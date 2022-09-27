TPD chief says burglars, thieves will face harsher charges during emergency

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Tampa Mayor Jane Castor held a press conference Tuesday morning to update the public on the City of Tampa’s emergency operations that are currently in place as Hurricane Ian approaches the Bay area.

During the conference, Tampa police Chief Mary O’Connor said burglaries and thefts commited in the midst of the local states of emergency will have enhanced penalties.

“A burglary would normally be a second-degree felony, and it will be upgraded to a first degree felony,” she said.

She also said that all suspects would be required to have first appearance before bonding out.

“That’s going to be delayed as the courts will be closed for the next couple of days,” she said.

Residents were told to expect a variety of flood water conditions including flash floods, overflowing of storm drains, retention ponds, and rivers. Officials said floodwaters may affect roadways, homes, and buildings. Prolonged flooding is also expected after the storm, especially from rivers.

Mayor Jane Castor said the city is doing everything it can before storms arrive.

“This is going to affect a lot of individuals,” Castor said.

On Tuesday, Hillsborough County officials issued a mandatory evacuation order for residents in Zones A and B. The orders affect approximately 390,000 people.

“This storm is not to be taken lightly,” Castor added. “This is not the time to stay. We are talking about a 10 to 15-foot surge.”

Castor said residents in a mandatory evacuation zone or those in low-lying areas do not have to go far, “you just have to go onto high ground.” She added, “We hide from the wind and run from the water.”

Those who need transportation to an emergency shelter can user HART or Uber at no charge, according to the Tampa police chief.

County officials asked residents to limit water usage during power outages. Water pressure can drop causing potential contamination.

While TECO initially planned to conduct a partial shutdown of certain parts of the power grid, it will no longer be doing so now that Ian’s track shows a more southern path toward landfall, lowering the risk of devastating storm surge.

In an earlier press conference, O’Connor said that city residents can expect to see a curfew put in place by Tuesday evening. However, Castor clarified that the curfew was not imminent and depended on Hurricane Ian’s path and discussions with the county.

This is a developing story. For the latest Max Defender 8 updates on Hurricane Ian, click here .

