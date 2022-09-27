ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lewisville, TX

Lewisville police investigating crash that killed 2 pedestrians

By Raegan Scharfetter
CBS DFW
CBS DFW
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17Rgq0_0iCA3QpJ00

Your Tuesday Morning Headlines, September 27th, 2022 03:02

LEWISVILLE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) -- Lewisville police are investigating after two pedestrians were killed in a crash Tuesday morning.

At approximately 6:15 a.m. Sept. 27, a driver heading east on Round Grove Road struck two pedestrians at the intersection of Rockbrook Drive.

The driver, a man in his 60s, stopped at the scene.

Both pedestrians, a man and a woman believed to be 30 to 40 years old, were killed. Their identities have not been released at this time.

Police say investigators are continuing to talk with the driver to determine what happened and that no charges have been determined yet.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS DFW

1 dead after losing control of vehicle, crashing into guard rail

RICHARDSON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - One person is dead after two cars were racing on President George Bush Turnpike this past Saturday.The crash happened just after 4 p.m. on Sept. 24 on the turnpike near Independence Parkway. Police investigation revealed that vehicle one was traveling eastbound, racing another vehicle, when the driver lost control and struck a metal guard rail. The driver, 29-year-old Trey Bradshaw, was pronounced dead at the scene. Police say the investigation is ongoing. 
RICHARDSON, TX
CBS DFW

Carrollton firefighters discover 3 bodies while responding to house fire

CARROLLTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — Carrollton police are investigating after three people were found dead Saturday by firefighters responding to reports of smoke coming from a house.Just before 4 p.m. on Oct. 1, Carrollton Fire Rescue crews responded to reports of smoke coming from a house in the 3900 block of Alto Ave. When they arrived, firefighters found the house was on fire. While battlling the flames, they discovered the bodies of three dead adults inside.Two of the bodies, a 51-year-old woman and a 77-year-old man, both showed signs of trauma. The third, a 53-year-old man, was found with a gunshot wound to the head.Fire investigators said it appears the individuals, who are all members of the same family, died before the fire spread, but they are still working to determine their exact causes of death.The investigation is ongoing, but police believe this was an isolated incident and that there is no threat to the public.
CARROLLTON, TX
CBS DFW

Dallas police looking for suspect in white pickup truck linked to aggravated assault case

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - Dallas police are asking for the public's assistance to identify the suspect in an aggravated assault investigation. Police say the suspect is in a 2008-2012 white Chevrolet Silverado four door pickup truck with a short bed, chrome rear bumper and tinted blue LED lights.On Sept. 24, between 12 a.m. and 1:10 a.m., the suspect was involved with an aggravated assault originating from a road rage incident. The suspect was traveling westbound on CF Hawn Freeway from SM Wright Freeway to St. Augustine Drive. Police ask if anyone has information on the vehicle, suspect, or offense, to contact Detective Hesse #10549 of the Youth Unit, at 214-671-3663/214-671-4268 or kirk.hesse@dallaspolice.gov.
DALLAS, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Accidents
City
Lewisville, TX
Lewisville, TX
Accidents
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
Lewisville, TX
Crime & Safety
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Police Warn Drivers to Be on Alert for Catalytic Converter Thieves

Police have been busy with catalytic converter thefts this week. Three incidents occurred with three different police departments, one of them involving a shootout with the vehicle owner. The latest report happened early Wednesday morning in Denton, when police observed a suspicious vehicle next to a Toyota Tundra in a...
DENTON, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Traffic Accident#Rockbrook Drive
starlocalmedia.com

Vehicle ends up in ditch after pursuit Friday morning in Carrollton

The Carrollton Police Department reported Friday morning via its social media channels that drivers should watch for emergency vehicles and lane closures on Luna at Valwood. A pursuit of a recently stolen vehicle in Dallas ended with the vehicle in a ditch. The driver was not seriously injured.
CARROLLTON, TX
KXII.com

Motorcyclist flown to hospital after crash in Trenton

TRENTON, Texas (KXII) -A motorcyclist was airlifted to the hospital after making an illegal U-turn. The crash was in Trenton Tuesday night. Police say 51-year-old, Doye Miller of Melissa was headed south on Hwy 69, when he U-turned onto Hwy 121 toward The Rockyard Kitchen and Bar. Trenton police said...
TRENTON, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
CBS DFW

Dispute between two teens in Lewisville ends in gunfire

LEWISVILLE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - A dispute between two teenage boys ended in gunfire Wednesday at a Lewisville apartment complex.Police got the call at 3:45 p.m. in the 2400 block of Deer Run, just north of Round Grove Road.A city spokesman says the two teens had been involved in a dispute earlier in the week, and one of them came by the apartments to shoot the victim.The suspect fired twice. One shot went into the wall, and the second shot grazed the victim's knee, the spokesman said.The shooter ran from the scene, but was in police custody later in the day.Since the suspect is a juvenile, no mugshot or name will be released. No charges have been filed yet.There is no word what school the two teens attended. CBS 11 has reached out to Lewisville ISD for more information.
LEWISVILLE, TX
CBS DFW

Frisco police investigating related robberies near Regents Park

FRISCO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — Frisco police are investigating two robberies that took place near Regents Park earlier this month.Police said that the two incidents took place on Tuesday, Sept. 13 at about 7:40 p.m. and again on Tuesday, Sept. 27 at about 7:50 p.m. and believe they were carried out by the same people.In both cases, victims wearing jewelry were approached by a black sedan with a heavy-set white female passenger and male driver.The woman then exited the car and began speaking to the victims as she approached them. She gestured as if to give the victims something before grabbing their jewelry and trying to steal it.In both cases, the victims were able to call for help, causing the suspects to flee before they could get their jewelry. However, both victims suffered minor injuries.Frisco police ask that people keep an eye out for suspicious activity and contact them if they see anything.Additionally, they ask anyone with information about the incidents to call them at (972) 292-6010, submit the tip anonymously by texting FRISCOPD and the tip to 847411, or by downloading the Frisco PD app.
FRISCO, TX
CBS DFW

Dallas police release body camera footage from fatal shooting

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - Dallas police released body camera footage on Thursday showing officers warning an armed suspect multiple times early Wednesday before the confrontation ended in a barrage of bullets.  Officer Brandy Walling sustained a minor injury. The suspect, now identified as 64-year-old Darrell Hibbard, later died at a local hospital.  "This is never our intended outcome," Dallas Police Chief Eddie Garcia said at a press briefing to release body camera footage from all three responding officers. Garcia called the cameras one of the "best things to happen to law enforcement" in a career spanning more than 30 years."I can come...
DALLAS, TX
blackchronicle.com

Pursuit in Central Texas ends with hostage, gunman dead in Fort Worth

(KWTX) – A high-speed chase that started on I-35 in Central Texas ended with a feminine hostage and a gunman dead after photographs have been fired quickly after the automobile was wrecked in Fort Worth, WFAA reported Monday. KWTX has discovered the hostage was Shaelan Jazmanique Hill and the...
FORT WORTH, TX
CBS DFW

Fire at Mesquite apartment complex displaces 30, leaves 1 dead

MESQUITE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — An apartment fire in Mesquite damaged several units early Friday morning, leaving 30 people without homes and another person dead. The Mesquite Fire Department said that just after 2:30 a.m. on Sept. 30, crews responded to a multiple-alarm fire at the Tradewind Apartments on 2120 Tradewind Drive.A total of 13 fire units, 35 firefighters, and two chief officers were all dispatched to fight the blaze, with help from four fire units and a chief officer from Dallas Fire-Rescue.The firefighters were able to eventually beat back the flames, but 12 apartment units were damaged or destroyed by the fire and one person died. The victim's identity has not been released.The City of Mesquite and the Red Cross are helping the 30 residents who are now without homes.The investigation into the cause of the fire is ongoing.
MESQUITE, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

2 Pedestrians Killed, Hit by a Driver in Lewisville Tuesday Morning

Two pedestrians are dead after they were hit by a driver before sunrise Tuesday morning in Lewisville, police say. According to police, 44-year-old Daryl Conforto and 42-year-old Jeanette Flores were crossing Round Grove Road at Rockbrook Drive at about 6:15 a.m. when they were hit by an oncoming car. Police...
LEWISVILLE, TX
CBS DFW

Police: 2 arrested after tying up, burglarizing elderly woman in Murphy

MURPHY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — A vigilant neighbor's tip led to the arrest of two men in Murphy on Wednesday after, police say, the men broke into an elderly woman's house and tied her up.At about 11:10 a.m. on Sept. 28, Murphy police officers responded to a call about a suspicious vehicle parked at a house in the 200 block of Starlite Drive.The caller told dispatchers that they had seen the vehicle driving around the neighborhood for some time and that it then pulled up behind their neighbor's house.When officers arrived, they found two masked men later identified as Jorge Morales, 36, of Sachse, and Albert Silva, 27, of Royse City, walking out of the home through the garage door carrying property. They were both detained as police continued to investigate.Inside, police found the homeowner, an elderly woman, with her hands tied behind her back. She told officers that Morales and Silva broke into her home, tied her up, and then began ransacking the house looking for things to steal.The homeowner was unharmed.Morales and Silver were arrested and have been charged with burglary of a habitation and unlawful restraint. They are currently being held at the Wylie Jail.
MURPHY, TX
CBS DFW

CBS DFW

Dallas, TX
154K+
Followers
23K+
Post
51M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 11 bring you the latest news, sports and weather in Dallas/Ft. Worth. The Ones of Texas.

 https://dfw.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy