ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

Sugarwitch Opens This Friday in the Patch Neighborhood

By Cheryl Baehr
St. Louis Riverfront Times
St. Louis Riverfront Times
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LxbQu_0iCA44qR00
Sugarwitch opens its first brick and mortar in the Patch neighborhood this Friday.

A popular ice cream brand is ready to welcome fans into its first St. Louis storefront. Sugarwitch (7726 Virginia Avenue) , the ice cream sandwich company owned by married couple Martha Bass and Sophie Mendelson, will open the doors to its brick-and-mortar location this Friday, promising frosty treats, floats, coffee and more varieties of the staples that have helped it build a loyal following over the past year.


"The first pop-up we did blew our expectations out of the water," Mendelson says. "We stockpiled two weeks of production that would thought would be a week of sales, and we sold out in three hours. We thought, OK, we need to figure out how to make more ice cream right now."

Bass and Mendelson founded Sugarwitch in Columbia, Missouri, in 2019, though the roots of the brand began three years earlier. At that time, the pair were living 2,000 miles apart and realized that they were both separately making ice cream sandwiches as a way to pass the time, decompress from work and bring joy to their friends. When they were finally living together in Columbia as graduate students, they combined forces and began selling their sandwiches under the Sugarwitch name at pop-up events and farmers' markets around town.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3augkt_0iCA44qR00
Sophie Mendelson and Martha Bass are thrilled with the reception to Sugarwitch.

Last year, the pair relocated to St. Louis for Bass' job and brought Sugarwitch with them. They had planned on continuing the pop-up model that was so successful in Columbia but instead forged a more formal arrangement with restaurateur Ben Poremba to regularly sell the sandwiches out of an Airstream at his restaurant, Olio. The sandwiches were a hit, and as they took on more staff and developed a larger following, they realized that a permanent home was the next logical step.


"At first, we were very focused on a kitchen that would be big enough for all the freezers we were going to need and weren't really thinking about a storefront," Mendelson says. "But then we found this building. Ben was so instrumental in that and told us we had to look at it. At first, we thought it was too big, but he was right; it was amazing. We thought that, if we could figure out how to do this, we had to."

The building Bass and Mendelson found is the old Carondelet Bakery (most recently operating as Adelle's Bakery), a property that dates back to the 1870s and is said to have been a bakery since 1878. As Mendelson explains, she and Bass are thrilled with the space and have worked diligently with contractors and various other building professionals to put their own Sugarwitch twist on the space while balancing its historic character.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3y5Jck_0iCA44qR00
The Black Cherry Float is one of Sugarwitch's new offerings.

"We've been putting together the Sugarwitch presence while preserving the building's history in a visible way," Mendelson says.

Fans of Sugarwitch's pop-ups can expect the core ice cream sandwiches they have come to love at the new location, as well as offerings that incorporate seasonal flavors into the rotation. They will also continue to offer the their popular Choco Taco, a Sugarwitch version of the Klondike treat of the same name which was indefinitely discontinued this summer.

Additionally, Bass and Mendelson are thrilled to be partnering with Fox Park roaster and cafe Coffeestamp for their coffee service. Though they will not have an espresso machine, they will be offering drinks based around cold brew and nitro cold brew. Drinks include both mainstay and seasonally rotating soda fountains floats and other frothy coffee-based treats. They will also be doing some novelties that combine coffee and tea with Sugarwitch frozen items, such as a horchata push pop that uses Coffeestamp's famous Latin American-inspired beverage and Big Heart Tea matcha cold brew. However, Mendelson is excited to see how things evolve and looks forward to new flavors and concoctions as they grow into the space.

"It's amazing to have this fluid dream team of people contributing their expertise and creativity to what we are building," Mendelson says.

Sugarwitch will be open Fridays from 3-9 p.m., and Saturdays and Sundays from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m.

Comments / 1

Related
FOX2Now

Photos: Tour the former St. Louis Lunatic Asylum

ST. LOUIS — A tour of the historic St. Louis County Lunatic Asylum takes visitors through the building’s 153 years of history. There are ghosts rumored to be in the building, but the tour guide, Psychiatric Rehabilitation Center associate director Felix Vincenz, said he has yet to experience ghostly activity.
SAINT LOUIS COUNTY, MO
RFT (Riverfront Times)

Best Place to Spend $10: Gustine Market

Whatever it is you need, Gustine Market (3150 Gustine Avenue, 314-932-5141) has it. Coffee beans? Eggs? Milk? Almond milk? Wine? A pack of four laundry-detergent pods? Regulars can count on one hand the number of times a run to Gustine failed to deliver and a second stop at a larger store was required. The market specializes in the sort of essentials you realize you’re out of at the exact moment you need them, such as flour and sugar. And everything comes in small sizes. You can’t pick up a box of Pop-Tarts, but you can buy a foil package of two Pop-Tarts. In lieu of a box of trash bags the shop stocks a small bag of four or five. It also has a phenomenal selection of wine and beer. A nice bottle or six pack comes in right around $10. Personally, we’d spend our Hamilton on a Diet 7 Up, a black-and-white cookie, a single fun-size seasonal Reese’s and — oh, I don’t know — some dryer sheets. —Ryan Krull.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Missouri Restaurants
Local
Saint Louis, MO Lifestyle
City
Columbia, MO
Local
Saint Louis, MO Food & Drinks
State
Missouri State
Local
Missouri Lifestyle
Local
Missouri Food & Drinks
City
St. Louis, MO
City
Saint Louis, MO
Local
Saint Louis, MO Restaurants
RFT (Riverfront Times)

Best Grocery Store: Ruler Foods

While grocery shopping, do you enjoy examining the virtues of numerous varieties of each item, ending up with a cart full of esoteric ingredients? If you answered yes, skip this entry. Everyone else, buckle up. From the outside, Ruler Foods (multiple locations including 2700 South Grand Boulevard, 314-772-1410) — simply “Ruler” for those who know — looks like nothing special, and perhaps even dubious. Inside, however, shoppers will find something akin to a cleaner, neater, more organized and less expensive version of that well-known grocer that rhymes with “baldy.” Ruler is owned by Kroger (most packaged items are store brand) and carries most basic groceries (though not all), along with a good selection of higher-end options. Want organic produce and eggs, whole-wheat tortillas, tofu, non-dairy milk and protein ice cream? Ruler has that. Prefer your basic ground beef, Cheerios, frozen pizza, tortilla chips, sandwich bread, peanut butter and rice? Ruler has that, too. Prices are shockingly low. Be warned: First-time shoppers have been known to wander the aisle muttering, “But … how is this so cheap?” —Jessica Rogen.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
microsoftnewskids.com

Woman Finds Porch Ransacked By Culprit Hidden In Plain Sight

Sometimes the cutest faces make the biggest messes. That’s what one St. Louis, resident learned recently when she discovered her back deck had been completely rummaged through. With soil from her garden scattered about and flower pots knocked on their sides, it became clear that some sort of animal...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Alina Andras

3 Great Steakhouses in Missouri

If you happen to live in Missouri and you love to go out with your loved ones from time to time, and you are also looking for new restaurants to try, keep on reading because this article is for you. That's because I have put together a list of three amazing steakhouses in Missouri.
MISSOURI STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Restaurant Info#Ice Cream Sandwiches#Tea#Staples#Food Drink#Patch
feastmagazine.com

St. Louis openings and closings: September 2022

If this list is any indication for what’s to come in fall and winter, the future for new restaurants in St. Louis looks bright. The much-loved Baileys’ Chocolate Bar reopened in Lafayette Square on Sept. 3. If you find yourself in South City, both Sanguchitos by Brasas and Sugarwitch opened their doors near Carondelet.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
RFT (Riverfront Times)

Best Barbecue: The Stellar Hog

If you’ve ever had Alex Cupp’s beef ribs, a Sundays-only special at the Chesterfield location of his barbecue restaurant the Stellar Hog (multiple locations including 40 Clarkson Wilson Center, Chesterfield; 636-778-9204), you understand his tagline “Best Barbecue in the Galaxy.” These meaty wonders are unequivocally the clearest example of primal, carnivorous joy known to man — the dish you’d present on a platter should the aliens finally make contact and want to know our species’ highest achievement. A case study in meat, fat, salt and char, the ribs have the perfect balance of meaty chew, but enough fat that you could spread them on a biscuit. Cupp is a master of the meat-smoking craft, and his other dishes like brisket, ribs and pulled pork show his prowess. However, the beef ribs are so mind-bogglingly delicious that they make thoughts of any other meats disappear into the void. When we have to flee this planet, we’ll be taking Cupp and his smoker with us. —Cheryl Baehr.
CHESTERFIELD, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Reddit
NewsBreak
Ice Cream
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
RFT (Riverfront Times)

Best Sandwich: Pastrami at Nomad

Even as a young line cook coming up in some of the area’s top restaurants, Tommy Andrew wanted to open a sandwich spot — the sort of place that had that one special thing everyone knew about and came to eat. When he was offered the opportunity to open Nomad (1221 Tamm Avenue, 314-696-2360) in February of 2020, it was a no-brainer that pastrami would be that dish for Andrew. A self-described lover of the peppery cured meat, Andrew had been perfecting his recipe for years and had gotten it so locked down he felt confident he could build an entire restaurant around it.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
RFT (Riverfront Times)

Best Cannabis Edible: THC-Infused Red Hot Riplets by Missouri’s Own

It’s a match truly made in heaven, a melding of stoner interests so perfect it should file for a marriage license. We’re talking, of course, about the blissful commingling of Red Hot Riplets and THC, a brilliant scheme concocted by the people at Missouri’s Own and Old Vienna that has seen the chips flying off the shelves since they were introduced in June. A self-feeding mechanism by which to both induce and relieve the munchies, each bag of the cannabis-infused chips contains 20 milligrams of THC. The chips themselves are quite simply the freshest Riplets we’ve ever had, tasting like they were just pulled off the line. It’s a product so clever and well executed that it’s nearly impossible to get your hands on. “Basically, every pack in the city has sold out within 24 to 48 hours of being on the shelf,” Chief Marketing Officer of Missouri’s Own parent company Show-Me Organics Tony Billmeyer told RFT in June. It’s part of the company’s grand plan to incorporate Missouri-specific flavors into its edible products, and one that’s left us intrigued about what the company will cook up next. Fingers crossed it’s THC-infused toasted ravioli. —Tommy Chims.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
RFT (Riverfront Times)

Best Burger: Jack Nolen's

Jack Nolen’s (2501 South Ninth Street) owner Jim Grindstaff doesn’t have a phone in his Soulard establishment. What he does have is the city’s most quintessential smashburger, a stunning specimen created after he traveled the country on a quest to discover what makes for a delicious burger patty. He paid attention to the key details — the ideal blend of beef, the perfect melty cheese, the right type of bun — and the culmination of that effort is Jack Nolen’s double cheeseburger, a magical smashburger that is a perfection of the form. The key is the beef mix, a blend of brisket, chuck and short rib that is so well marbled it remains buttery and tender throughout when smashed on the flattop, save for the crispy edges that are like a beefy lace. Gooey American cheese seeps into every crevice, and a simple garnish of lettuce, tomato, onion and dill pickle slices crown the beauty before it’s tucked into a soft potato bun. That you can enjoy such a classic while bellied up to the bar at such a quintessential watering hole only adds to the mystique. It’s a good thing he doesn’t have a phone; it would be ringing off the hook. —Cheryl Baehr.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
RFT (Riverfront Times)

Best St. Louis-Style Pizza: Monte Bello Pizzeria

Monte Bello Pizzeria (3662 Weber Road, 314-638-8861) can’t claim definitively that it was the first-ever restaurant to offer St. Louis-style pizza, but it is certainly one of — if not the — city’s oldest spots for the cracker-crust delicacy. Founded in 1953 by the Petrillo family and run for decades by its second owners, the Morgans, the restaurant has come to define the genre for its loyal Lemay customers, as well as those who travel far and wide for a taste of St. Louis pizza history. Current owners Dennis and Tonya Buechel are fiercely protective of that legacy and have committed to keeping things going the way they always have. This means using the same recipe — one that (gasp!) doesn’t include Provel — the same deck ovens, the same vintage pizza pans and even the same ravioli prep board made for the restaurant back in the 1960s as a shop-class project by one of the restaurant’s regulars. When you taste a Monte Bello pizza, you’re tasting a good pie for sure, but what makes it really special is that you are tasting a bit of St. Louis history. —Cheryl Baehr.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
RFT (Riverfront Times)

Best Medical Marijuana Dispensary: SWADE

Multiple locations including 6166 Delmar Boulevard, 314-924-6502. Let’s face it: The lure of convenience with Amazon or your local big-box behemoth is real. Yet St. Louis has great boutiques where you can snag much better, more unique finds, from sleek, retro furniture to designer duds on the cheap to cheeky mugs and T-shirts for the bad boss in all of us. You just have to put in the work. Shopping local is a treasure hunt, and the fun involves not just finding items within the store, but finding the stores themselves. These hidden gems are sprinkled around the city for you to discover. And once you do, you’ll feel good knowing that your money is staying right here in St. Louis to support your neighbor. Pop in, say hi to the proprietors, and let yourself discover something new. —Rosalind Early.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
midriversnewsmagazine.com

Lake Saint Louis continues to see The Meadows as its ‘downtown’

In 2019 and 2020, Mid Rivers Newsmagazine published several articles about The Meadows, its stores and restaurants, new apartments being built, and “shark tank” competitions to promote the next new ideas in retail. At that time, Lake Saint Louis leaders and residents viewed The Meadows as “the new downtown” of the city.
LAKE SAINT LOUIS, MO
RFT (Riverfront Times)

Best Place to Hide Behind Your Mask: Schnucks

One of the best things about St. Louis is that if you live here for long enough, you’ll see people you know wherever you go. But one of the worst things about St. Louis is that if you live here for long enough, you’ll see people you know everywhere you go. It’s a big-little town like that. One of the places this will always happen is your local Schnucks. You just want to stop in and grab some chips for a barbecue and then — bam — you’re stuck talking to someone you barely remember from high school for the next 45 minutes. But if you wear your mask, you get to escape so many time-consuming and/or awkward social situations. Long-lost acquaintances won’t even recognize you behind the mask (especially if you add sunglasses to the look), and you can just breeze out of there and avoid being dragged into pointless small talk. Score. —Jaime Lees.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
St. Louis Riverfront Times

St. Louis Riverfront Times

St. Louis, MO
1K+
Followers
240
Post
203K+
Views
ABOUT

The Riverfront Times focuses on the issues that are important to St. Louis's young adults. Each week, hundreds of thousands of readers turn to the RFT for award-winning journalism, powerful investigative reporting, news and commentary on local politics, and the most comprehensive arts and entertainment coverage in the St. Louis area.

 https://www.riverfronttimes.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy