Video Games

Friday 'Nite: Fortnite Chapter 4 Rumors Seem Legit

Friday 'Nite is a weekly Fortnite column in which GameSpot editor Mark Delaney takes a closer look at current events in the wide world of Fortnite, with a special emphasis on the game's plot, characters, and lore. We're just a few short weeks into the start of Fortnite Chapter 3...
VIDEO GAMES
Nick Bounty - The Goat in the Grey Fedora: Remastered

VIDEO GAMES
10 Biggest Game Releases For September 2022

Modern Warfare 2 follows three years after the events of MW 2019, with Captain Price's Task Force 141 now fully formed and operating around the world. Price is joined by the iconic characters of Simon "Ghost" Riley, Kyle "Gaz" Garrick, and John "Soap" MacTavish, but this newly assembled Task Force 141 also includes a new character known as Alejandro Vargas.
VIDEO GAMES
Immortelle

You Can Play All Apex Legends Mobile Characters For Free This Weekend

Apex Legends Mobile's next battle pass, Aftershow, goes live next week, and the game's developers have a special surprise for players this weekend. Normally, the last week of a season sees events winding down as devs prepare to deploy the new update, but this is not the case with Apex Mobile, which currently has two active in-game events for players to participate in as they wait for the new season to arrive.
VIDEO GAMES
Apex Legends Mobile - Rhapsody's Remix Event Guide

Apex Legends Mobile's fifth battle pass is just a few days away, but this event-packed season isn't over quite yet. Players have until October 4 to complete one final seasonal Hyperbeat quest in return for free cosmetics, Mission Cards, currency, and other useful items. The good news: Rhapsody's Remix can easily be completed in a single day, and the prizes are well worth the effort.
VIDEO GAMES
Hazelnut Hex

VIDEO GAMES
Technology
Video Games
New Apex Legends Mobile Battle Pass Goes Live Next Week

Following the initially confusing announcement that Apex Legends Mobile's fourth battle pass is about to expire (the in-game season hub had October 18 listed as the season's end date), the mobile game's developers have now clarified that the "small" update it referred to in their previous announcement is in fact a brand new battle pass, and the current Hyperbeat battle pass will be replaced with the Aftershow battle pass early next week.
VIDEO GAMES
Best Xbox Deals This Week: Save On Consoles, Hit Games, And More

The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site. Xbox Series X|S continue to provide great value to frugal gamers. Not only is Xbox Game Pass a great one-stop shop for all your gaming needs, but Microsoft has managed to pump out some great first-party exclusives. Games are constantly going on sale, too--so if you don’t like relying on Game Pass (or your favorite title isn’t part of the catalog), you can probably find it for a great low price.
VIDEO GAMES
Transformers: Shattered Glass II #2

Finally! An issue dedicated to everyone’s (Blaster’s) favorite Autobot: Blaster! And he’s doing what he does best: being a star…kind of. Slicer recruits Blaster to infiltrate Decepticon Radio, but Blaster will have to stop being the star of his own one-bot show in order to get back in the good graces of the Autobots.
COMICS
Super Buckyball Tournament Releases November 15 On Steam

Super Buckyball Tournament, a futuristic 3v3 multiplayer sports hero game, will be released on November 15 through Steam. From trailers and teasers, Super Buckyball seems like soccer, but with superpowers. Dev Pathea Games (My Time at Portia) has seasonal battle passes planned for the game, as well as regular content updates. Players can try the beta version for free during Steam Next Fest, a showcase of upcoming games to be released on Valve's platform.
VIDEO GAMES
6 Games Are Free To Stream For Prime Members In October

Google Stadia is shutting down its servers, but Amazon’s game streaming platform, Luna, is still going strong. In fact, October will see the addition of six games to the Prime Gaming Channel--which is offered free to all Prime members. This includes a few quirky indies, a highly rated FPS, and more. Luna can be streamed on PC, Mac, mobile, or through any compatible Amazon Fire devices.
VIDEO GAMES
Today's Wordle Answer (#467) - September 30, 2022

There's no better way to end the week than by getting the Wordle correct. If you're here, then you might be struggling to accomplish that goal. Luckily for you, we're here to make sure that you end the week with a bang and continue your streak into the weekend. The good news is that the answer to today's Wordle is fairly easy, as there aren't any tricky letters in the word. Although, the word itself isn't too commonly used, so some players might need to rely on entering random letters or they can use our guide. If you haven't started the September 30 Wordle yet, though, you can check out our list of recommended starting words to give yourself an advantage before you've begun.
VIDEO GAMES
Heyfunkyvine

@allhellkingdox said:Nam 1 shots Thing is trash the lowballing ridiculous@the_hajduk said:@allhellkingdox said: Nam 1 shots Thing is trash the lowballing ridiculousThing is the one being lowballed. H...
SPORTS
Save $50 On This Xbox Series S Portable Display

If you’re looking to bring your Xbox Series S on the road, consider checking out the xScreen. This unique product clips onto your console and provides you with a portable screen, letting you game on the go without having to lug a big monitor with you--and the only cable you’ll need to pack is the original Xbox power cord. These sorts of displays used to be fairly popular in the early-2000s, so it's interesting to see companies bring them back for modern platforms like the Series S.
VIDEO GAMES
Nier: Automata Review

The post-apocalyptic world of Nier: Automata thrives on its mysteries. Its ruined Earth setting is a playground of mayhem where fashionable androids lay waste to less sophisticated looking robots. Its premise of a never-ending war is initially straightforward. But if you know anything about the game's director, Yoko Taro, then you know to expect the unexpected. That includes everything from an unusual soundtrack steeped in vocals to a battle-hardened heroine who walks with the swagger of a supermodel. Automata also delivers a well-executed and refined combat system, the level of which alone makes Automata well worth the price of admission.
VIDEO GAMES
Rings Of Power Has Just Introduced A Major Lord Of The Rings Landmark

Rings of Power has just completely overhauled the geography of Middle-earth with its sixth episode, Udûn, and answered some critical questions about the orcs and their plans--here's what happened and what it might mean for the future of the show. Naturally, major spoilers to follow so if you're not...
TV SERIES

