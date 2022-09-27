Read full article on original website
Scott Servais’ emphatic declaration after ending dreadful Mariners playoff drought
The Seattle Mariners have officially ended the longest standing playoff drought in the MLB. After 21 years, the Mariners will be making their long-awaited return to the playoffs as one of the American League’s wild card teams. And if you ask Mariners head coach Scott Servais, why should the Mariners stop at just making the playoffs?
Josh Donaldson clearly uncomfortable in Yankees clubhouse after Judge, Rizzo trolls
Josh Donaldson recently became a father (again) in the beginning of September after welcoming his second daughter into the world. He got to celebrate once again this month on Tuesday night when the New York Yankees clinched the AL East in Toronto. A party ensued in the visiting clubhouse when...
Dodgers News: Freddie Freeman Takes Some of the Fun Out of Winning 107
Dodgers first baseman Freddie Freeman drove in the only run Wednesday night on a 10th-inning bloop single that scored Mookie Betts from third base. A half-inning later, he caught a throw from Tommy Kahnle to end the game and secure L.A.’s 107th win of the season, a new franchise record.
Watch: Cardinals' Albert Pujols smashes HR No. 701, gets standing ovation from Busch Stadium fans
Albert Pujols' remarkable 2022 campaign continued with another memorable moment Friday night at Busch Stadium. A week after joining the legendary 700 home run club at Dodgers Stadium, Pujols notched career long-ball No. 701 in front of the home crowd. With the Cardinals trailing the Pittsburgh Pirates 1-0 in the...
Padres, Dodgers Fans Brawl in Stands at Petco Park
A Padres fan pummeled a Dodgers fan with haymakers during a fight in the stands.
NFL Odds: Jaguars vs. Eagles prediction, odds and pick – 10/2/2022
Two of the more surprising teams from last weekend will face off on the gridiron as the Jacksonville Jaguars will make the trip to the City of Brotherly Love to take on the Philadelphia Eagles. It is time to take a look at our NFL odds series, where our Jaguars-Eagles prediction and pick will be revealed for all to see.
2 changes Phillies must make to seal NL Wild Card spot, avoid 2022 collapse
The MLB season is winding down to its last few days, and the NL Wild Card chase is one of a couple of races left to be determined. The other spots were clinched last September except for the NL East and NL Wildcard, which will be down to the final days of the regular season. The Philadelphia Phillies are clinging to the final NL Wildcard, tied with the Milwaukee Brewers.
MLB Odds: White Sox vs. Padres prediction, odds and pick – 10/2/2022
The Chicago White Sox will finish a three-game series with the San Diego Padres on Sunday afternoon at Petco Park. It is time to continue our MLB odds series with a White Sox-Padres prediction and pick. The Padres can clinch a playoff spot with a win today. After missing the...
Jacob deGrom sounds off on blister that prematurely ended start in Mets loss to Braves
Despite having Jacob deGrom on the mound, the New York Mets fell to the Atlanta Braves, losing their chance to clinch the NL East during their current road series. deGrom struck out 11 Braves batters but also allowed three home runs (all solo blasts) in six innings. The Mets pulled deGrom after 86 pitches due […] The post Jacob deGrom sounds off on blister that prematurely ended start in Mets loss to Braves appeared first on ClutchPoints.
MLB Odds: Marlins vs. Brewers prediction, odds and pick – 10/2/2022
The Miami Marlins will finish a four-game series with the Milwaukee Brewers as the teams meet at Miller Park on Sunday. It’s time to continue our MLB odds series with a Marlins-Brewers prediction and pick. The Marlins rallied to defeat the Brewers 4-3 on Saturday and now can take...
2 reasons Carlos Correa should not return to Twins in 2023 after missing postseason
The Minnesota Twins disappointing 2022 season will conclude with them missing out on the playoffs, despite the upgrades they made this offseason, and the fact that they play in the weakened American League Central. One of the upgrades they made in free agency last offseason involved signing star shortstop Carlos Correa.
Vikings hold off Saints in wild London finish
Greg Joseph kicked five field goals, including a game-winning 47-yarder with 24 seconds left, as the Minnesota Vikings held off
NFL Odds: Commanders vs. Cowboys prediction, odds and pick – 10/2/2022
The Dallas Cowboys host the Washington Commanders for Week 4! It’s time to continue our NFL odds series with a Commanders-Cowboys prediction and pick. The Washington Commanders head to Dallas (1-2) on the season after losing to the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 3. Washington failed to score a point until the 4th quarter as the […] The post NFL Odds: Commanders vs. Cowboys prediction, odds and pick – 10/2/2022 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
J.J. Watt had heart shocked back into rhythm Thursday; will play Sunday
Three-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year J.J. Watt will suit up for the Arizona Cardinals Sunday afternoon in Carolina, just a few days after dealing with Atrial fibrillation.
Aaron Boone calls out Orioles pitcher for ‘running away’ from Aaron Judge
As the plate appearances pile up for slugger Aaron Judge, frustration is starting to make an appearance in the New York Yankees dugout. While the slugger doesn’t seem to be upset by the number of free passes that he has received, Yankee manager Aaron Boone is starting to lose his patience. Boone said he thought […] The post Aaron Boone calls out Orioles pitcher for ‘running away’ from Aaron Judge appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Georgia football suffers huge blow vs. Missouri with troubling injury update on Jalen Carter
The Georgia Bulldogs are having a tough Saturday evening, as the Missouri Tigers are surprisingly backing the reigning national champions to a corner. Georgia football found itself trailing by 10 points after the first two quarters of the contest, and if the Tigers are to answer to the call and overcome that lead to win […] The post Georgia football suffers huge blow vs. Missouri with troubling injury update on Jalen Carter appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Tony La Russa set to make retirement decision after health issues, tumultuous White Sox season
A few weeks ago, Chicago White Sox manager Tony La Russa took a leave of absence from the team. The team cited medical issues as the reason for their manager’s absence. Soon after the news broke out, fans speculated that La Russa could be looking at retirement, especially after the heath issues he’s dealt with.
LeBron James’ inner Ohio State fan comes out after Saints WR Chris Olave’s first NFL TD in London
Chris Olave has been a revelation for the New Orleans Saints this season. The Ohio State product was drafted in the first round by the team to mixed reactions from fans. In just a matter of weeks, though, Olave immediately proved to everyone that he was worth the first-round pick, leading the team in receptions and yards.
Mariners catcher Cal Raleigh’s heroics for Seattle never been done in MLB history
The Seattle Mariners have clinched a spot in the postseason for the first time in 21 years. And catcher Cal Raleigh made MLB history in the process. The Mariners catcher punched their ticket to October baseball with a walk-off solo home run on Friday night. With that blast, he became the first player in MLB history to hit a pinch-hit, walk-off home run to clinch a postseason spot.
Vikings 1st-round pick Lewis Cine carted off field in London game vs. Saints
Minnesota Vikings 2022 first-round pick Lewis Cine was carted off the field after suffering what appeared to be a serious leg injury on a punt return against the New Orleans Saints in their Week 4 London game. Kevin O’Connell out on the field to wish Cine well before the cart takes him off. — Ben […] The post Vikings 1st-round pick Lewis Cine carted off field in London game vs. Saints appeared first on ClutchPoints.
