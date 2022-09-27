Read full article on original website
Related
Gamespot
Friday 'Nite: Fortnite Chapter 4 Rumors Seem Legit
Friday 'Nite is a weekly Fortnite column in which GameSpot editor Mark Delaney takes a closer look at current events in the wide world of Fortnite, with a special emphasis on the game's plot, characters, and lore. We're just a few short weeks into the start of Fortnite Chapter 3...
Gamespot
Nick Bounty - The Goat in the Grey Fedora: Remastered
Latest on Nick Bounty - The Goat in the Grey Fedora: Remastered. ,Sign In to follow. Follow Nick Bounty - The Goat in the Grey Fedora: Remastered, and we'll let you know when we have any news, trailers, or screenshots.
Gamespot
Where Is Xur Today? (September 30 - October 4) - Destiny 2 Exotic Items And Xur Location Guide
Xur has officially arrived in the Destiny 2 solar system, bringing with him a fresh selection Exotic arms and armor. Here's where you can find the Agent of the Nine for the next few days and what Exotics he's selling. This week, you can find Xur in The Tower, in...
Gamespot
10 Biggest Game Releases For September 2022
Modern Warfare 2 follows three years after the events of MW 2019, with Captain Price's Task Force 141 now fully formed and operating around the world. Price is joined by the iconic characters of Simon "Ghost" Riley, Kyle "Gaz" Garrick, and John "Soap" MacTavish, but this newly assembled Task Force 141 also includes a new character known as Alejandro Vargas.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Gamespot
Immortelle
Sign In to follow. Follow Immortelle, and we'll let you know when we have any news, trailers, or screenshots.
Gamespot
You Can Play All Apex Legends Mobile Characters For Free This Weekend
Apex Legends Mobile's next battle pass, Aftershow, goes live next week, and the game's developers have a special surprise for players this weekend. Normally, the last week of a season sees events winding down as devs prepare to deploy the new update, but this is not the case with Apex Mobile, which currently has two active in-game events for players to participate in as they wait for the new season to arrive.
Gamespot
Apex Legends Mobile - Rhapsody's Remix Event Guide
Apex Legends Mobile's fifth battle pass is just a few days away, but this event-packed season isn't over quite yet. Players have until October 4 to complete one final seasonal Hyperbeat quest in return for free cosmetics, Mission Cards, currency, and other useful items. The good news: Rhapsody's Remix can easily be completed in a single day, and the prizes are well worth the effort.
Gamespot
Hazelnut Hex
Sign In to follow. Follow Hazelnut Hex, and we'll let you know when we have any news, trailers, or screenshots.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Gamespot
New Apex Legends Mobile Battle Pass Goes Live Next Week
Following the initially confusing announcement that Apex Legends Mobile's fourth battle pass is about to expire (the in-game season hub had October 18 listed as the season's end date), the mobile game's developers have now clarified that the "small" update it referred to in their previous announcement is in fact a brand new battle pass, and the current Hyperbeat battle pass will be replaced with the Aftershow battle pass early next week.
Gamespot
Hunter From Bad Batch Gets New Star Wars Vintage Collection Figure, Check It Out Here
It's Hasbro Pulse Con weekend, and there were plenty of reveals from the various IPs the toy giant works with. One of the reveals was a new figure in the Star Wars Vintage Collection: Hunter from Star Wars The Bad Batch. The figure doesn't have a release date as of...
Gamespot
The Callisto Protocol's Latest Trailer Features Blood, Guts, And One Of The Boys
A new trailer for The Callisto Protocol has gone live, and as you'd expect from previous footage of the sci-fi horror, it's full of gore, violent dismemberment, and guts being spilled everywhere. The big reveal in this trailer is the appearance of a new character played by Karen Fukuhara, who...
Gamespot
Best Xbox Deals This Week: Save On Consoles, Hit Games, And More
The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site. Xbox Series X|S continue to provide great value to frugal gamers. Not only is Xbox Game Pass a great one-stop shop for all your gaming needs, but Microsoft has managed to pump out some great first-party exclusives. Games are constantly going on sale, too--so if you don’t like relying on Game Pass (or your favorite title isn’t part of the catalog), you can probably find it for a great low price.
Gamespot
Transformers: Shattered Glass II #2
Finally! An issue dedicated to everyone’s (Blaster’s) favorite Autobot: Blaster! And he’s doing what he does best: being a star…kind of. Slicer recruits Blaster to infiltrate Decepticon Radio, but Blaster will have to stop being the star of his own one-bot show in order to get back in the good graces of the Autobots.
Gamespot
Super Buckyball Tournament Releases November 15 On Steam
Super Buckyball Tournament, a futuristic 3v3 multiplayer sports hero game, will be released on November 15 through Steam. From trailers and teasers, Super Buckyball seems like soccer, but with superpowers. Dev Pathea Games (My Time at Portia) has seasonal battle passes planned for the game, as well as regular content updates. Players can try the beta version for free during Steam Next Fest, a showcase of upcoming games to be released on Valve's platform.
Gamespot
6 Games Are Free To Stream For Prime Members In October
Google Stadia is shutting down its servers, but Amazon’s game streaming platform, Luna, is still going strong. In fact, October will see the addition of six games to the Prime Gaming Channel--which is offered free to all Prime members. This includes a few quirky indies, a highly rated FPS, and more. Luna can be streamed on PC, Mac, mobile, or through any compatible Amazon Fire devices.
Gamespot
Today's Wordle Answer (#467) - September 30, 2022
There's no better way to end the week than by getting the Wordle correct. If you're here, then you might be struggling to accomplish that goal. Luckily for you, we're here to make sure that you end the week with a bang and continue your streak into the weekend. The good news is that the answer to today's Wordle is fairly easy, as there aren't any tricky letters in the word. Although, the word itself isn't too commonly used, so some players might need to rely on entering random letters or they can use our guide. If you haven't started the September 30 Wordle yet, though, you can check out our list of recommended starting words to give yourself an advantage before you've begun.
Gamespot
Heyfunkyvine
@allhellkingdox said:Nam 1 shots Thing is trash the lowballing ridiculous@the_hajduk said:@allhellkingdox said: Nam 1 shots Thing is trash the lowballing ridiculousThing is the one being lowballed. H...
Gamespot
Save $50 On This Xbox Series S Portable Display
If you’re looking to bring your Xbox Series S on the road, consider checking out the xScreen. This unique product clips onto your console and provides you with a portable screen, letting you game on the go without having to lug a big monitor with you--and the only cable you’ll need to pack is the original Xbox power cord. These sorts of displays used to be fairly popular in the early-2000s, so it's interesting to see companies bring them back for modern platforms like the Series S.
Gamespot
Nier: Automata Review
The post-apocalyptic world of Nier: Automata thrives on its mysteries. Its ruined Earth setting is a playground of mayhem where fashionable androids lay waste to less sophisticated looking robots. Its premise of a never-ending war is initially straightforward. But if you know anything about the game's director, Yoko Taro, then you know to expect the unexpected. That includes everything from an unusual soundtrack steeped in vocals to a battle-hardened heroine who walks with the swagger of a supermodel. Automata also delivers a well-executed and refined combat system, the level of which alone makes Automata well worth the price of admission.
Gamespot
Rings Of Power Has Just Introduced A Major Lord Of The Rings Landmark
Rings of Power has just completely overhauled the geography of Middle-earth with its sixth episode, Udûn, and answered some critical questions about the orcs and their plans--here's what happened and what it might mean for the future of the show. Naturally, major spoilers to follow so if you're not...
Comments / 0