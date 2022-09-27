Read full article on original website
N.J. House members get $1M a year to spend on their offices. Here’s where it went.
New Jersey’s House members get more than $1 million a year to fund their congressional offices in addition to their $174,000 salaries. We’re here to tell you how they spent it. NJ Advance Media took a year’s worth of disclosure reports — lawmakers file their spending quarterly with...
Ex-N.J. housing authority official headed to prison for embezzling nearly $600K
The Newark Housing Authority’s former director of information technology was sentenced Wednesday to two years in prison for using his job to embezzle nearly $600,000 by buying phones and tablets with the federally-funded agency’s money and selling the devices. Venancio Diaz, 57, of Jersey City, who previously pleaded...
Man admits killing woman at Jersey Shore motel, prosecutor says
A man admitted Wednesday that he killed a woman at a Seaside Heights motel last year, Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer announced Friday. On May 1, 2021, the Seaside Heights Police received a call from a person at 7:30 a.m. claiming that Gerardo Ruiz, 51, of Seaside Heights killed a woman at the Offshore Motel in the borough and that Ruiz was staying a block away at the Surfside Motel, Billhimer said in a statement from the office.
New Jersey Globe
Newark official gets two years in prison
A former Newark Housing Authority executive was sentenced to two years in prison for embezzling money to buy cell phones and tablets and then resell them,. Vernacio Diaz, who served as director of information technology for the authority, purchased 1,509 electronic devices — valued at $594,425 — during a period of more than seven years, beginning in late 2013.
Muslim police chief intends to sue N.J. town over racially charged comments, lawyer says
A Muslim police chief in Morris County intends to sue the township where he works, claiming elected officials and municipal employees allegedly made insensitive jokes about his race and religion, creating a hostile work environment. Ahmed Naga, the first Muslim chief of the Long Hill Township Police Department, says he’s...
A Local Bank In New Jersey Was Just Found Guilty Of Racist Practices
(Towfiqu barbhuiya/Unsplash) Getting a bank loan is already hard enough. Between fixing your credit, providing all the documentation that shows you earn enough to make it work, and also saving up for a colossal down payment, it's easy to see where people get frustrated with mortgage lenders.
N.J. reports 1,387 COVID cases, no deaths. Daily positive tests remain below 2,000.
New Jersey on Sunday reported another 1,387 confirmed COVID-19 cases and no confirmed deaths as statewide daily positive tests continue to stay below 2,000. The state’s seven-day average for confirmed coronavirus positive fell to 1,657, a 9% decrease from a week ago and a 4% increase from a month ago.
After 17-month takeover, N.J. police department gets control of its IA department back
The Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office is no longer overseeing the Paterson Police Department’s internal affairs division after a string of poor police conduct led to a 17-month takeover, the office announced Friday. The office’s oversight of the division, which is responsible for investigating allegations of misconduct involving officers,...
N.Y. man charged in deadly attack at N.J. home
A New York City man was charged with murder in the stabbing death of another man at a Somerset County home, authorities said Friday. Based on a description of the suspected attacker, detectives stopped Jahkoy Monsanto at the New Brunswick train station Thursday and recovered a knife from him following the killing of J’Corey Breedy earlier that day, according to Somerset County Prosecutor John P. McDonald.
New traffic fatality numbers reveal a crisis in New Jersey | Opinion
Everyone thought I would die. The doctors called my family at 3 a.m. asking me to consent to donating my organs. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
Family pleads for answers on 40th anniversary of unsolved killing at N.J. mall
The Morris County case of a teen killed forty years ago remains unsolved, and the victim’s family members gathered Saturday to plead with the public for help in the investigation. “It’s still time to do the right thing, and any information whatsoever is not too small,” said Mark Thomas,...
Drug dealer who helped deal 100 kilos of cocaine to New Jersey and Philadelphia pleads guilty
A Philadelphia man responsible for peddling massive amounts of cocaine to communities in his home city as well as in southern New Jersey has admitted to doing so in court. Cocaine is a dangerous drug that for years has wreaked havoc on communities all over while drug trafficking organizations make profit after profit.
N.J reports 1,811 COVID cases, 6 deaths. Burlington and Cumberland counties remain in high risk category.
New Jersey on Saturday reported another 1,811 confirmed COVID-19 cases and six additional confirmed deaths as Burlington and Cumberland counties remain in the “high risk” category for coronavirus transmission. The state’s seven-day average for confirmed coronavirus positive dropped slightly to 1,632 — a 2% decrease from a week...
N.J. woman convicted of killing her wife with wine chiller
A 49-year-old Brick woman is facing a lengthy prison sentence after being convicted of using a wine chiller to beat her wife to death in 2020. A jury sitting in Toms River needed less than two hours on Thursday to find Mayra Gavilanez-Alectus guilty of murder and weapons offenses, the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office announced Friday.
Street Dealer Nabbed With Two Guns, Raw Heroin, Crack, Ammo, More, Passaic Sheriff Says
Passaic County sheriff's officers seized a street dealer with two guns, various drugs for sale and an assortment of packaging materials, authorities said. Detectives with Sheriff Richard H. Berdnik's Fugitive Warrant Squad and Emergency Response Team assisted with the arrest of Lamont D. Baker, 30, as he left his Paterson home on Thursday, Sept. 29.
Casino paid problem gambler to not report online glitches, lawsuit alleges
A New York City man is suing an Atlantic City casino, its parent company and its online betting partner, alleging he was repeatedly disconnected while gambling online, and was given payments to prevent him from reporting the malfunctions to New Jersey gambling regulators during a nine-month span in which he wagered over $29 million.
N.J reports 1,945 COVID cases, 6 deaths. Two counties elevated to high risk category.
New Jersey on Friday reported another 1,945 confirmed COVID-19 cases and six additional confirmed deaths as Burlington and Cumberland counties ascended to the “high risk” category for coronavirus transmission. The state’s seven-day average for confirmed coronavirus positive dropped slightly to 1,686 — a 2% decrease from a week...
BK man steals $194K check meant for NJ food pantry, cashes and spends it
A Brooklyn man is facing multiple charges, including identity theft and money laundering, for intercepting a $194,000 check that was supposed to go to a New Jersey food bank, authorities said Wednesday.
Undercover narcotics bust nabs nearly 40 alleged drug dealers, including Hudson Valley teacher
The evidence was seized in the Port Jervis-based operation authorities call “Operation Final Blow.”
‘You should spend eternity in prison.’ Judge delivers hefty sentence to man convicted of raping, killing S.I. grandmother
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y.— It wasn’t just the “horrifying” rape and murder of a beloved Staten Island grandmother that factored into a hefty sentence delivered Wednesday to the man convicted of those crimes, explained Judge Mario Mattei to a packed courtroom in state Supreme Court, St. George.
