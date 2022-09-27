ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Maroon 5 announces Las Vegas residency amid Adam Levine scandal

By Riley Cardoza
Page Six
Page Six
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jkefZ_0iCA3nB800

Adam Levine’s music career isn’t slowing down amid his cheating scandal .

The Maroon 5 frontman and his band members revealed on Tuesday that they are kicking off a Las Vegas residency in March 2023.

M5LV will run through August 2023 for 16 shows, with tickets on sale next month.

“M5LV • THE RESIDENCY. We’re headed back to Vegas!” read a statement on the band’s Instagram account.

“Tickets on sale Monday Oct 3 at 10AM PT. 🚀💫,” the caption continued. “3/24, 3/25, 3/29, 3/31, 4/1, 4/5, 4/7, 4/8 & 7/28, 7/29, 8/2, 8/4, 8/5, 8/9, 8/11, 8/12.”

While Levine, 43, did not share the information to his own Instagram account, he did change his profile picture to the M5LV logo.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PBWe9_0iCA3nB800
Maroon 5 announced a 2023 Las Vegas residency amid Adam Levine’s cheating scandal.
Getty Images for Beloved Benefit

The songwriter has been a member of the band, which currently consists of Jesse Carmichael, James Valentine, Matt Flynn, PJ Morton and Sam Farrar, since 1994.

The band is set to perform in Vegas on Oct. 1, with TMZ reporting last week that Levine won’t be answering questions from reporters at the MGM Grand concert.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46YVSq_0iCA3nB800https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Q984x_0iCA3nB800

The Grammy winner has been under scrutiny ever since Sumner Stroh alleged via TikTok on Sept. 19 that she had an affair with Levine , leading to multiple other women posting alleged flirtatious DM exchanges with the guitarist.

Levine, who has two daughters with wife Behati Prinsloo and is expecting a third child , denied the affair — but copped to “cross[ing] the line” with his inappropriate social media messages.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1F1R3o_0iCA3nB800
Levine has admitted to sending flirtatious messages to other women after being put on blast.
FilmMagic

“I used poor judgment in speaking with anyone other than my wife in ANY kind of flirtatious manner,” the “This Love” singer wrote via Instagram Stories last week. “I have addressed that and taken proactive steps to remedy this with my family.

“I take full responsibility,” he continued. “We will get through it. And we will get through it together.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27Z0x6_0iCA3nB800
Maryka and more social media stars shared alleged screenshots of DMs from the musician.
mvrykv/Instagram

Prinsloo, 34, has yet to address Levine’s scandal.

However, the Victoria’s Secret Angel appeared to send a message with the shirt she wore while spending time in Santa Barbara with her husband. “Love,” the top read in a black font.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JZroQ_0iCA3nB800
Levine and Prinsloo are currently awaiting baby No. 3.
Garrett Press/ MEGA

Levine has admitted to cheating on partners in the past, telling Cosmopolitan in 2009 that “monogamy is not in our genetic makeup.”

He added, “People cheat. I have cheated. And you know what? There is nothing worse than the feeling of doing it.”

