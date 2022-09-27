ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animals

Thomas Rhett Overcomes Being ‘Freaked Out’ by Horses for Most of His Life: VIDEO

By Tia Bailey
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MKOo6_0iCA3wsR00

Country singer Thomas Rhett recently shared a special moment on Instagram. The star overcame his fear of horses after years of being afraid of them.

Rhett took to his Instagram page to open up about a fear he has had for most of his life — horses. He states that while he is unsure why, they have always “freaked him out.” He explains more in the caption of his post.

“I have been pretty freaked out by horses most of my life. Not really sure why. Maybe because they know I am a pretty high strung human being, and they can sense that haha. @laur_akins on the other hand grew up around them and now so have our kids,” he shared. “3/4 of my babies ride 2 or 3 days a week and so does my wife. Therefore, i need to get more comfortable around them. Today was the closest I’ve really been to a horse in my adult years and it was incredible. I plan to be around them a lot more often (I don’t know the lingo, I realize I’m slouching and I know I need more of a grip on the reigns).”

The video shows Rhett walking alongside a horse. Fans took to the comments of the video to share their pride and love for the star, and what he did for his kids.

One fan commented: “Wonderful you are willing to explore things unfamiliar to enjoy with family! Great Dad!”

Another fan said: “Love the honesty and vulnerability in this post the most! It’s okay to admit we are human!”

Thomas Rhett and Breland Collab on New Song

Rhett is featured on a new song with singer/songwriter/producer Breland. Breland shared how the collaboration came together a few weeks ago.

The song, “Praise the Lord,” is on Breland’s album, “Cross Country.”

“You have to be ready so you don’t have to get ready,” he said to Taste of Country Nights’ Evan Paul. “‘Praise the Lord’ was in my Thomas Rhett folder before I ever met him. I didn’t know him at the time, and it took us months to finally get it to him, but when the opportunity arose, I was like, ‘I have the perfect song for us.’”

The star also spoke about what makes a hit, and said that the Rhett featured song may reach that level.

“I think it’s gotta chart in some capacity. I would say that one is a hit because it went Platinum,” Breland said. “‘Throw It Back’ went Gold, ‘Beers on Me’ (with Dierks Bentley and Hardy) went Gold and went No. 1. I would say those three are safely hits. ‘Praise the Lord’ could get to hit status. I think we’re almost Gold or could be Gold right now. I think it has to have some kind of certification or something has to happen for it to be called a ‘hit.'”

Comments / 0

Related
Outsider.com

‘American Pickers’ Star Danielle Colby to Undergo Surgery for ‘Unforeseen Health Issues’

Danielle Colby of American Pickers fame is telling people that she will be undergoing surgery for “unforeseen health issues.” Colby, who is a cohost on the show along with Robbie Wolfe, released a very detailed statement on Instagram on Friday. She has been a part of the show since its inception with Mike Wolfe. Her role would grow once the show fired Frank Fritz from his hosting duties there.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

Hurricane Ian Washes Away Entire Section of Fort Myers in Devastating Video

After making landfall on Florida’s coast Wednesday, Hurricane Ian has moved on in a destructive path toward South Carolina. In doing so, the Category 5 rapidly turned into a tropical storm, promising to make landfall farther north a second time. Meanwhile, in FL, floodwaters from Hurricane Ian have begun to recede. However, despite that, deadly storm surges completely ravaged areas of the Sunshine State. A shocking video captured the moment an entire section of Fort Myers was washed away in a storm surge.
FORT MYERS, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dierks Bentley
Person
Thomas Rhett
Outsider.com

‘Yellowstone’ Fans Are Losing It Over One Star’s New Look in the Season 5 Trailer

The long wait for the fifth season of Yellowstone is nearly at an end and fans can barely contain their excitement. The next installment in Taylor Sheridan‘s neo-western family drama finally premieres in November and fans can now get their first chance to see some of what’s in store. The Yellowstone Season 5 trailer dropped yesterday and it gave us our first look at some of the changes in store for the Duttons.
TV SERIES
Outsider.com

NASCAR Driver Jordan Anderson Shares Update After Fiery Crash

NASCAR fans watched as Truck Series driver Jordan Anderson dipped from his truck as it was engulfed in flames and hit the inside wall. Anderson collapsed after getting out of the vehicle and was later transported via helicopter to a hospital in Birmingham. It’s the last thing you want to see on the track.
MOTORSPORTS
Outsider.com

LOOK: Gruesome Photo Shows Whitetail Buck That Speared Itself Trying to Jump a Cemetery Fence

When animals like a whitetail buck come into areas they are not familiar with in life, then things can go really wrong. For a case in point, take a look at our photo right here. A whitetail buck ends up spearing itself. How did this happen? The buck was reportedly trying to jump a cemetery fence. As you can see, tragically it did not happen. The buck’s intestines can be seen in this photo. Sometimes, these viral photos will reflect what can happen in nature.
ANIMALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Horse#Freaked
Outsider.com

Cow Herd Goes Viral After Adopting Lone Wild Boar Piglet

A few German cows have become internet famous after welcoming an orphaned wild boar piglet into their herd. According to the DPA press agency, farmer Friedrich Stapel was looking after his herd one day when he noticed a small, brown piglet roaming with the cows in his town of Brevoerde, located in central Germany. He believes the animal lost its group when it crossed a nearby river.
ANIMALS
Outsider.com

WATCH: $1 Million McLaren Gets Washed Away in Hurricane Ian Floodwater

A yellow McLaren worth $1 million was reportedly one of the many vehicles that washed away in Hurricane Ian’s floodwater on Wednesday (September 28th). The DailyMail reports that the $1 million vehicle was washed from its Florida garage by the floodwater of Hurricane Ian. The owner, Ernie, shared a snapshot of the vehicle being on the road during the storm. “Car went thru the garage,” he wrote in the caption.
FLORIDA STATE
Outsider.com

Most ‘Hated’ NASCAR Drivers of 2022 Revealed

While you can make educated guesses all you want, nothing beats data. Some folks took the time to find the most hated NASCAR drivers of 2022. Using tweets from this season, we now know who the online NASCAR fanbase dislikes the most. By the way, it’s not much of a surprise.
MOTORSPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Pets
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Outsider.com

WATCH: Huge Frat Brawl Breaks Out in Ole Miss Student Section

Despite the close game down on the field between Ole Miss and Kentucky, some frat bros couldn’t help but start a bit of a brawl in the stands. This one looks to be a Rebel on Rebel conflict. Who knows what caused it? Maybe someone forgot to bring the airplane bottles of Fireball. College football tends to bring out the intensity in folks.
OXFORD, MS
Outsider.com

LOOK: Cyclist Captures Insane Video of Absolutely Jacked Mountain Goat

A mountain goat has become internet famous after being caught on film traversing a mountain road while showing off some impressive—and almost comical—height and brawn. The footage, which was posted on Twitter by Oddly Terrifying shows a cyclist stopped on a scenic road. The “absolutely massive” mammal takes a look at the camera as it nonchalantly walks by with a jaw-dropping stature. Then it continues on is way without incident.
ANIMALS
Outsider.com

PHOTOS: Woman’s ‘Hurricane Prep’ in Myrtle Beach Includes Massive Alcohol Stash

Hurricane Ian seemed to be winding down after it pummeled the state of Florida and left behind a wake of destruction across the state. But after making its way inland and being downgraded to a tropical storm, it turned back towards the Atlantic Ocean and regained strength. It’s now been reclassified to a hurricane once again, and Ian now has its sights set on the coast of South Carolina.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
Outsider.com

WATCH: Alligator Leaps From the Water, Chomps Florida Man’s Brand-New Drone

A Palm Beach, Florida real estate agent recently learned just how dangerous and agile alligators can be when he lost his brand new drone to a hungry gator in one fell swoop. Robert Rosetto is getting his 15 minutes of fame after posting a video of the fatal fly-by on his Instagram account. In the footage, he hovers the craft over a lake while a gator curiously and calmly watches. The giant reptile then leaps straight from the water and snatches it with an audible crunch.
PALM BEACH, FL
Outsider.com

9-Year-Old Girl Lands Absolutely Massive Bluefin Tuna Worth a Fortune

A nine-year-old girl caught a massive bluefin tuna weighing more than five times her own weight and worth $80,000. Izzy Crotty battled a 400-pound fish that was so powerful she had to secure her rod to the boat in order not to be dragged in. The young girl was joined by her father, John, for the 30-minute battle with the massive fish. This took place 20 miles off the coast of Plymouth, Devon, The Daily Mail reports.
ANIMALS
Outsider.com

Outsider.com

566K+
Followers
62K+
Post
220M+
Views
ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy