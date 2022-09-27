ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

What’s happening around the Big Ten on Tuesday, September 27?

By Kristian Dyer
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LbslJ_0iCA3sLX00

The craziness won’t be slowing down in college football or the Big Ten. Not by a long shot.

What kind of a week was it for the Big Ten? Well, check out ‘ Summing up each Big Ten team’s Week 4 with a GIF from the Office’ for a humorous look at the week that was in Big Ten football. But Week 5 of the college football season, featuring all four of the Big Ten teams that are ranked in the USA TODAY Sports football coaches poll promises to provide some separation in the conference.

Some pretty big teams in the Big Ten might be facing a losing record by the time Saturday closes out.

Check out what is going on around this Big Ten Tuesday!

h

h

Iowa

[embed]https://twitter.com/HawkeyesWire/status/1574715528156946432[/embed] From Hawkeyes Wire : " They just out-fundamental you, they’ll out-technique you, and they aim to out-execute you."

Michigan

[embed]https://twitter.com/wolverineswire/status/1574715718653952001[/embed] From Wolverines Wire : "And like it or not, Michigan in particular after last year, they have expectations that are far greater than just beating Maryland on a random Saturday in September. Their expectations are about competing with and potentially beating Ohio State, winning the Big Ten Championship, and returning to the playoff with a team that is better suited to win a playoff game than the one that went to the playoffs last year and got run out of the building by Georgia."

Michigan State

[embed]https://twitter.com/TheSpartansWire/status/1574489064727887879[/embed] From Spartans Wire : "The Spartans not only seem to have not progressed at all, but it appears that the team has regressed from last year to this year on the defensive side of the ball, much to the disgust of the fans."

Nebraska

[embed]https://twitter.com/CornhuskersWire/status/1574534668640309251[/embed] From Cornhuskers Wire : "2023 running back recruit Arnold Barnes III will take an official visit to Nebraska this weekend, according to Steve Wiltfong of 247 Sports ."

Ohio State

[embed]https://twitter.com/BuckeyesWire/status/1574145936565145610[/embed] From Buckeyes Wire : "There’s still a decent gap between ‘Bama and Ohio State, but it is closing, and frankly, it doesn’t really matter."

Penn State

[embed]https://twitter.com/NittanyLionWire/status/1574698102488965122[/embed] From Nittany Lions Wire : "Monday Night Football turned into a bit of a showcase for Penn State football as Micah Parsons and the Dallas Cowboys visited Saquon Barkley and the New York Giants in an NFC East battle. Parsons and the Cowboys came out on top in front of the Giants’ version of the whiteout in the Meadowlands, and Parsons put on quite the show."

Rutgers

[embed]https://twitter.com/KristianRDyer/status/1574752628453564418[/embed] From Rutgers Wire : "As part of a strong visitor’s contingent on Friday, Zamot spent some individual time with wide receivers coach Damiere Shaw as well as head coach Greg Schiano."

1

1

Comments / 0

Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Watch: Ohio State’s Ryan Day, Rutgers’ Greg Schiano shake hands following heated end to game

The biggest buzz moment from Saturday’s Rutgers at Ohio State game wasn’t a highlight reel play but rather the interaction between Scarlet Knights head coach Greg Schiano and the Buckeyes’ Ryan Day. Schiano and Day exchanged words in the fourth quarter of Ohio State‘s comprehensive 49-10 win over Rutgers. At issue was what appeared at the time to be a fake punt attempt from Ohio State’s Jesse Micro. The punter was then hit out of bounds by Rutgers’ returner Aron Cruickshank, who was ejected from the game. This led to Schiano running from the sideline to separate his team from the Ohio...
COLUMBUS, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maryland State
State
Georgia State
State
Nebraska State
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

What one word best describes the Texas A&M Football team?

Now that we are almost 5 weeks into the 2022  college football season, we are finally starting to get an idea of who these teams are. Thousands of words have graced the pages of this website and many others, describing the Aggies football team and their offensive struggles, and defensive dominance, but as Kevin on The Office once said, “Why waste time say lot word, when few word do trick?” So on Friday, David Kenyon of Bleacher Report decided to work through the top-25 teams in college football, describing them in one word. His entry for the Aggies? 17. Texas A&M Aggies: Unconvincing Texas A&M fell to Appalachian State, barely beat an unimpressive Miami team and squeaked out a victory over Arkansas thanks to a fortuitous defensive score and the aforementioned bizarre missed kick. Look, you cannot take the 3-1 record from the Aggies. But the confidence meter, on a 1-10 scale, probably isn’t reading higher than a 4 or 5 in College Station. List Social media reactions to 5-Star DL David Hicks' commitment to Texas A&M List Texas A&M football all-time roster: Offensive starters and backups
COLLEGE STATION, TX
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Social media reacts to Ryan Day and Greg Schiano exchanging words

Ohio State football head coach Ryan Day and Rutgers’ Greg Schiano exchanged what appears to be some heated words during a fourth quarter play in the Buckeyes’ 49-10 win over the Scarlet Knights. The play that led to the dust-up (if it was that), was when punter Jesse Mirco took off and ran 22 yards for a first down. Rutgers wide receiver Aron Cruickshank put a shoulder into Micro after the player had stopped his run and ran out of bounds. Cruickshank was whistled for a flagrant foul and ejected from the game. Schiano raced across the field from the opposite sideline and very clearly directed a comment at the direction of Day. Social media was created for moments like this. Check out some of the reactions to Ryan Day and Greg Schiano’s unusual sparring of words. hhKeep it classy[embed]https://twitter.com/barstoolsports/status/1576345829107200000[/embed]BTN Bias? Joshua Perry was probably right on this[embed]https://twitter.com/gregp_j/status/1576346167285534721[/embed]Ryan Bombay?[embed]https://twitter.com/KHollowell_/status/1576346914001281024[/embed]Ryan Day is a dog[embed]https://twitter.com/andrew_butrey7/status/1576343212327063552[/embed]Maybe best of three Powerball, American Gladiators style?[embed]https://twitter.com/BFW/status/1576343106575773696[/embed]You're not that guy[embed]https://twitter.com/bunch_nuts/status/1576343694684233729[/embed]One more[embed]https://twitter.com/wisejohnp/status/1576345277614542848[/embed]11
COLUMBUS, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Micah Parsons
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

“Saban Sucks:” The best pre-game tweets from Arkansas vs Alabama

Arkansas and Alabama is the most anticipated matchup in the SEC in Week 5. Therefore, it’s one of the most anticipated matchups in the country. Razorback Road was swamped in the hours leading up to Saturday’s kickoff from Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. Streets around the stadium were closed off because of the madhouse on campus. In the stadium, Nick Saban faced jeers from the Razorbacks’ student section when he walked onto the field, indicitive of what is expected to be a hostile environment for the No. 2 team in the country. Arkansas hasn’t beaten Alabama in its last 14 tries, but last...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Alabama dethrones Georgia in latest USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll

After taking down Arkansas on the road in a Week 5 win that featured a whole host of storylines, Alabama returns to the No. 1 spot in the USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll. Georgia had moved up after the Crimson Tide’s rough-looking matchup against the Texas Longhorns and held the top spot for a few weeks. However, after a down-to-the-wire game against Missouri, the Bulldogs have fallen.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Clemson stays put in the Coaches Poll after a top-10 win

Dabo Swinney and the Tigers had a big week hosting College GameDay and walking away with a top 10-win over rival NC State to remain undefeated. Clemson taking down NC State wasn’t the only exciting action around the ACC, with Wake Forest pulling out a big-time win on the road against Florida State. Arguably the most interesting outcome of the week for the conference was Georgia Tech pulling off a road win over Pittsburgh. Outside the conference, Georgia struggled again this week, squeaking by Missouri and a kicker who was nailing 50-yarders. It was another wild week of college football. You can see below what...
CLEMSON, SC
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Penn State running back no longer on roster

The future of the Penn State running game looks in pretty solid shape with freshmen Nick Singleton and Kaytron Allen. But after Penn State’s latest win against Northwestern, head coach James Franklin announced a veteran running back is no longer part of the program. Franklin announced Devyn Ford was no longer on the roster when asked about his absence on the sidelines during Penn State’s Week 5 win at home against Northwestern. “Devyn Ford is no longer on the team,” Franklin announced on Saturday. “He’s decided that he wanted to focus on academics. And we wish him the best. I think you...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Football#Penn State Football#Coaches Poll#Ohio State#American Football
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Dallas Cowboys
Sports
Penn State University
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
USA Today
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Michigan State University
NewsBreak
Rutgers University
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Everything Nick Saban said following Alabama's emotional win over Arkansas

In one of the strangest, most momentum-swinging games you have ever seen, No. 2 Alabama went on the road and defeated the Arkansas Razorbacks 49-26. The Crimson Tide would come out of the gates on fire and quickly jumped on the Hogs 14-0. Then, one of the scariest moments of the college football season happened when star quarterback Bryce Young exited the contest with a shoulder injury.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

156K+
Followers
207K+
Post
60M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy