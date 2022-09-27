ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

TPD chief says burglars, thieves will face harsher charges during emergency

By Nathaniel Rodriguez, Dylan Abad
WFLA
WFLA
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2q38SM_0iCA2Az800

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Tampa Mayor Jane Castor held a press conference Tuesday morning to update the public on the City of Tampa’s emergency operations that are currently in place as Hurricane Ian approaches the Bay area.

During the conference, Tampa police Chief Mary O’Connor said burglaries and thefts commited in the midst of the local states of emergency will have enhanced penalties.

“A burglary would normally be a second-degree felony, and it will be upgraded to a first degree felony,” she said.

She also said that all suspects would be required to have first appearance before bonding out.

“That’s going to be delayed as the courts will be closed for the next couple of days,” she said.

Residents were told to expect a variety of flood water conditions including flash floods, overflowing of storm drains, retention ponds, and rivers. Officials said floodwaters may affect roadways, homes, and buildings. Prolonged flooding is also expected after the storm, especially from rivers.

Mayor Jane Castor said the city is doing everything it can before storms arrive.

“This is going to affect a lot of individuals,” Castor said.

On Tuesday, Hillsborough County officials issued a mandatory evacuation order for residents in Zones A and B. The orders affect approximately 390,000 people.

“This storm is not to be taken lightly,” Castor added. “This is not the time to stay. We are talking about a 10 to 15-foot surge.”

Hillsborough County update: Mandatory evacuations for both Zones A and B

Castor said residents in a mandatory evacuation zone or those in low-lying areas do not have to go far, “you just have to go onto high ground.” She added, “We hide from the wind and run from the water.”

Those who need transportation to an emergency shelter can user HART or Uber at no charge, according to the Tampa police chief.

County officials asked residents to limit water usage during power outages. Water pressure can drop causing potential contamination.

While TECO initially planned to conduct a partial shutdown of certain parts of the power grid, it will no longer be doing so now that Ian’s track shows a more southern path toward landfall, lowering the risk of devastating storm surge.

In an earlier press conference, O’Connor said that city residents can expect to see a curfew put in place by Tuesday evening. However, Castor clarified that the curfew was not imminent and depended on Hurricane Ian’s path and discussions with the county.

This is a developing story. For the latest Max Defender 8 updates on Hurricane Ian, click here .

Tracking Hurricane Ian

>> Latest updates on Hurricane Ian

>> Live Max Defender 8 radar

>> Tampa Bay evacuations

>> Find your evacuation zone

>> Max Defender 8 Hurricane Guide

>> School closures

>> Where to find sandbags

>> Closures and cancellations

>> Download the Max Defender 8 app

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFLA.

Comments / 9

Lawanna Ficca
4d ago

There is always a curfew in when we have hurcane warnings. That is for our safety and to keep the roads clear for evacuations and first responders. The schools are closed so that they can relocate evacuees to shelters. Be safe out there.

Reply(2)
6
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Hillsborough County, FL
Crime & Safety
Tampa, FL
Crime & Safety
City
Tampa, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
County
Hillsborough County, FL
pasconewsonline.com

PASCO: Dispute leads to shooting in New Port Richey

NEW PORT RICHEY, FLA- Pasco County detectives are investigating a shooting on Corson Avenue in New Port Richey. According to deputies, the call came in Saturday afternoon around 1PM after an adult male was shot following a dispute and was transported to the hospital. There is no public safety threat. The investigation is ongoing and no additional details are available at this time.
NEW PORT RICHEY, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jane Castor
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tampa Bay Area#Emergency Shelter#Burglars#Hillsborough#Tpd#Hurricane Ian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Uber
WFLA

WFLA

101K+
Followers
21K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

WFLA.com is your source for local news from News Channel 8, On Your Side for Tampa Bay, St. Petersburg and central Florida

 https://WFLA.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy