‘This thing can spiral away from us’: Longtime Patriots captain sends challenge after Mac Jones’ injury

Bengals star Joe Burrow’s reaction to Tua Tagovailoa injury after win over Dolphins
Joe Burrow was all smiles after the Cincinnati Bengals defeated the Miami Dolphins on Thursday night, 27-15. One could argue that the final scoreline is a bit flattering for Burrow and Co., considering how this game felt closer than what the final score might reflect. Burrow had a noteworthy performance...
Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa gets critical injury update that’s a huge sigh of relief
Many feared the worst after Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa suffered a nasty blow to the head in the second quarter of a close game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Tagovailoa immediately showed signs of being concussed, and he had to be carted off the field as a result. Thankfully, the 24-year old QB is in good condition, mere hours after a violent collision required him to be sent straight to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center for further evaluation.
Nick Saban gives honest Jalen Milroe take after win vs Arkansas
The No. 2 Alabama Crimson Tide (5-0 overall, 2-0 SEC) blew out the No. 20 Arkansas Razorbacks (3-2 overall, 1-2 SEC), 49-26, on Saturday. Unfortunately for Alabama, backup quarterback Jalen Milroe had to step in to replace starting quarterback Bryce Young after Young left the game with a right shoulder injury in the second quarter.
NFL chief doctor drops truth bomb on lead-up to Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa’s head injury in Week 4
A lot of attention has been placed on Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa and the scary head injury he sustained in their Week 4 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday night — and rightfully so. The young quarterback looked like he had a seizure on the field, and both the Dolphins and the NFL have received a lot of backlash over their decision to let Tua suit up for the TNF matchup in the first place.
‘He didn’t have anything more serious than a concussion’: Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel’s official update after scary Tua Tagovailoa injury
It hasn’t been the kindest of weeks to Miami Dolphins franchise quarterback Tua Tagovailoa. Tagovailoa entered the Dolphins’ Week 4 game against the Cincinnati Bengals facing back and ankle problems, and then he proceeded to take a violent blow to the head during the second quarter of the ensuing game, with many fearing the worst for the 24-year old after he was carted off the field. Thankfully, there has been nothing but good news for the Dolphins ever since, with head coach Mike McDaniel reiterating that Tagovailoa’s condition is only getting better.
NFL Odds: Chiefs vs. Buccaneers prediction, odds and pick – 10/2/2022
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers host the Kansas City Chiefs for Sunday Night Football! It’s time to continue our NFL odds series with a Chiefs-Buccaneers prediction and pick. Tom Brady versus Patrick Mahomes. It doesn’t get much better than that from a quarterback standpoint. It will be exciting to watch these two go back and forth in what could be a potential Super Bowl preview and rematch.
Nick Saban drops troubling update on Bryce Young injury that could derail Alabama
The No. 2 Alabama Crimson Tide (5-0 overall, 2-0 SEC) defeated the No. 20 Arkansas Razorbacks (3-2 overall, 1-2 SEC), 49-26, on Saturday. Alabama dominated throughout the whole game but they did not come out unscathed. Junior quarterback Bryce Young left the game with a shoulder injury in the second quarter and did not return. […] The post Nick Saban drops troubling update on Bryce Young injury that could derail Alabama appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Tua Tagovailoa carted off field with scary head injury in Dolphins-Bengals
The Miami Dolphins’ dream start to the season could potentially turn into a nightmare after just one play. Star quarterback Tua Tagovailoa took a massive hit against the Cincinnati Bengals and had to be carted off the field with a head injury. Watch the gruesome play with Tagovailoa clearly grimacing afterwards: Tua Tagovailoa injured after […] The post Tua Tagovailoa carted off field with scary head injury in Dolphins-Bengals appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Former WWE star turned doctor goes off on Dolphins for handling of Tua Tagovailoa injuries
Tua Tagovailoa’s injury during the Miami Dolphins’ Week 4 game against the Cincinnati Bengals was one of the most bone-chilling moments in the last few years. After seemingly being concussed in their Week 3 game, the quarterback fell down hard after taking a sack. Immediately, fans were worried for the health of Tagovailoa, as he […] The post Former WWE star turned doctor goes off on Dolphins for handling of Tua Tagovailoa injuries appeared first on ClutchPoints.
JJ Watt spills on shocking heart issue hours before Cardinals-Panthers game
The NFL is still reeling from the backlash over the Tua Tagovailoa head injury scare. The latest reveal from Arizona Cardinals linebacker JJ Watt will hardly do anything to quiet the noise. Just hours before his Cardinals take on the Carolina Panthers, JJ Watt bared that he suffered a heart...
Colts star Shaquille Leonard drops fiery injury update ahead of Week 4
Indianapolis Colts linebacker Shaquille Leonard has missed the first few weeks of the regular season while recovering from a back injury, and he made clear that he’s going to return on his own terms when he’s ready. Speaking to reporters after Thursday’s practice, Leonard had a lot to say regarding his injury return and his […] The post Colts star Shaquille Leonard drops fiery injury update ahead of Week 4 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
3 reasons Alabama football fans shouldn’t be worried about star QB Bryce Young’s injury
Another college football Saturday is in the books, and yet another win for Bryce Young and Alabama win along with it. The Crimson Tide appeared in control after jumping out to a 28-0 lead on the road against Arkansas in the second quarter. While the Razorbacks tore off 23 unanswered points to make the game […] The post 3 reasons Alabama football fans shouldn’t be worried about star QB Bryce Young’s injury appeared first on ClutchPoints.
John Harbaugh is totally flabbergasted at Dolphins’ handling of Tua Tagovailoa
On Thursday night, Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was carted off the field with head and neck injuries. The incident has created a firestorm of criticism of the Dolphins, the NFL and its supposed concussion protocols. Friday, Baltimore Ravens head coach gave his opinion of the situation. “That last night...
J.J. Watt had heart shocked back into rhythm Thursday; will play Sunday
Three-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year J.J. Watt will suit up for the Arizona Cardinals Sunday afternoon in Carolina, just a few days after dealing with Atrial fibrillation.
Bills’ Dane Jackson makes miraculous return less than 2 weeks after leaving field in ambulance
Buffalo Bills defensive back Dane Jackson was taken off the field in an ambulance after taking a scary hit to the head/neck area during the clash against the Tennessee Titans in Week 2. Despite the terrifying injury, Jackson is set to make his return to action in Week 4 against the Baltimore Ravens, less than […] The post Bills’ Dane Jackson makes miraculous return less than 2 weeks after leaving field in ambulance appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Dalvin Cook injury update will have Vikings fans drinking tea in London vs. Saints
Minnesota Vikings star running back Dalvin Cook will play Sunday, per Vikings reporter Chris Tomasson. Cook was originally on the injury report due to a shoulder ailment. He returned to practice on Thursday which led many to upgrade him from questionable to probable. And with this recent news, the Vikings will indeed have their RB1 for their Week 4 matchup against the New Orleans Saints in London.
Ravens, Lamar Jackson won’t have Ronnie Stanley back just yet
One of the biggest tests of the Baltimore Ravens’ season comes in Week 4. Lamar Jackson and company will face the Buffalo Bills, who are looking like a Super Bowl contender. Unfortunately, they will miss out on getting a Ronnie Stanley boost as they welcome Von Miller and a tough Bills defense to town. Stanley, […] The post Ravens, Lamar Jackson won’t have Ronnie Stanley back just yet appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LeBron James’ inner Ohio State fan comes out after Saints WR Chris Olave’s first NFL TD in London
Chris Olave has been a revelation for the New Orleans Saints this season. The Ohio State product was drafted in the first round by the team to mixed reactions from fans. In just a matter of weeks, though, Olave immediately proved to everyone that he was worth the first-round pick, leading the team in receptions and yards.
‘I can turn a high school QB into an All-Pro’: Josh McDaniels’ brash message to Broncos after Jay Cutler trade
Josh McDaniels first three games with the Las Vegas Raiders haven’t gone too well, as the Raiders are the only team in the NFL that haven’t won or tied a game so far this season. With the Raiders set to take on the Denver Broncos in Week 4, the Broncos are laughing at McDaniels’ slow start with the Raiders after his terrible first head coaching stint, which took place with the Broncos.
Colts bench Danny Pinter, start Will Fries at right guard
INDIANAPOLIS — The Colts have made a change to the starting offensive line, a unit that has struggled mightily through the first three weeks of the season, for this week’s AFC South showdown against the Tennessee Titans. Second-year guard Will Fries was lined up with the starters at right guard. Danny Pinter, the starter at the position for the team’s first three games, spent most of the team’s warmups playing center behind Ryan Kelly, the spot he...
