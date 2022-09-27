ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Plainfield, NJ

Comments / 4

Related
NJ.com

Man admits killing woman at Jersey Shore motel, prosecutor says

A man admitted Wednesday that he killed a woman at a Seaside Heights motel last year, Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer announced Friday. On May 1, 2021, the Seaside Heights Police received a call from a person at 7:30 a.m. claiming that Gerardo Ruiz, 51, of Seaside Heights killed a woman at the Offshore Motel in the borough and that Ruiz was staying a block away at the Surfside Motel, Billhimer said in a statement from the office.
SEASIDE HEIGHTS, NJ
New Jersey Globe

Newark official gets two years in prison

A former Newark Housing Authority executive was sentenced to two years in prison for embezzling money to buy cell phones and tablets and then resell them,. Vernacio Diaz, who served as director of information technology for the authority, purchased 1,509 electronic devices — valued at $594,425 — during a period of more than seven years, beginning in late 2013.
NEWARK, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
North Plainfield, NJ
State
New Jersey State
North Plainfield, NJ
Coronavirus
City
Plainfield, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Federal Loans#Covid#Money Laundering#Bank Fraud#Office For New Jersey
NJ.com

N.Y. man charged in deadly attack at N.J. home

A New York City man was charged with murder in the stabbing death of another man at a Somerset County home, authorities said Friday. Based on a description of the suspected attacker, detectives stopped Jahkoy Monsanto at the New Brunswick train station Thursday and recovered a knife from him following the killing of J’Corey Breedy earlier that day, according to Somerset County Prosecutor John P. McDonald.
SOMERSET COUNTY, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NJ.com

N.J. woman convicted of killing her wife with wine chiller

A 49-year-old Brick woman is facing a lengthy prison sentence after being convicted of using a wine chiller to beat her wife to death in 2020. A jury sitting in Toms River needed less than two hours on Thursday to find Mayra Gavilanez-Alectus guilty of murder and weapons offenses, the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office announced Friday.
BRICK, NJ
NJ.com

NJ.com

NJ
223K+
Followers
125K+
Post
79M+
Views
ABOUT

NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.

 https://www.nj.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy