Typa Girl’
American singer-songwriter Tori Kelly has posted her moving rendition of ‘Typa Girl’, a cut from BLACKPINK’s sophomore album ‘Born Pink’. In a TikTok clip posted to her official account earlier this week, the vocalist performed ‘Typa Girl’ with her acoustic guitar playing as accompaniment. “Didn’t know that you were cold ’til you felt my fire / Heaven’s gate just opened up, hearing choirs / If you say something else, you a liar,” Kelly sings in the clip.
Scooter Braun says he should have handled Taylor Swift situation differently
Scooter Braun has shared regrets over how he handled the sale of Taylor Swift‘s master recordings. Back in 2019, Swift confirmed her plans to re-record songs from her first six records in a bid to take control over her music once again after music manager Braun and his media holding company, Ithaca Holdings LLC, acquired Swift’s old label, Big Machine Label Group, back in June 2019.
People are remembering Coolio’s ‘Kenan & Kel’ theme tune after his death
Fans have been paying tribute to Coolio following the news of his death, with particular praise being reserved for his Kenan & Kel theme tune. The American rapper behind the 1995 hit ‘Gangsta’s Paradise’ died at the age of 59 yesterday (September 28) in Los Angeles, according to Rolling Stone.
Rolling Loud New York 2022: Five hype-worthy moments from the hip-hop festival
Last week, Rolling Loud concluded its multi-city run in New York City, staging the hip-hop music festival in the genre’s birthplace for a weekend to remember. The festival kicked off on an unseasonably chilly Friday and ended on a rainy, show-stopping Sunday. The three-day event brought together fans from across the city’s five Burroughs, the tri-state area, and beyond, because, as one attendee named Deja from Connecticut told us, “New York, is just a way different vibe.”
Dave Navarro sitting out upcoming Jane’s Addiction tour due to “continued battle” with long COVID
Jane’s Addiction guitarist Dave Navarro will sit out the band’s forthcoming tour with Smashing Pumpkins, as the musician is continuing to suffer from the effects of long COVID. In a message to fans posted on the band’s social media, Navarro confirmed he will not be performing on the...
Louis Tomlinson says Zayn Malik’s recent One Direction covers make him “feel good”
Louis Tomlinson has reacted to Zayn Malik‘s recent spate of One Direction covers, saying they make him “feel good”. In recent weeks, Malik – who left the band in 2015 – has been sharing covers of the pop band’s songs, most recently airing a version of ‘Night Changes’. Earlier this summer, he shared a video of himself covering the band’s track ‘You and I’.
Nick Cave explains why he’s decided to start doing interviews again
Nick Cave has spoken openly on his fan Q&A website The Red Hand Files about his recent decision to resume doing interviews. The musician has used the site in the past few years as his main communication outlet, where he responds to fan questions on a number of topics. Cave,...
Arctic Monkeys’ Alex Turner reflects on infamous BRIT Awards speech
Arctic Monkeys frontman Alex Turner has looked back in a new interview on his infamous speech at the 2014 BRIT Awards. Turner memorably gave a speech about “that rock’n’roll” and the “cyclical nature of the universe” while collecting the band’s award for MasterCard Album of the Year at the ceremony, before dropping the microphone and walking off stage.
Björk hits back at the sexism levelled against her and Kate Bush
Björk has spoken to NME about the sexism often levelled against her and Kate Bush, as well as how the recent success of the latter’s ‘Running Up That Hill’ shows a clear change in attitudes. The Icelandic icon was speaking to NME for the week’s Big...
Lucy Dacus releases covers of Carole King’s ‘Home Again’ and ‘It’s Too Late’
Lucy Dacus has released covers of Carole King‘s ‘It’s Too Late’ and ‘Home Again’, as well as a live performance video. READ MORE: Lucy Dacus: “This record is just one step on the staircase of revelation”. Both songs originally featured exclusively on a...
NME Australia cover stars Parkway Drive on ‘Stranger Things’, the grim influences on ‘Darker Still’ and more
Parkway Drive are the latest band to feature on the cover of NME Australia, talking about their seventh album, ‘Darker Still’, their near-breakup, male mental health and much more. For the story, we caught up with three members of the Aussie metal band – frontman Winston McCall, lead...
Kendrick Lamar kicks off new season of ‘Saturday Night Live’ with three-song set
Kendrick Lamar was the musical guest for the first episode of the new season of Saturday Night Live last night (October 1) – see his three-song set below. Last week, Kendrick was announced to perform on the 48th season of the legendary show, with Megan Thee Stallion and Willow other upcoming musical guests.
Listen to ‘Take 1′ of The Beatles’ ‘Tomorrow Never Knows’
The first take of The Beatles’ ‘Tomorrow Never Knows’ has been released – you can listen to the studio outtake below. The track forms part of a new special deluxe edition of the legendary band’s 1966 album ‘Revolver’, which is set for release on October 28.
