Stevie Nicks headlined Eddie Vedder‘s Ohana Fest last night (September 30) – watch them perform ‘Stop Draggin’ My Heart Around’ together below. The Pearl Jam frontman has been running his own California-based festival since 2016, and over those years has hosted a series of collaborations on its stage. In 2021, he formed a new band for a covers-filled set after Kings of Leon, who were due to headline the event, pulled out after the death of their mother, Betty Ann.

