ClutchPoints

2 changes Phillies must make to seal NL Wild Card spot, avoid 2022 collapse

The MLB season is winding down to its last few days, and the NL Wild Card chase is one of a couple of races left to be determined. The other spots were clinched last September except for the NL East and NL Wildcard, which will be down to the final days of the regular season. The Philadelphia Phillies are clinging to the final NL Wildcard, tied with the Milwaukee Brewers.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Paolo Espino
Austin Riley
Kyle Muller
Juan Soto
ClutchPoints

Jacob deGrom sounds off on blister that prematurely ended start in Mets loss to Braves

Despite having Jacob deGrom on the mound, the New York Mets fell to the Atlanta Braves, losing their chance to clinch the NL East during their current road series. deGrom struck out 11 Braves batters but also allowed three home runs (all solo blasts) in six innings. The Mets pulled deGrom after 86 pitches due […] The post Jacob deGrom sounds off on blister that prematurely ended start in Mets loss to Braves appeared first on ClutchPoints.
QUEENS, NY
#Washington Nationals#The Atlanta Braves#Marlins
ClutchPoints

NFL Odds: Commanders vs. Cowboys prediction, odds and pick – 10/2/2022

The Dallas Cowboys host the Washington Commanders for Week 4! It’s time to continue our NFL odds series with a Commanders-Cowboys prediction and pick. The Washington Commanders head to Dallas (1-2) on the season after losing to the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 3. Washington failed to score a point until the 4th quarter as the […] The post NFL Odds: Commanders vs. Cowboys prediction, odds and pick – 10/2/2022 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
DALLAS, PA
ClutchPoints

Aaron Boone calls out Orioles pitcher for ‘running away’ from Aaron Judge

As the plate appearances pile up for slugger Aaron Judge, frustration is starting to make an appearance in the New York Yankees dugout. While the slugger doesn’t seem to be upset by the number of free passes that he has received, Yankee manager Aaron Boone is starting to lose his patience. Boone said he thought […] The post Aaron Boone calls out Orioles pitcher for ‘running away’ from Aaron Judge appeared first on ClutchPoints.
MLB
ClutchPoints

Georgia football suffers huge blow vs. Missouri with troubling injury update on Jalen Carter

The Georgia Bulldogs are having a tough Saturday evening, as the Missouri Tigers are surprisingly backing the reigning national champions to a corner. Georgia football found itself trailing by 10 points after the first two quarters of the contest, and if the  Tigers are to answer to the call and overcome that lead to win […] The post Georgia football suffers huge blow vs. Missouri with troubling injury update on Jalen Carter appeared first on ClutchPoints.
COLUMBIA, MO
ClutchPoints

Mariners catcher Cal Raleigh’s heroics for Seattle never been done in MLB history

The Seattle Mariners have clinched a spot in the postseason for the first time in 21 years. And catcher Cal Raleigh made MLB history in the process. The Mariners catcher punched their ticket to October baseball with a walk-off solo home run on Friday night. With that blast, he became the first player in MLB history to hit a pinch-hit, walk-off home run to clinch a postseason spot.
SEATTLE, WA
ClutchPoints

Vikings 1st-round pick Lewis Cine carted off field in London game vs. Saints

Minnesota Vikings 2022 first-round pick Lewis Cine was carted off the field after suffering what appeared to be a serious leg injury on a punt return against the New Orleans Saints in their Week 4 London game. Kevin O’Connell out on the field to wish Cine well before the cart takes him off. — Ben […] The post Vikings 1st-round pick Lewis Cine carted off field in London game vs. Saints appeared first on ClutchPoints.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
ClutchPoints

ClutchPoints

Los Angeles, CA
ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.

