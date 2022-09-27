ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News

Will MI candidates accept results of the 2022 election? Here's what they said

By Max White
WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News
WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3enBHz_0iCA41CG00

The 2022 election is just a few weeks away, and after what happened in 2020, we went to the candidates to ask if they would accept the results of this year’s vote .

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is facing off against Republican Tudor Dixon, Attorney General Dana Nessel is taking on Republican Matt DePerno, and Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson is facing Kristina Karamo for the state's three highest offices.

On top of that, all of Michigan's congressional seats are up for election in new districts, with some incumbents not winning their primary or deciding to retire.

In 2020, many candidates throughout the state, as well as then-President Donald Trump, refused to accept the results of the election and made baseless claims that the election was stolen. Will that happen again in 2022? It depends on the candidate.

In a statement, Whitmer said that she is "committed to protecting voter rights and ensuring the will of the people is respected in Michigan by accepting the results of this election."

Whitmer pointed to the record turnout across Michigan and called 2020 the most "secure election in state history, administered by Republican, Democratic, and non-partisan clerks across Michigan."

That wasn't the same for Dixon, who wouldn't commit to accepting the results through a spokesperson.

Sara Broadwater, the communications director for Dixon's campaign, said in part "there's no reason to believe they (Whitmer and Benson) are serious about secure elections."

Broadwater also said, "if they (Whitmer and Benson) follow the letter of the law as is this time, I believe we can have a reasonable amount of faith in the process."

Both Nessel and Benson said they would accept the results of the election

"We unequivocally support the will of eligible Michigan voters and, as Attorney General, Dana Nessel will do everything in her power to ensure that voters are safe and their voices are heard on Election Day," a Nessel campaign spokesperson said.

"She will always stand by and respect the will of the voters, regardless of the outcome of any election, and expects every candidate, and elected official to do the same," Liz Boyd said in a statement on behalf of Benson.

Multiple emails to both DePerno and Karamo's campaign s were not returned.

But, Karamo has frequently criticized the 2020 election. She is reportedly part of the "America First" coalition of secretary of state candidates who believe the election was stolen, and according to Politico , want to roll back access to mail-in voting.

DePerno reportedly worked to get access to voting tabulator machines in Michigan after the 2020 election, which has been reported extensively by The Detroit News , and a special prosecutor has been appointed to investigate whether DePerno and others should be charged for their attempts to gain access to the voting machines.

Rep. Elissa Slotkin, who is taking on Republican Tom Barrett in the election for the 7th district, said accepting the election was "non-negotiable," and that "anyone running for elected office must make clear that they’ll accept the results of the election—full stop. Saying anything else is harmful to our country, our politics, and our very democracy."

An email to Barrett's campaign last week was not returned, but according to an article in the Detroit Free Press published Tuesday morning, Barrett isn't sure whether the 2020 election was fair.

“It's an unknowable thing. How many people mailed in absentee ballots that were ineligible to participate in the election?" he said to the Free Press . "We can't know for sure what effect that had. That's why we have to stop it before it happens."

The Free Press also notes he has wanted election reform, including a voter ID law that Whitmer vetoed.

Other candidates who said they would accept the result of the election include Rep. Debbie Dingell, who is running in the sixth congressional district, and Rep. Haley Stevens, who is running in the 11th district.

Comments / 205

Kenneth Henke
5d ago

no because no one is fit to do the right thing,they're only in it for the money, they don't care about our state and they sure in the hell don't care about us citizens

Reply(14)
24
Carol Albertson
5d ago

There are other parties..that have candidates running for Offices..look into those. The democrats, and republicans have brought this country down to third world status.

Reply(29)
37
Crackofdawn Farms
4d ago

Let’s face it if you’re a Democrat, whether you win or lose, you will except the results. If you’re a Republican, you will only accept the results if you win, they become a whiny poor sport party that can’t accept losing and thanks for some godforsaken reason that the people really support their views. Both Democrat and a large majority of Republicans support abortion I have several Republican friends that will except the results because they are not the party of Trump. They also support abortion. They are supporting the Democrats because the republican party is so far off base.

Reply(21)
43
Related
The Detroit Free Press

New Whitmer-Dixon poll numbers released

Good morning, welcome to Thursday. Here's the news in the political atmosphere. Poll results are in. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's lead over Republican Tudor Dixon ahead of the Nov. 8 general election has grown to 16 percentage points — up from 11 points one month ago — according to a new Free Press poll.
MICHIGAN STATE
Michigan Advance

Dixon gives a speech hammering Whitmer, but doesn’t stay for Oakland Co. MAGA town hall

About 100 people populated an Oakland County banquet space Thursday night for a town hall featuring several of former President Donald Trump administration officials, along with GOP Lt. Gov. nominee Shane Hernandez. Republican gubernatorial nominee Tudor Dixon appeared briefly to make a campaign speech and did not participate in the “America First Agenda” town hall […] The post Dixon gives a speech hammering Whitmer, but doesn’t stay for Oakland Co. MAGA town hall  appeared first on Michigan Advance.
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election State#Michigan Attorney General#Election Day#Election Reform#Voting Machines#Politics#Republican#Democratic
Business Insider

Trump-endorsed GOP candidate calls on people to take up 'pitchforks and torches' against the 'liberal media'

A Republican candidate for Wisconsin governor has told people to take up "pitchforks and torches." Tim Michels was angered by a news report about his donations to anti-abortion and anti-gay groups. His opponent's spokesperson said, "he's too radical for Wisconsin." A Republican candidate running for Wisconsin governor has told people...
WISCONSIN STATE
The Hill

Watch live: Trump holds rally in Michigan

Former President Trump is holding a rally in Warren, Mich., Saturday evening. During the event, he will campaign for GOP gubernatorial nominee Tudor Dixon as she seeks to unseat Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D), as well as for Republican state attorney general nominee Matthew DePerno and Republican secretary of state candidate Kristina Karamo.
WARREN, MI
The Detroit Free Press

Editorial: Michigan Republicans are riding stolen election lies to political oblivion

In January 2021, four days after the now-infamous assault on the U.S. Capitol, the Free Press published an editorial documenting the roles 28 Michigan Republicans had played in the unsuccessful attempt to overturn the 2020 presidential election. Headlined “People of the lie,” the editorial described how a small group of elected leaders and GOP operatives in our state plotted to prevent the presidential candidate Michigan voters preferred from succeeding the incumbent he had defeated – first by...
MICHIGAN STATE
Detroit News

Trump, Michigan Republicans put faith in 'MAGA movement' at Warren rally

Warren — Former President Donald Trump encouraged Michigan voters to support his slate of Republican candidates during a rally in Macomb County on Saturday, saying they could "save the day" in the battleground state. Speaking inside the Macomb County Community College Sports and Expo Center in Warren, Trump was...
MICHIGAN STATE
The Associated Press

Wisconsin's top Republican sues to block Jan. 6 subpoena

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin’s Republican Assembly leader is suing to block a subpoena that orders him to testify before the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection about a conversation he had with Donald Trump about overturning the 2020 election. Assembly Speaker Robin Vos filed the lawsuit on Sunday in federal court in Wisconsin arguing that the subpoena falls outside the scope of the committee’s investigation into last year’s Capitol attack and infringes on his legislative immunity from civil process. Vos, who had a falling out with Trump this summer, also alleged that the short notice of the subpoena placed an undue burden on him. Rep. Bennie Thompson, committee chair, issued the subpoena Friday ordering Vos to appear on Monday morning either in person or via videoconference. He did not testify. The deposition was postponed.
WISCONSIN STATE
The Detroit Free Press

LaBrant: GOP ticket is least qualified in Michigan history | Opinion

In the days after Republican primary voters chose her to be their party's gubernatorial nominee, Tudor Dixon’s top priority was to travel out-of-state to Dallas, Texas to speak at the Conservative Political Action Committee (CPAC) convention), where she joined election deniers like Ted Cruz, Marjorie Taylor Green, Josh Hawley, and My Pillow CEO Mike Lindell as a featured speaker. Also sharing the CPAC podium with Dixon were insurrection aiders and abettors like: Steve Bannon, Mark Meadows, Matt...
MICHIGAN STATE
CBS Detroit

Michigan Supreme Court takes major car insurance case

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — The Michigan Supreme Court agreed Thursday to decide whether major changes in car insurance law apply to people who were catastrophically injured before summer 2019.The case is being closely watched by insurers, health-care providers and long-term victims of crashes.For decades, people injured in crashes were entitled to payment for "all reasonable charges" related to care and rehabilitation. But the new law set a fee schedule and a cap on reimbursements not covered by Medicare.In August, the state Court of Appeals said lawmakers "did not clearly demonstrate" that insurance payment cuts would be applied retroactively.And even if those changes were intended to be retroactive, that step violates contract protections in the Michigan Constitution, the court said in a 2-1 opinion.The decision was a victory for roughly 18,000 people needing long-term care after crashes that took place before June 11, 2019, and the providers of those services.But the Supreme Court accepted an appeal of that decision and said it would hear arguments in March.In an effort to lower Michigan's insurance rates, which were among the highest in the U.S., the Republican-controlled Legislature and Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer agreed to sweeping changes in 2019.
MICHIGAN STATE
WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News

WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News

32K+
Followers
10K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Detroit, Michigan news and weather from WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wxyz.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy