Cardi B bares her butt in dangerously low-cut dress

When Cardi B rapped, “Tatted on my a– ‘cause I really like the pain,” she meant it.

The Grammy winner gave Kim Kardashian a run for her money on Monday, baring her butt in a plunging backless dress for a series of steamy Instagram photos with husband Offset.

The cheeky black gown dipped so low, it put almost her entire derrière on display — along with the colorful tattoo that runs from the top of Cardi’s back all the way down her left thigh.

Featuring bright flowers, butterflies and a hummingbird, the massive artwork was created by Jamie Schene of Union3Tattoo over the course of “several months,” as Cardi told fans upon revealing the piece in 2020.

The “WAP” hitmaker, 29, rocked tousled curls, a glamorous red lip and diamond rings along with the scandalous strappy style.

“I fight for my bitches and I’m fighting over d—k too,” she captioned the shots.

Most fans loved the low-cut look, but a few urged her to pull her dress up. iamcardib/Instagram

“I think your dress ripped,” one comedian quipped, with another commenter calling it “easy access.”

Others weren’t fans of the look, with their comments including, “Ladies, let’s not make this a trend please,” and, “Cardi pull your dress up.”

The raunchy pics arrive amid the star’s feud with fellow rapper Akbar V, who seemed to subtweet Cardi’s “Tomorrow 2” music video after it received more than six million views on YouTube.

Cardi responded , “I don’t really like the internet games …My dms is open and also the streets!” and, “I don’t gotta @ I can change a bi— life just by a mention….AND YES I HIT THEM DIRECTLY ,I don’t do the internet!!”

She might not “do” the internet, but that’s not stopping her from breaking it.